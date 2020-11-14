These Celebrity Pets Have Way More Followers Than You

Sure, celebrities have far more followers on social media than you could ever imagine having, but you probably haven't stopped to consider that even their pets have thousands more followers than you, too. Yes, sometimes a celeb's Instagram page just isn't big enough for two stars to share. These pets got too famous to reside strictly on their famous owner's Instagram pages, so they got their own. In fact, one of these celebrity pets has almost one million loyal followers—now that's star power.

Though these precious sidekicks are mooching off their parents' fame, they're looking totally adorable while doing it. To determine which celebrity pet is the most popular of them all, the U.K. retailer Matalan tallied up the followers of superstar pets' official Instagram pages. Read on for the top 10 celebrity pets with the most followers.

10 Champ Wahlberg

Champ is a Pomeranian with more than 82,400 followers. His feed is full of professional-looking pictures with his famous pops, Mark Wahlberg. Nothing sparks quite as much joy as a large man with a tiny dog.

9 Shanti Om Bb Cyrus

Miley Cyrus posts a lot about her many dogs, but her cat is the one with the largest following (82,600 followers).

8 Finn Seyfried

Although Finn gets a lot of face time on Amanda Seyfried's Instagram page, the pup earned his own page and brought in 82,700 followers.

7 Porky Basquiat Jonas

Porky Basquiat Jonas is the lucky adoptee of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. This Alaskan Klee Kai has garnered 116,000 followers, but he's hardly the only new member of their family—meet their daughter among All the Cutest Celebrity Baby Names of 2020.

6 Diana Chopra Jonas

Sophie and Joe aren't the only Jonas family members with famous pups. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' little princess of a dog, Porky's cousin Diana, has 162,000 followers.

5 Asia Germanotta

Although Lady Gaga features her other dogs on this Instagram account with 223,000 followers, it's really Miss Asia's page. The Instagram page is now under the name "missasiaxoxo," but it was originally "missasiakinney" because Gaga shared the dog with then-fiancé Taylor Kinney.

4 Calippo and Dorito Sheeran

If Ed Sheeran's friend Taylor Swift's cats had an Instagram, they would surely reign supreme, considering they were the most searched celebrity pet in 2020, according to Matalan's research. However, since Swift's cuddly crew is not on the Instagram scene, Sheeran's cats are the felines with the biggest following. Calippo and Dorito, referred to as @thewibbles, have 316,000 followers.

3 Gino Chopra Jonas

Another Chopra Jonas dog with a huge following, Gino the German Shepherd has a considerably larger following than his sister Diana. This cutie is coming in at 322,000 followers.

2 Normie and Bambi Jenner

Kylie Jenner is in the top five most followed celebrities on Instagram, boasting more than 200 million followers, so it's no wonder her Italian greyhounds are the second most followed pets on the app. Normie and Bambi share an Instagram account with 383,000 followers.

1 Oskie Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber's dog, Oskie the Poskie, is the tiniest pup with the biggest following on Instagram. Oskie is the pet king of Instagram with 937,000 followers.