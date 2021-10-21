See Clint Eastwood's Grandson, Who's a Trainer & Reality TV Star

A new season of The Bachelorette just kicked off, and one of the suitors has a very surprising backstory. As reported by the New York Post, Bachelorette contestant L.T. Murray IV is Clint Eastwood's grandson. Not only that, but Murray's mother, who was adopted, did not know that she was Eastwood's daughter until she was in her thirties and sought out her biological parents.

The story of L.T.'s mother being Eastwood's "secret" daughter was reported in the press years before L.T. ever stepped into the spotlight himself on reality TV—and stepped out of a limo with no pants on. Read on to get to know more about L.T., his reality debut, and his connection to his Oscar-winner grandfather.

L.T.'s mom found out she was Eastwood's daughter when he was young.

A 2018 report in the Daily Mail explains that L.T.'s mother, Laurie Murray, found out that Eastwood was her biological father about 30 years ago, which would have been the late '80s. L.T. was born in 1982. A family friend said to the Daily Mail, "Laurie had been really interested in finding out who her real parents were and hired someone to help her. When they found the paperwork, her biological mother had written down Clint Eastwood's name. From what it appeared, Clint Eastwood had no idea that she was even pregnant." The identity of Laurie's biological mother is not publicly known.

They've spent significant time together.

The Daily Mail reports that Laurie and her children—she also has a daughter named Kelsey Murray—have spent time with Eastwood, including going on vacations together and attending family events. Eastwood was at L.T.'s 2012 wedding to his now ex-wife. Laurie attended the 2004 Oscars with Eastwood, his mother, and his wife at the time. She also attended the 2018 premiere of The Mule along with all seven of Eastwood's other children, who now range in age from 24-year-old Morgan Eastwood to 67-year-old Laurie.

L.T. told the Daily Mail, "All I would say is that he's been a great father to my mom, and always great to me and my family whenever we see him."

Friends thought L.T. might follow in his grandfather's footsteps.

A source who said they were a classmate of L.T. told the Daily Mail that "everyone knew that Clint was his grandfather when he was in school." They added of L.T., "I never really quite know if he's being serious or not but he seems to do some kind of acting or modeling. He's a pretty entertaining, funny guy. I'm surprised he's not tried to go to Hollywood and get into the industry. He used to be more shy but he seems to have opened up a lot."

L.T. is an exercise instructor.

L.T.'s bio for The Bachelorette describes him as a "yoga guru," but he actually teaches both spin classes and yoga. "Known for bringing humor + personality into sincerely hard workouts, LT is fluent in almost every form of physical fitness," reads his website. He teaches at a studio in Seattle, Washington.

He has a quirky personality.

L.T.'s Instagram has a little bit of everything. There's a video of him dancing with his two Savannah cats. There are updates about his journey taking a vow of celibacy. There are bizarre videos of him reciting poetry and commentary about a former celeb relationship. And, of course, there are plenty of posts about working out. He also posted a reference to his grandfather on social media. He joked about how a quote from Eastwood's movie In the Line of Fire—"I'll be thinking about that when I'm p***ing on your grave"—is his new favorite line.

According to his website, "When LT is not training, you may find him dancing on the street, reading, reciting poetry, volunteering at Seattle Children's Hospital, or creating content for social media."

