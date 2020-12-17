George Clooney Just Revealed the "Worst" Prank He's Pulled on Brad Pitt

A-list actor and notorious prankster George Clooney has pulled his fair share of pranks, but there is one he pulled on his long-time friend Brad Pitt that is truly unforgettable. While Clooney was on The Howard Stern Show on Dec. 16, he shared a slew of high jinks he's gotten into over the years with his famous friends. One of the most shocking pranks—which he called "the worst one"—was a prank he pulled on Pitt that also involved Meryl Streep. Read on to find out what George Clooney did to Brad Pitt, and for another incredible Clooney tale, check out George Clooney Just Confirmed This Wild Rumor About Himself.

During Clooney's interview with Howard Stern, he divulged a long list of pranks he's been responsible for, many of which involved Pitt. The two stars have been in somewhat of a prank war throughout their decades-long friendship. But it sounds like Clooney took the lead after this prank.

Clooney said the "worst" prank he pulled on Pitt involved Jimmy Kimmel giving him stationary with Pitt's name on it. He then used the stationery to write a few letters to actors as Pitt, but the most damning was one Clooney wrote to Streep when she was preparing for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. He sent Streep, who he called "the greatest actress of all time," a box of 60 voice coach CDs "with a card from Brad that said 'Dear Meryl, I hear you're going to play the Iron Lady. This guy helped me with my accent in Troy,'" said Clooney. Streep wasn't in on the joke until years later when Clooney broke the news to her at John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's wedding.

Of course, that's hardly the only expert-level prank Clooney has constructed. Here are some of his best pranks

1 Clooney campaigned for Matt Damon to be People's "Sexiest Man Alive."

Clooney, who has been crowned People's "Sexiest Man Alive" twice, jokingly campaigned for Matt Damon to receive the title. He told Stern that for this "rotten" prank, he took out full-page "For Your Consideration" ads with a photo of Damon sporting a green speedo from The Talented Mr. Ripley. "We kept pummeling him for, I don't know, two years—and they finally gave it to him," Clooney said. Damon was given the honor in 2007, but it's hard to say if Clooney's joke had any hand in People's decision.

2 Clooney pooped in his roommate's cat's litter box.

After his divorce from Talia Balsam, Clooney moved in briefly with his friend, actor Richard Kind, in 1993. Kind's obsession with his cat Fluffernutter inspired Clooney to pull off one of his wildest pranks ever. Clooney shared the infamous story of the prank on Dennis Miller Live in 1996.

For days, Clooney said he emptied the cat's litter box, unintentionally making Kind think his cat wasn't going to the bathroom. So, Kind took the cat to the vet and got a prescription for what Clooney described as "cat Metamucil." Clooney continued cleaning the cat's box for a few more days until one day, when he decided to poop in the cat's box himself to really shock Kind. When Kind returned home to find a human-sized feces in Fluffernuter's litter box, he yelled, "Oh my god! Kitty!"

3 Clooney made it look like Ryan Gosling peed his pants on set.

Ryan Gosling was the target of a Clooney prank while the two were starring in The Ides of March in 2011. "He will come up to you and tell you something very serious…and then he'll walk away and you realize your pants are wet," Gosling told Extra (according to The Hollywood Reporter) at the time. "He's had like an Evian spray bottle. He's been spraying your crotch the whole time."

4 Julia Roberts was caught in the middle of a Pitt and Clooney prank war.

During the filming of Ocean's Twelve, Julia Roberts became collateral damage in the midst of a legendary Brad Pitt-George Clooney prank battle. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly Radio that she was in on the pranks on the set of Ocean's Eleven, but since she was pregnant while filming Ocean's Twelve, the boys left her out of the pranks on that set and treated her like she was "made of porcelain."

However, one day Roberts found a massive bronze statue in her suitcase, which Clooney had mistaken for Pitt's. Apparently, one of their running gags was putting something heavy in someone's suitcase as they moved between filming locations. Roberts didn't say much about her retaliation, but she noted, "It involved some itching powder and Neosporin."