Popcorn and Rice Cakes Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Health Concerns

In just the first month of 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued three recall announcements for popcorn products. Avery's Savory Popcorn was the first to be pulled, per a Jan. 3 FDA notice, due to undeclared milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, and sulfites. One week later, popcorn and other snacks sold at Daiso stores were recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Now, yet another brand is pulling both popcorn and rice cakes from shelves nationwide. Read on to find out which products are the latest to be flagged by the FDA due to health concerns.

The recall was announced yesterday.

On Jan. 25, Snack Innovations Inc., the parent company of the Drizzilicious brand, announced that it is voluntarily recalling "several batches" of Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites and drizzled popcorn. Products were available for purchase online through Amazon and at retail stores nationwide.

The recall applies to a range of sweet products, including Drizzilicious drizzled popcorn in the flavor Birthday Cake, and Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites in Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl, Cookies & Cream, and Salted Caramel flavor varieties. Products were sold in pillow bags or stand-up zip pouches, according to the recall notice, which varied in size from .74 ounces to four ounces. Rice cakes were also sold in 32-count, three-flavor variety boxes.

The products may contain an undeclared peanut allergen.

The popcorn and mini rice cakes were pulled due to "undeclared peanut residue," the FDA said.

"As you know all our Drizzilicious products are labeled allergen free and manufactured in a peanut and tree nut free facility, that indeed holds true today, and always has; So how can this happen?" a statement on Drizzilicious' recall page reads, going on to explain that rices cakes and popcorn were pulled after being flagged by an ingredient supplier.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Our supplier notified us that they discovered peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients of an ingredient supplied to us and used in the process of making Drizzilicious," the statement continues. "As such, the batches of Drizzilicious products made using this ingredient lot can potentially contain a peanut allergen."

The company confirmed that the recall only applies to specific lot code numbers and best-by dates, which can be found listed on the FDA notice, as well as on the Drizzilicious recall page. Both should be printed on the bag; if your Drizzilicious rice cakes or popcorn bags don't have one of the dates or lot codes listed, they aren't part of the recall.

Consumers with allergies could be at risk.

People with an allergy or "severe sensitivity" to peanuts run the risk of a serious reaction if they unknowingly consume a food product with peanut residue. Thankfully, the company hadn't received any illness reports as of Jan. 25.

Still, the FDA warns anyone with a peanut allergy to avoid recalled popcorn or rice cakes and not to eat any remaining product. Instead, return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you don't have a peanut allergy, the products are safe to eat, per the FDA.

Reach out to Drizzilicious directly with questions or concerns.

If you have additional questions, reach out to Drizzilicious directly by calling 1-888-445-5122 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email the customer support team at [email protected] if you purchased one of these products and have an allergy.

"The Drizzilicious Team is committed to the highest standards of food safety and food quality," the Drizzilicious recall page reads. "Our food-safety culture extends through all levels of our company, and we take it very seriously. We aspire for maximum transparency with the goal of providing complete clarity to the consumer."

Drizzilicious pledged to continue its mission of providing "wholesome and delicious snacks" that also have nutritional value. "As we grow and evolve, we'll continue to stay true to our mission: to provide our consumers with snacks that are truly better-for-you, using quality ingredients that are non-gmo, products that are low in sugar, low in fat, allergen friendly, and contain more whole grains, proteins, and nutrient rich super food ingredients," the company wrote.