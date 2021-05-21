If you need inspiration to keep looking forward, Gisele Bündchen has you covered. After turning 40 last year, Bündchen is ready to declare her 40s the best decade yet. During a virtual meeting for Dior Skincare, the model opened up about aging and reflected on why her 20s and 30s didn't quite live up to being 40.

Of course, considering the topic of the conversation, Bündchen also spoke about how she cares for her skin differently now than she did when she was younger. Read on to see what Bündchen had to say about her routine, and for more of her philosophy on aging.

She feels better now than she did 10 years ago.

"With age comes wisdom, don't you feel that?" Bündchen said during the chat. "I feel better at 40 than I felt at 30, I can tell you that much."

The model, who married Tom Brady in 2009 and has two children with him, went on to explain that she sees her 20s and 30s as decades when she was figuring things out. "I think the 40s are going to be awesome. The 20s were a little challenging, I'm not going to lie. The 30s, I was getting a grip on stuff … Now the 40s, I'm like, 'Let's go!'"

She puts more focus on taking care of one area of her face now.

The Dior conversation was centered around a new eye serum, so Bündchen commented on how she takes more care of her eye area now than she did when she was younger. "I feel like the eyes are definitely the most sensitive part of the face," she said. "As I'm maturing—I want to say—it's where I definitely notice that it is where I want to have the most care. I guess in your 20s you don't care so much about [this]."

She added, "I really feel like the eyes are the window of the soul. I'm more aware of it than ever."

She recognizes that aging also can be "challenging."

In an October 2020 interview with Allure, Bündchen shared a similar sentiment about how she's become more comfortable with herself as the years have passed. Still, she knows aging isn't always easy.

"Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging," she said. "I've definitely seen changes in my skin over the years. When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far." She also said, "Sun spots are very real!"

Bündchen marked her 40th birthday with a big commitment.

As Bündchen's 40th birthday approached last year, she decided to not just take care of herself, but to help take more care of the planet. To make the milestone, she pledged to get 40,000 trees planted.

"I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees," Bündchen wrote on Instagram last July. She explained that while she wanted to travel to her home country of Brazil to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest, that wasn't possible due to the pandemic. Instead, she donated 40,000 trees and got friends and family to "give" her planted trees as their birthday gift via donations on the website Viva a Vida. She also encouraged fans to do the same. As explained on the website, the campaign blew past its goal, with 250,000 trees donated.

"Thank you for understanding the importance of restoring and caring for mother nature, we will now be able to plant more than 250 thousand trees in the Amazon!" Bündchen wrote.

