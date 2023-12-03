Finance Pro Shares Travel Hack for Getting Cheap Delta Flights

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Is there anything more frustrating than booking a flight and then watching the price go down just days or weeks later? Up until now, there hasn't been a way to get a price match or refund in this situation. But next time you're flying Delta, there's one hack to get cheap flights that you might want to try.

Finance expert Vivian Tu (@YourRichBFF) shares lots of money-saving tips on TikTok, and in a recent video, she revealed one secret that can guarantee you get the best price when flying Delta—even after you've bought your flight.

"I love this little trick because it helps make sure I'm not leaving the money on the table while technology does all of the hard monitoring work for me," she says.

Keep reading to learn how you can take advantage of this travel hack.

Start by searching Google Travel.

Google Travel can come in handy for predicting flight price changes when you're in the early planning stages for a trip.

In a separate TikTok video, Tu recommends adding your desired destination and ideal dates. When you tap "Done," Google will tell you at the top whether prices are typical or not. You can also tap the down arrow to learn more helpful information, such as the best time to book your flight.

Keep an eye out for price drop alerts.

After you book a flight with Delta, the first thing you want to do is find the exact same flight on Google Travel. If you don't have the flight number handy, just search "flight to [destination]" and then you'll be able to look it up by the date and time.

Once you've found your flight on Google Travel, Tu advises clicking the toggle to turn on the "track prices" button. This button will ensure that you get alerts any time the cost of your flight goes down.

If and when you get a notification alerting you that there's been a price drop, go to Delta's app or website and find your flight.

Pretend to modify your flight.

Here's where Tu's hack comes in: After you find your flight again on Delta, hit the "modify flight" button.

But you're only "pretending" to modify it—because you're going to keep all of your information the same, Tu explains. Essentially, you're just finding the same flight and putting yourself on it again.

Reap the rewards of your efforts.

Now it's time to cash in.

"What you'll realize is—if your flight has dropped in price and you put yourself back on it—you'll get an e-credit for the difference," Tu adds.

And you can use that e-credit toward another Delta flight in the future. The best part? You didn't have to waste precious time constantly checking prices to see if your flight is cheaper. Google Travel does that for you—so all you have to do is sit back and wait for an alert before you "modify" your booking.

