Don't Get Robbed: Police Share How to Hide Photos of Your Home on Google Maps and Zillow to Deter Burglars

In more ways than we can count (or care to admit), technology has made our lives so much easier. Take smart home devices, for example. They keep track of grocery lists, set reminders, double as security cameras and music speakers, and can even control our home’s lighting and thermostat. However, California police warn that the internet can also make innocent civilians more vulnerable to home theft. As a result, more and more images of residences are being blurred on public domains like Google Maps and Zillow.

"The problem is the internet makes everything super easy these days," Jarid Zuetel, a detective with the Riverside Police Department, told ABC 7 News . "They're able to use Redfin, Zillow, and then just simple image searches."

Google Maps lets users view homes, condos, and apartment buildings from the street level. Residential addresses are accessible, and the 360-degree viewfinder can make it easier for a burglar to case a home.

Additionally, real-estate platforms like Zillow showcase the interior of the home. These images may include personal effects and details, or in the case of a home invasion, help a thief pinpoint side entrances/exits, escape routes, hiding places, and more.

Therefore, police and security officials are urging residents to blur images of their homes on Google Street View and Zillow.

"Criminals are coming up with new and innovative ways to do their job, so we need to be up on how to do ours,” said Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback.

It takes less than five minutes to hide photos of your home on Google Maps. Once you’ve located your address, select “report a problem” in the upper left corner. The website will guide you through a short series of questions before you’re prompted to click “submit.”

It’s important to note that once your request has been approved and your home is blurred on Google Maps, the action can’t be undone or reversed, notes ABC 7 News.

To hide or remove photos of your home on Zillow, you must first claim ownership of your home’s property page, according to the website. If you don’t already have one, you will need to create a free Zillow account and verify your ownership by completing a questionnaire. (A detailed instruction guide can be found online .)

Once you’ve claimed ownership, you can edit your home’s property page to your liking, including hiding or removing images.

The internet aside, burglars are also utilizing smart devices like flying drones to aid in their conquests. With drones, thieves can scan for properties with pools or dogs, which may present as an obstacle. A drone can also capture images of what types of windows and doors a home has.

"As technology becomes more and more accessible to everybody, your criminals are using that technology to their advantage,” added Zeutel.

Speaking to ABC 7 News, law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas recommended displaying bold signage around the property that indicates security cameras are in use and whether a guard dog is on site.