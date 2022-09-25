You know what they say: never judge a book by its cover. When you go on a date with someone new, you'll want to give them the chance to define themselves authentically, without you discounting them or putting them on a pedestal beforehand. However, that's not to say you can't make some generalizations from the pre-date information they offer. For example, if they say they have a dog, you might assume they're responsible, playful, and kind. If you want to take things one step further, you can even consider what type of dog they own. Ahead, therapists and pet experts tell us the dog breed owners who make the best romantic partners. Let them into your life, and they'll love you just as enthusiastically as they love their furry friend.

1 English Mastiff

English mastiffs can stand up to three feet tall and weigh up to 230 pounds. They're a large, lovable, and loyal breed that requires a diligent owner. "Gentle giant owners make the best romantic partners," says Becky Morrison, a mental health nurse practitioner at RAAM Rapid Access Addiction and Mental Health. "Loving a giant bread teaches us patience, which is so needed in a romantic relationship."

For example, Morrison notes that while potty accidents and occasional destructive behavior can be frustrating with any dog, they're even more difficult when your pup is the size of a small horse. So, if you date a mastiff owner, you can expect them to be chill, even-tempered, and friendly (because when you're dog is unmissable, you have to chat with strangers on the street a lot).

2 Golden Retreiver

You've likely heard of certain friendly and optimistic people being referred to as golden retrievers. Well, it turns out that if someone owns this breed, they're likely to have those traits, too. "Golden retrievers are a dog breed that attracts the kindest people," says Jen Jones, founder of Your Dog Advisor, a leading blog for dog owners. "Typically, pet parents who have golden retrievers are friendly, gentle, tender, and extremely caring. They make a point to always be kind to others, and they do their best to make sure that others feel appreciated."

What's more, because these pups are so cute, they also tend to attract romantic partners for their owners wherever they go, whether that's the dog park, a sidewalk restaurant, or anyplace else.

3 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is graceful and dignified—the puppy embodiment of modern royalty. But just because these dogs have regal qualities doesn't mean their owners are snobs. Quite the opposite, actually, according to Linda Simon, MVB, MRCVS, veterinarian and veterinary consultant for FiveBarks, who says she notices certain traits in owners of specific breeds. "Gentle breeds like the Cavalier King Charles are often owned by kind souls and those with a lot of empathy," she shares. It might be because these sweet pups require lots of care and cuddles—and attract owners who require those things, too.

4 Border Collie

Erin Ziegelmeyer, MA, a licensed professional counselor and EMDR-certified therapist, finds that owners of herding breed dogs are the most supportive, open-minded, and easy-going. "My theory is that because these dogs were bred to serve a specific purpose, owners of these breeds have to anticipate those needs more than a less active dog," Ziegelmeyer says. "These dogs require more physical activity and mental stimulation than other breeds and tend to take 'shortcuts' when training because they're smart and efficient."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Those behavioral tendencies mean they require creative and responsible owners. "I would imagine that if the human is willing to take on the responsibility and effort of building that relationship with their dog to ensure they are satisfied on a daily basis, some of that persistence and supportiveness transfer to their human relationships as well," she adds.

5 Cuban Havanese

The Cuban Havanese dog is nicknamed the "velcro dog" because it sticks by its owner's side no matter what. "These dogs possess an intense desire to be right by your side—and doesn't a dog owner's selection reflect on the owner?" says Terri DiMatteo, licensed professional counselor at Open Door Therapy. "Companionship is their stronghold—so, if you are looking for a social, loyal companion whose favorite place is right by your side, a Cuban Havanese dog owner is a safe bet."

6 Mutts

The final dog breed that typically has a fabulous owner who makes a great romantic partner isn't a specific breed at all: it's a mutt. "I would say that the kindest and most genuine people rescue their pets, so [they] often own cross breeds or dogs who have been rehomed due to behavioral or medical issues," says Simon. These owners are always looking to lend a helping hand and don't mind going above and beyond for those they love most. Sounds like an ideal partner, doesn't it?