See Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence's Kids, Who Are Dating Now

Comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are longtime friends. The pair has had plenty to bond over throughout their decades-long careers, and they shared the screen in the movies Boomerang and Life. Now, the two actors share something more personal, as their two oldest children are dating. Read on to see pictures of the adorable couple.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence's oldest children are dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ERIC MURPHY (@ericmurphy777)

On June 24, 32-year-old Eric Murphy took to Instagram to share the first photo of himself and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jasmin Lawrence. The post included one picture in black and white and one in color to match the aesthetic of his Instagram page. "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU," Eric wrote below the photo of the couple. Yesterday, Jasmin posted her first photo of the pair.

Jasmin wished Eric a "happy birthday" and expressed her love for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

On July 11, Jasmin wished Eric a "happy birthday" with a sweet post of the pair on Instagram. One photo showed the couple smiling, and the other captured Eric giving Jasmin a kiss on the cheek. "Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmin wrote. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

Eric is a writer and voice actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ERIC MURPHY (@ericmurphy777)

Eric is the oldest of Eddie's 10 children. His mother is Eddie's ex-girlfriend, Paulette McNeely. According to Avalon Entertainment, who represents Eric, he is a writer and voice actor based in Los Angeles. Currently, he's creating an animated series, which he will write and do voiceover work on.

Eddie gushed about his children to Mirror in March. "I am so blessed with my kids. I don't have one bad seed," he said. Eddie noted that none of them take advantage of their father's Hollywood status in an egregious way. "My kids are so great, normal people—and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," Eddie added. "My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky."

Jasmin is an actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

Jasmin is the oldest of Martin's three daughters, all of which he had with his ex-wife, Patricia Southall. Jasmin graduated from Duke University in 2018 and is following in her father's footsteps in the acting industry. She recently made an appearance in Bad Boys for Life alongside her father and Will Smith. And she also appeared in an episode of the TV show Family Time.

Jasmin shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself on the set of Bad Boys for Life, calling the filming of the movie "one of the most amazing and memorable experiences" of her life.

