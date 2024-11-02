Chef Who's Worked With Tom Brady Says This Is the Best Type of Protein Powder

We all know how important it is to maintain a balanced, healthy diet. However, for those who are particularly active or athletic, supplements like protein powders can be one of the best ways to get the nutrients we need to hit our daily dietary targets. The market for these products is notoriously overflowing with options, making it all that much more difficult to find what could be the best type of protein powder for you. But according to one expert, there’s one option you might not know about.

On a recent episode of the Well-Bent podcast, host Rebecca Strong spoke with chef Allen Campbell, who has worked with legendary quarterback Tom Brady to develop his TB12 diet and nutrition regimen. While discussing protein intake, Campbell admitted that he didn’t like the use of powdered supplements—especially whey protein.

“I know that all the body-building world—and even the athletic world—they’ll say, ‘Whey protein is the best way to muscle, I gotta have whey protein!’ I’m just not a fan,” Campbell said. The TB12 Nutrition Manual author also added that he specifically avoids casein-based supplements, citing that studies had found a link between them and cancer.

But while he said he avoids anything milk-derived when it comes to protein powder, there is another type he does consider beneficial.

“I look at seeds, like sacha inchi, and even like pea protein,” he told Strong. “So we use sacha inchi, which is just a seed that’s been ground up. So that goes in our smoothies, and that’s pretty high protein. Also, chocho made from lupini because it’s low carb [and] high protein.”

He added that he typically uses these two powders to increase protein in a plant-based smoothie or homemade energy bars, as well as other whole ingredients like hemp hearts, chia seeds, and nuts. “But I won't just buy a bag of protein powder that has a list of 10 ingredients,” he said. “I couldn’t care less!”

Strong perked up at Campbell’s endorsement of the plant-based supplement. “Chocho protein is great because I’m pretty sure it’s a complete protein,” she agreed. “It has all nine amino acids.”

It also appears that word is getting out about the protein. In an email to Best Life, Strong said a new brand of chocho powder called Mikuna was becoming increasingly popular with pro athletes. The brand—which recently partnered with pro surfer Mick Fanning—was founded in Santa Barbara, California, and is made with beans from Ecuadorian chocho plants farmed using low-impact techniques that have helped the young company earn coveted B Corporation status.

In an interview with Mikuna co-founder Ricky Echanique, The Santa Barbara Independent explained that chocho is packed with "amino acids, protein, fiber, iron, and calcium" and is easier to digest than other legumes like peas and beans. It's also naturally lectin- and gluten-free.