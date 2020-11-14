Culture

These Celebrity Pets Have Way More Followers Than You

Sorry, but these stars' animals have amassed more fame than you ever will.

By Allie Hogan
November 14, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
November 14, 2020
circle

Sure, celebrities have far more followers on social media than you could ever imagine having, but you probably haven't stopped to consider that even their pets have thousands more followers than you, too. Yes, sometimes a celeb's Instagram page just isn't big enough for two stars to share. These pets got too famous to reside strictly on their famous owner's Instagram pages, so they got their own. In fact, one of these celebrity pets has almost one million loyal followers—now that's star power.

Though these precious sidekicks are mooching off their parents' fame, they're looking totally adorable while doing it. To determine which celebrity pet is the most popular of them all, the U.K. retailer Matalan tallied up the followers of superstar pets' official Instagram pages. Read on for the top 10 celebrity pets with the most followers. And to see one star's new very good boy, check out Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name.

Read the original article on Best Life.

10
Champ Wahlberg

Champ Wahlberg
champeranian/Instagram

Champ is a Pomeranian with more than 82,400 followers. His feed is full of professional-looking pictures with his famous pops, Mark Wahlberg. Nothing sparks quite as much joy as a large man with a tiny dog. To see what these star named their new pup, check out Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Just Adopted the Cutest Puppy Together.

9
Shanti Om Bb Cyrus

Shanti Om Bb Cyrus
shantiombb/Instagram

Miley Cyrus posts a lot about her many dogs, but her cat is the one with the largest following (82,600 followers). And if you're a cat person, you'll appreciate these 15 Reasons Why Cats Are Way Better Than Dogs.

8
Finn Seyfried

Finn Seyfried
finnsite/Instagram

Although Finn gets a lot of face time on Amanda Seyfried's Instagram page, the pup earned his own page and brought in 82,700 followers. And for more celeb news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7
Porky Basquiat Jonas

Porky Basquiat Jonas
porkybasquiatjonas

Porky Basquiat Jonas is the lucky adoptee of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. This Alaskan Klee Kai has garnered 116,000 followers, but he's hardly the only new member of their family—meet their daughter among All the Cutest Celebrity Baby Names of 2020.

6
Diana Chopra Jonas

Diana Chopra Jonas
diariesofdiana/Instagram

Sophie and Joe aren't the only Jonas family members with famous pups. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' little princess of a dog, Porky's cousin Diana, has 162,000 followers. And for more on Diana's parents, here are 13 Photos of Celebrity Couples When They First Got Together.

5
Asia Germanotta

Lady Gaga's dog Miss Asia dressed as a Chia Pet for Halloween
missasiaxoxo / Instagram

Although Lady Gaga features her other dogs on this Instagram account with 223,000 followers, it's really Miss Asia's page. The Instagram page is now under the name "missasiaxoxo," but it was originally "missasiakinney" because Gaga shared the dog with then-fiancé Taylor Kinney. To see what Gaga recently said about her ex, check out Lady Gaga Opens Up About Former Fiancé: "I Loved Him So Much."

4
Calippo and Dorito Sheeran

Calippo and Dorito Sheeran
thewibbles/Instagram

If Ed Sheeran's friend Taylor Swift's cats had an Instagram, they would surely reign supreme, considering they were the most searched celebrity pet in 2020, according to Matalan's research. However, since Swift's cuddly crew is not on the Instagram scene, Sheeran's cats are the felines with the biggest following. Calippo and Dorito, referred to as @thewibbles, have 316,000 followers. And for the backstory on Swift's most recent album, check out Taylor Swift Says This Is the Most Personal Song on Her New Album.

3
Gino Chopra Jonas

Gino Jonas
ginothegerman/Instagram

Another Chopra Jonas dog with a huge following, Gino the German Shepherd has a considerably larger following than his sister Diana. This cutie is coming in at 322,000 followers. And for another celebrity pet who could make next year's list, check out Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Adopts New Rescue After Family Dog Dies.

2
Normie and Bambi Jenner

Normie and Bambi Jenner
normieandbambijenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is in the top five most followed celebrities on Instagram, boasting more than 200 million followers, so it's no wonder her Italian greyhounds are the second most followed pets on the app. Normie and Bambi share an Instagram account with 383,000 followers. And for more on their mom's Insta game, find out How Much Money Kylie Jenner's Instagram Posts Are Worth.

1
Oskie Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber's dog Oskie is the most followed celeb pet on Instagram
oskietheposkie / Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber's dog, Oskie the Poskie, is the tiniest pup with the biggest following on Instagram. Oskie is the pet king of Instagram with 937,000 followers. And for more young stars who grew up in the spotlight, check out The Biggest Child Actors Ever, Then and Now.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman on her laptop
    Woman on her laptop
    Culture

    1 in 5 People Lie About Having Watched This

    Some people are so ashamed, they stretch the truth.

  • Man taking pills
    Man taking pills
    Health

    This Surprising Supplement Can Cut Your COVID Risk

    You may already be taking it.

  • Prince Harry of Wales and Vice President Joe Biden bump into each other in the stands of a wheelchair rugby match during the 2016 Invictus Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex May 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida
    Prince Harry of Wales and Vice President Joe Biden bump into each other in the stands of a wheelchair rugby match during the 2016 Invictus Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex May 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida
    Culture

    Harry and Meghan May Soon Visit the White House

    All because of the prince and the incoming first lady.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask sitting on a medical table as a doctor prepares to give her a vaccination.
    A young woman wearing a face mask sitting on a medical table as a doctor prepares to give her a vaccination.
    Health

    This Is What Getting a COVID Vaccine Feels Like

    Most people have experienced this feeling before.

  • People on porch in the south
    People on porch in the south
    Culture

    Are All the Slang Terms You'll Only Hear in the South

    Sip some sweet tea while you learn some southern slang.

  • A man wakes up in bed under stress
    A man wakes up in bed under stress
    Health

    What Happens to Your Body When You're Hungover

    Here's the science behind why you feel so bad.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE