TSA Will Let You Skip Showing Your ID and Boarding Pass With PreCheck—Here's Where

One of the most stressful aspects of flying is simply getting through airport security. It's not only the long lines, but also that you have to have all your necessary documents in order. If you're using PreCheck at certain airports, however, that may no longer be the case. Many passengers have opted to undergo a background check and shell out $78 per year for the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) PreCheck program, which allows them to access a faster security line and avoid taking their shoes off or removing their laptop from their bags. But in some places, PreCheck now has additional perks.

The TSA has been rolling out facial recognition technology at airports throughout the U.S. to try to further "enhance security" and speed up operations amid heightened traveler demand.

"TSA anticipates that passenger volumes will continue to increase at a rate faster than TSA and airports can accommodate the need for additional Transportation Security Officers and space for checkpoint operations," a spokesperson for the agency told The Points Guy.

Several major airlines are taking advantage of the TSA's new Touchless Identity Solution to allow certain PreCheck travelers to skip showing their ID and boarding pass when checking bags and passing through security. Instead, these passengers are able to opt for a quick facial scan to verify their identity.

"TSA has partnerships across these various identity verification solutions, with Delta Air Lines Digital ID and United Airlines' Touchless ID programs and American Airlines' digital ID," the TSA spokesperson told The Points Guy. "Passenger participation is voluntary. Passengers may request alternative identity verification if they do not wish to participate, and by doing so, passengers will not be delayed or lose their place in line."

This option is not yet widespread, so your ability to take advantage of the technology as a PreCheck member hinges on the airline you're traveling with and the airport you're flying out of. Read on to find out where you can currently skip showing your ID and boarding pass.

1 Chicago O'Hare

United Airlines is the latest carrier to partner with TSA to utilize this new technology, The Points Guy reported. According to the outlet, the airline recently updated its website to inform passengers about the new PreCheck Touchless ID option—which it has rolled out for both bag drops and security checkpoints at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

"We recently launched TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at O'Hare International Airport, which allows travelers to seamlessly drop off their bags and make it quickly through security—all without having to present an ID," a United spokesperson told The Points Guy in an email statement. "United is the first airline to offer this technology at O'Hare."

2 LAX

United is not just using this technology at O'Hare: The airline also launched its PreCheck Touchless ID option at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). While travelers at this airport can only use it at the security checkpoint right now, the United spokesperson told The Points Guy that the carrier hopes to have it available for bag drop at LAX sometime in March.

But United isn't the only airline that offers this technology at the Los Angeles airport. Since Dec. 2023, Delta Air Lines has also allowed PreCheck passengers to use its Digital ID program at LAX.

3 Detroit Metro Airport

Delta first debuted its TSA PreCheck Digital ID offering to its Midwestern hub in Detroit. It launched back in Feb. 2021 at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)—making Delta the first major U.S. carrier to utilize the technology for this purpose.

"When it comes to pulling forward the future of Delta's customer experience, we think big, start small and scale fast, letting innovation lead the way as we continuously listen to customer feedback," Bill Lentsch, Delta's chief customer experience officer, said in a statement at the time. "The COVID-19 pandemic has only deepened the importance of providing a touchless experience for our customers. We plan to expand facial matching and digital ID beyond the Detroit test so that all of our customers can enjoy a seamless, touchless travel experience across our network."

4 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

Soon after, Delta rolled out the technology in Atlanta, where the airline's headquarters are located. The Digital ID option launched at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) back in Nov. 2021.

"We want to give our customers more time to enjoy travel by unlocking simplified, seamless and efficient experiences from end to end," Byron Merritt, Delta's vice president of brand experience design, said in a statement at the time, per Future Travel Experience. "Delta has been a leader in testing and implementing facial recognition technology since 2018 as part of our vision for building airports that are effortless. The launch of Atlanta's express lobby and bag drop is the latest step in our commitment to listening and innovating for our customers."

5 LaGuardia and JFK

When Delta expanded its Digital ID program to LAX in Dec. 2023, it also brought the technology to travelers at two major New York hubs: LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Eligible customers can opt into Delta's Digital ID program when flying from any of the five available airports using the carrier's app. To be eligible, you have to have a TSA PreCheck membership, have your passport information and Known Traveler Number (KTN) stored in your Delta profile, and be a SkyMiles member.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Reagan National Airport

Like United and Delta, American Airlines has started implementing its own version of TSA PreCheck's Touchless Identity Solution, which it refers to as Mobile ID. But unlike the other carriers, American's Mobile ID program can only be utilized in security checkpoints by TSA PreCheck members that are flying out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), per the airline's website.