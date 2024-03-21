Delta and United Are Cutting Flights to 10 Major Cities, Starting May 7

There's nothing quite like making plans to take a trip, whether it's to a new location or a return visit to one of your favorite destinations. It can be even more appealing when you find a good deal on airfare or an easy direct flight. But before you get ready to pack your bags and head to the airport, you might want to double-check what's available. That's because Delta and United are both cutting flights to 10 major cities in the coming months. Read on to see which places will be affected when the changes take effect.

Delta is scaling back its schedule with changes to domestic and international flights.

There are a few changes in store for Delta Air Lines' schedule in the coming months. The carrier will be dropping a handful of routes it currently flies from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), including to Oakland International Airport (OAK) as of May 7, travel news website The Points Guy reports. The airline also plans to drop its routes from LAX to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Montana and Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) serving Vail, Colorado, initially planned for next winter season.

In a statement emailed to Best Life, a spokesperson for the airline said the Oakland changes were made "to fit the current demand environment," while the BZN and EGE changes were made "as the demand environment for winter travel comes into clearer focus."

Delta is also cutting back some of its international offerings. The airline confirmed that it would be dropping its service between New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Geneva Airport (GVA) in Switzerland as of Oct. 25, Simple Flying reports. And it's dropping its route from Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport (ATL) to Stuttgart Airport (STR) in Germany, which was scheduled to resume this summer.

In a statement to Best Life, a spokesperson for the company said the airline was making "routine adjustments…to fit the current winter demand environment." They added that the markets "will shift to seasonal service earlier than originally scheduled, but Delta customers can still visit these wonderful cities this winter via Paris and Amsterdam on flights operated by joint venture partners Air France and KLM."

There are still a few new routes and added departures coming soon.

Part of Delta's schedule shift will also result in some extra departures. Beginning June 7, the airline is adding daily service between OAK and ATL. It will also resume its regional route between Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) in Indiana after scuttling the leg in Oct. 2022, The Points Guy reports.

The airline is also bulking up some of its international offerings. On March 16, it restarted its route from JFK to Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) in Italy, Simple Flying reported. It's also adding three weekly flights between LAX and Brisbane Airport (BNE) in Australia as of Dec. 4; daily service between Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and Dublin Airport (DUB) in Ireland as of May 10; thrice weekly service from JFK to Munich International Airport (MUC) in Germany beginning April 9; and daily service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) in Taiwan as of June 6.

United is making a few flight cuts of its own in the coming months.

Delta isn't the only carrier making changes. United will also be paring back its schedule a bit on one of its recently announced routes.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to data posted to flight data website Cirium, the airline is planning to fly between Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Tulum International Airport (TQO) in Mexico twice daily when it starts on March 31, Simple Flying reports. But beginning on May 23, it will cut the daily departures down to a single flight through Sept. 26.

United will soon be adding flights elsewhere to its schedule.

However, the carrier is also beefing up its schedule with added service. Along with IAH, United will also service TQO daily with flights from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) as of March 31; LAX as of May 23; and Denver International Airport (DEN) starting Dec. 19, Simple Flying reports.

On March 7, the airline also announced it was adding service between EWR and Marrakesh Menara Airport (RAK) in Morrocco as of Oct. 24; Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) in Japan and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (CEB) in the Philippines starting July 31; and IAH and Medellin Airport (MDE) in Colombia as of Oct. 27, per The Points Guy.