At 91, Clint Eastwood recently said he's hardly ready to retire, but when he does, he will leave behind an expansive legacy of films as well as a large, ever-expanding progeny. Eastwood has eight children and five grandchildren, and his family members have taken a variety of paths, with many of them following in his footsteps, including his granddaughter Graylen Eastwood. The 27-year-old daughter of one of Clint's sons has acted, written, produced, modeled, and created music in her less than three decades. To see Graylen and learn more about her, read on!

Graylen Eastwood is a model, actor, musician, and more!

Before even turn 30, Graylen has already had a wide-ranging career. She wrote the short film Masque d'Or and wrote and acted in the short film Parzival. She also co-produced and starred in the TV series Tom and Garry.

In addition to her love of writing, producing, and acting, Graylen has also dabbled in modeling, and is represented by Karin Models. She also attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, where she worked on her skills as a drummer.

In Jan. 2021, Graylen told Punk Globe she was releasing music onto Soundcloud and lamented that she was unable to perform live in 2020, referring to it as "the lost year." However, she said she was doing some recording, so you may hear new music from her in the near future.

Graylen's father, Clint's son, is a also musician.

Graylen is the daughter of Clint's third child and oldest son Kyle Eastwood. The 53-year-old musician is a bassist and composer who's written for a handful of his father's famous films, including Gran Torino and Invictus. He also penned songs for the soundtracks of some of his dad's other movies, including Flags of Our Fathers, Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River, and The Rookie.

Graylen's mother, who's no longer with Kyle, also dabbled in the film industry. Laura Eastwood produced the documentary In God We Trust and acted in the short film Shakki.

Graylen first recorded music at the age of eight.

Graylen told Punk Globe that her earliest music-related memory is of her father rehearsing in his studio.

By age eight, she had her first recording experience, playing on her dad's 2005 LP Paris Blue, which all happened by accident. "When I was eight, living in Paris, I remember composing it on the piano while my parents were in the kitchen making dinner. My mom said, 'That's beautiful. What are you going to call it?' To which I replied, 'Sad Song System.' And she said, 'You might want to rethink that title,'" Graylen recalled.

Graylen says she's been influenced by her famous family.

Graylen (here on the far left) says that her family has greatly influenced her feelings toward music. "They've all influenced me! My grandfather's composing, my father's love of funk and jazz, my mother, who recorded covers of 'I Would Die 4 You' introducing me to Prince, and Lou Reed of Velvet Underground," she told Punk Globe.

She also may have alluded to the opportunities she's gotten as a result of her family line, when she quoted Audrey Hepburn to Punk Globe, saying, "'I've been lucky. Opportunities don't often come along. So, when they do, you have to grab them.'"

