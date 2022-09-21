Entertainment

See Mel Gibson's Son & Clint Eastwood's Daughter, Who Are Making a Movie Together

Milo Gibson and Francesca Eastwood are co-starring in an upcoming thriller.

September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022

The children of two Hollywood actors and directors are joining forces for a new project. It was recently announced that the upcoming thriller Clawfoot will start Mel Gibson's son and Clint Eastwood's daughter. For both Milo Gibson and Francesca Eastwood, their last names are far better known than their careers at this point, but it won't be the first film for either of them. Milo and Francesca have each acted in a number of movies, but it's their mutual familial connection to two Academy Award winners that's bringing attention to their latest project.

In a press release, Clawfoot is described as a "cat-and-mouse thriller" about "an upper-class suburban housewife (Eastwood)" who is "psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor (Gibson), leading to a twisted battle of wits with deliciously unexpected results." The movie is currently in production. Read on to find out more about Francesca and Milo's careers ahead of their new film.

Milo is the son of Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore.

Milo and Mel Gibson at an after-party for a screening of "Hacksaw Ridge" in 2016
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mel welcomed Milo with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore. The couple married in 1980 and separated in 2006. In addition to Milo, they have six other children together. Milo also has two half-siblings from his father's other relationships. He's the only one of his siblings who is an actor, but two of them work behind the camera. As reported by Closer, Louis Gibson is a writer and director, and Christian Gibson is a camera operator.

Milo made his acting debut in his father's film.

Milo Gibson at the Mammoth Film Festival in February 2022
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mammoth Film Festival

Milo's first movie role was in Hacksaw Ridge, Mel's 2016 World War II drama. He has since been in other films, including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Gangster Land, Breaking & Exiting, and Under the Stadium Lights.

Milo was an electrician before becoming an actor. In 2018, he told The Hollywood Reporter of switching careers, "I think I wanted to try other things that interested me. It was definitely never pushed by my father or anything like that. But it was definitely something in the back of my mind, like maybe this is something that I'd like to do [someday]. And one day I was kind of like, you know, I don't want to be 60 years old and regret not going for it—I think a lot of people regret a lot of things in life—and I didn't want to be one of those people."

Francesca has two famous parents.

Clint Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, and Frances Fisher at the premiere of "M.F.A." in 2017
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Francesca's mother is a famous actor, too: Frances Fisher. She and her Unforgiven co-star Eastwood, who were together in the early '90s, welcomed Francesca in 1993. Francesca is Fisher's only child, but the 29-year-old has seven half-siblings through her father, including fellow actors Allison Eastwood and Scott Eastwood.

Francesca started acting professionally in 2014.

Francesca Eastwood at the premiere of "Old" in 2021
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Francesca has been in a number of movies and TV shows, including Awake, Old, and the Twin Peaks revival. She's also acted alongside her mother. They both were in the 2016 film Outlaws and Angels, and Francesca played the younger version of Fisher's character in an episode of Fargo. Francesca is also famous for appearing in the E! reality series Mrs. Eastwood and Company, which co-starred her step-mother, Dina Eastwood, and step-sister, Morgan Eastwood.

Francesca has shared that she wasn't always planning to join the family business. "My parents never pushed me into acting and for a long time, I tried to avoid it," she told Esquire in 2015. "I was planning to go to business school and head in that direction, but I found myself coming back to acting, over and over."

