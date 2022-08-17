If You Shop at Dollar General, Get Ready for This Major Change at 3,000 Stores

Dollar General has been putting in the work over the past few years. The hugely popular discount chain is growing faster than any other retailer in the country, with 1,039 new stores opened in 2021 alone, according to Forbes. It's also kickstarted an entirely new store concept called Popshelf to draw in even more customers. But the evolution isn't stopping there. Through a fairly new partnership with one non-profit organization, Dollar General is planning to bring a major change to 3,000 stores before the end of this year. Read on to find out what you might soon be able to find at your local Dollar General.

Dollar General partnered with Feeding America last year.

Amid its ongoing growth, Dollar General announced in June 2021 that it had formed a new partnership with Feeding America. This non-profit organization describes itself as the largest charity working to provide hunger relief in the U.S., with a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries. Last year, Dollar General unveiled the partnership with a $1 million donation to the organization.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Food insecurity impacts communities across the country, and given that Feeding America projects that 42 million people may face hunger as a result of the pandemic, we want to be part of the solution for those facing this issue," Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO, said in a statement at the time.

The discount chain just confirmed it will be continuing its work with the organization.

It's been just over a year since Dollar General and Feeding America first announced their partnership. In an Aug. 17 press release, the discount retailer announced that it will be continuing the partnership and commemorating the one-year anniversary with an additional $1 million donation. Dollar General has already provided more than 4.5 million pounds of food—or more than 3.7 million meals—through in-kind donations of food to Feeding America during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the announcement. Last year, the dollar store company said its ultimate goal would be to provide up to 20 million meals each year.

Now, Vasos has confirmed that commitment in the new press release, saying, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Feeding America and help advance their mission of ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all."

Thousands of Dollar General stores are getting an upgrade thanks to the partnership.

Dollar General's efforts in relation to the Feeding America partnership do not only involve food bank donations, however. In 2021, the company said that it would "offer produce in up to 10,000 communities over the next several years, with a meaningful number of those stores in current United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defined food deserts."

In its new press release, Dollar General announced that it is "on track" to bring fresh produce to 3,000 of its stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. The dollar store chain said it will provide "the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and approximately 80 percent of produce categories carried by most grocers," at these locations.

The company has already been working to expand fresh produce offerings this year.

By June 2021, Dollar General was only selling fresh produce in roughly 1,300 stores, but the company has been making clear progress in its yearly goal of expanding these offerings to 3,000 locations. On Aug. 2, Dollar General announced a new initiative to provide fresh fruits and vegetables at 10 stores in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, Talk Business & Politics reported.

"At Dollar General, we are committed to investing in the well-being of the communities we call home," Dollar General COO Jeff Owen told Talk Business & Politics. "We understand many Little Rock residents rely on Dollar General to provide access to convenient, affordable, and nutritious foods. We are excited to invest and expand availability of fresh produce to the city as part of our ongoing commitment to increase access to healthier foods in towns across America."