Smarter Living

A Deadly Snake Bit a 5-Year-Old at His Home—Here's Where It Was Hiding

This venomous creature can stay sneakily out of sight in this one spot.

By Kali Coleman
June 10, 2022
By Kali Coleman
June 10, 2022

You'd be hard-pressed to think of anything you'd rather encounter less in your home than a venomous snake. Unfortunately, these creepy creatures might be attracted to your yard by something as simple as mulch, and they can sneak their way into your house any number of ways—even through your toilet. According to experts, there are more than 30 species of venomous snakes roaming around the country. Recently, a 5-year-old child faced grave danger when he encountered a copperhead snake in his own home. Read on to find out where the snake was hiding, and how you can avoid a run-in.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Live Here, Watch Out for This Venomous Snake in Your Backyard.

A young boy was just bitten by a deadly snake at his Texas home.

Hand of the sick child with saline solution with Space for text.
iStock

On June 1, an "unsuspecting" 5-year-old boy named Daniel was bitten by a copperhead snake at his home in Texas, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently reported. Copperhead snakes are one of the most commonly seen snakes in the U.S., and they're also "the most likely to bite," Live Science explains. This snake belongs to the pit viper family: These venomous snakes that have "heat-sensory pits between eye and nostril on each side of head" that aide them in accurately striking potential prey.

According to the newspaper, Daniel was rushed to an emergency room in Houston after the snake bit him and injected venom into his hand. In a viral June 2 Facebook postBrandy Madrid Smith, the child's aunt, wrote that he was treated by toxicologist Spencer Greene, MD. "I've truly never been so scared in my life," Smith wrote, adding that she was "so thankful" for Greene and the other healthcare professionals because Daniel was able to go home the day after his attack after being treated with six vials of antivenom.

Copperhead snakes are easily able to hide out of sight.

copperhead snake in leaves
Dennis W Donohue / Shutterstock

Daniel was picking up leaves outside his home with his uncle when he accidentally grabbed the copperhead snake that attacked him, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It's likely that the 5-year-old boy did not even see the snake before he picked it up. On its website, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department explains that a copperhead snake's gray and brown bands, as well as its copper-colored head, allow it to easily blend in with fallen leaves on the ground—so easily, in fact, that "it's possible to stare right at a copperhead without seeing it," the experts say.

"Because they are so well-camouflaged, most bites occur when a snake is accidentally picked up or sat or laid on," the department says. "Always use care when picking up or flipping over logs, boards, old tin or other items where copperheads may be resting."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

This snake's venom may be more harmful to certain people.

Grandfather and grandson playing in backyard with gardening tools
iStock

Copperhead snakes have hemotoxic venom, Jeff Beane, a herpetologist and collections manager of amphibians and reptiles at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, told Live Science. This means that a bite from the snake "often results in temporary tissue damage in the immediate area of bite," according to Beane.

"Unlike most venomous snakes, copperheads give no warning signs and strike almost immediately if they feel threatened," he told Live Science.

On a positive note, the venom from a copperhead snake is a lot less potent than that of other venomous snakes, according to National Geographic. While their bite is likely to be painful, it is "very rarely (almost never) fatal to humans," Beane said. You should still be cautious around copperhead snakes, of course, and you will need medical attention if bitten by one. Some people in more vulnerable groups can have especially strong reactions to the venom, including children like Daniel, the elderly, and immunocompromised people.

There are certain things you should do if you're bitten by a snake.

copperheard snake
Shutterstock

Around 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. each year, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). While only about five of those people end up dying, the agency warns that the "number of deaths would be much higher if people did not seek medical care."

In her Facebook post, Smith offered up tips she had been given by Greene on how to respond to a snake bite. According to the toxicologist, there are a number of things you should not do if bitten—even though they might seem like helpful actions. This includes not cutting or draining the affected area, not putting a tourniquet on it, and not putting ice on a snake bite, as this "actually does more damage to the tissue." Instead, Greene advised Smith that you should immediately be elevating the area to 60 degrees, as "you want the venom to dissipate as quickly as possible."

READ THIS NEXT: The No. 1 Place Snakes Love to Hide in Your Home.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • man taking medicine at night
    man taking medicine at night
    Health

    If You Use This Medication at Night, Stop Now

    The FDA issued a new warning to consumers.

  • police-lights-on-car
    police-lights-on-car
    Smarter Living

    If You Find This, Don't Pick It Up

    Police have warned the public about a safety risk.

  • man with beard shopping in supermarket cereal aisle
    man with beard shopping in supermarket cereal aisle
    Health

    This Popular Cereal Is Making People Sick

    People are complaining of gastrointestinal distress.

  • Medical worker wearing personal protective equipment doing corona virus swab on female patient - Covid19 test and health care concept
    Medical worker wearing personal protective equipment doing corona virus swab on female patient - Covid19 test and health care concept
    Health

    Virus Expert Has New Warning About Reinfection

    You could be at higher risk than you think.

  • 4th of july barbecue
    4th of july barbecue
    Smarter Living

    76 'Happy 4th of July' Quotes

    How do you celebrate Independence Day?

  • Tom Cruise at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in May 2022
    Tom Cruise at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in May 2022
    Culture

    Tom Cruise Was Rivals With This Co-Star

    "It was fun to play up the conflict."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group