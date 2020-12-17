Culture

George Clooney Just Revealed the "Worst" Prank He's Pulled on Brad Pitt

These two pals have been in an intense prank war for years.

By Allie Hogan
December 17, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
December 17, 2020
circle

A-list actor and notorious prankster George Clooney has pulled his fair share of pranks, but there is one he pulled on his long-time friend Brad Pitt that is truly unforgettable. While Clooney was on The Howard Stern Show on Dec. 16, he shared a slew of high jinks he's gotten into over the years with his famous friends. One of the most shocking pranks—which he called "the worst one"—was a prank he pulled on Pitt that also involved Meryl Streep. Read on to find out what George Clooney did to Brad Pitt, and for another incredible Clooney tale, check out George Clooney Just Confirmed This Wild Rumor About Himself.

During Clooney's interview with Howard Stern, he divulged a long list of pranks he's been responsible for, many of which involved Pitt. The two stars have been in somewhat of a prank war throughout their decades-long friendship. But it sounds like Clooney took the lead after this prank.

Clooney said the "worst" prank he pulled on Pitt involved Jimmy Kimmel giving him stationary with Pitt's name on it. He then used the stationery to write a few letters to actors as Pitt, but the most damning was one Clooney wrote to Streep when she was preparing for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. He sent Streep, who he called "the greatest actress of all time," a box of 60 voice coach CDs "with a card from Brad that said 'Dear Meryl, I hear you're going to play the Iron Lady. This guy helped me with my accent in Troy,'" said Clooney. Streep wasn't in on the joke until years later when Clooney broke the news to her at John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's wedding.

Of course, that's hardly the only expert-level prank Clooney has constructed. Here are some of his best pranks, and for more Hollywood jokesters, check out Celebrity Pranksters Who Hilariously Enrage Their Costars.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1
Clooney campaigned for Matt Damon to be People's "Sexiest Man Alive."

Matt Damon
Shutterstock/BAKOUNINE

Clooney, who has been crowned People's "Sexiest Man Alive" twice, jokingly campaigned for Matt Damon to receive the title. He told Stern that for this "rotten" prank, he took out full-page "For Your Consideration" ads with a photo of Damon sporting a green speedo from The Talented Mr. Ripley. "We kept pummeling him for, I don't know, two years—and they finally gave it to him," Clooney said. Damon was given the honor in 2007, but it's hard to say if Clooney's joke had any hand in People's decision. And for more up-to-date celebrity news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Clooney pooped in his roommate's cat's litter box.

Richard Kind
Shutterstock

After his divorce from Talia Balsam, Clooney moved in briefly with his friend, actor Richard Kind, in 1993. Kind's obsession with his cat Fluffernutter inspired Clooney to pull off one of his wildest pranks ever. Clooney shared the infamous story of the prank on Dennis Miller Live in 1996.

For days, Clooney said he emptied the cat's litter box, unintentionally making Kind think his cat wasn't going to the bathroom. So, Kind took the cat to the vet and got a prescription for what Clooney described as "cat Metamucil." Clooney continued cleaning the cat's box for a few more days until one day, when he decided to poop in the cat's box himself to really shock Kind. When Kind returned home to find a human-sized feces in Fluffernuter's litter box, he yelled, "Oh my god! Kitty!" And for more long-standing celebrity friendships, check out Celebrities You Didn't Realize Grew Up Together.

3
Clooney made it look like Ryan Gosling peed his pants on set.

Ryan Gosling wears a white suit to the premiere of "First Man" in 2018
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling was the target of a Clooney prank while the two were starring in The Ides of March in 2011. "He will come up to you and tell you something very serious…and then he'll walk away and you realize your pants are wet," Gosling told Extra (according to The Hollywood Reporter) at the time. "He's had like an Evian spray bottle. He's been spraying your crotch the whole time." And for a Clooney memory you might have thought was a prank, check out The Incredible, Totally '80s George Clooney Photoshoot You Have to See to Believe.

4
Julia Roberts was caught in the middle of a Pitt and Clooney prank war.

Julia Roberts
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

During the filming of Ocean's Twelve, Julia Roberts became collateral damage in the midst of a legendary Brad Pitt-George Clooney prank battle. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly Radio that she was in on the pranks on the set of Ocean's Eleven, but since she was pregnant while filming Ocean's Twelve, the boys left her out of the pranks on that set and treated her like she was "made of porcelain."

However, one day Roberts found a massive bronze statue in her suitcase, which Clooney had mistaken for Pitt's. Apparently, one of their running gags was putting something heavy in someone's suitcase as they moved between filming locations. Roberts didn't say much about her retaliation, but she noted, "It involved some itching powder and Neosporin." And for more on Roberts' early years in Hollywood, check out Celeb Red Carpet Photos From 1990s You Have to See to Believe.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Vials of COVID-19 vaccine sitting in a row.
    Vials of COVID-19 vaccine sitting in a row.
    Health

    Why the COVID Vaccine Is Surprising Even Doctors

    Medical experts have made a pleasant discovery.

  • Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant
    Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant
    Culture

    Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant

    She says this is the real reason for his tirade.

  • people lined up outside a trader joe's store
    people lined up outside a trader joe's store
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This at Trader Joe's, Get Rid of It

    The store is offering full refunds for buyers.

  • Woman in Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus
    Woman in Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus
    Health

    You Need This COVID Protection in Your Home

    If you don't have it, you may be a higher risk.

  • still from palm springs
    still from palm springs
    Culture

    The Best Movies of 2020, According to Critics

    These films quietly stood out in an odd movie year.

  • Closeup of a nervous woman and her doctor wearing face masks and getting the COVID vaccine
    Closeup of a nervous woman and her doctor wearing face masks and getting the COVID vaccine
    Health

    If You Get a Vaccine, You Can Get This For Free

    No, it's not just COVID immunity.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE