Reese Witherspoon is known for sharing bubbly content with her social media followers, from letting fans in on her favorite cocktail recipes to showing off new designs from her popular Draper James line. On Oct. 20, Witherspoon had news of a very different kind for her fans though, as the actress revealed that her beloved French Bulldog, Pepper, had died. And if you want to protect your pets, The FDA Just Recalled 21 Popular Dog Foods for This Terrifying Reason.

"Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon captioned a photo of the adorable pup sitting outdoors with a red and white bandana around her neck. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family."

Witherspoon added that she was confident that Pepper was in a better place. "Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe," Witherspoon wrote. "We will always love you, Pepper."

Many of the star's famous friends chimed in to express their condolences after Witherspoon shared the terrible news.

"Sweetest Pepper. Such a heartbreak," wrote Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern. "I am so sorry. What a love. She is lucky to have had you all. Dear creature. Rest. In love," added Witherspoon's Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair.

Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, posted her own tribute to Pepper on Instagram, calling her "simply the best" and telling her followers that the pup was "smart, sassy, and loved cuddling."



Phillippe confirmed that Pepper had been fighting an "aggressive cancer" for months, before finally succumbing to her illness on Oct. 19. "Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," Phillippe explained.

Pepper isn't the only celebrity dog we've come to know and love. Read on for more celebrity pets we've fallen for over the years. And for more pet news, Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name.

1 Lord Chesterfield—Jennifer Aniston

On Oct. 11, Jennifer Aniston revealed the newest member of her family to her Instagram followers: an adorable rescue puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

"He stole my heart immediately," Aniston captioned a sweet video of her furry friend taking a nap.

The Great Pyrenees mix pup snoozing was a hit among Aniston's friends, with Julianne Moore commenting, "Oh my goodness!!" and Aaron Paul writing, "Love this little guy." And for some insight into your pup's psyche, Your Dog Has a Mid-Life Crisis When They Hit This Age, Study Finds.

2 Dodger—Chris Evans

The only thing you're more likely to see on Chris Evans' Instagram than pictures of the Captain America star himself? Shots of his adorable dog, Dodger. In addition to regularly talking about his pup, from the haircuts he's given Dodger to the love of cable knit sweaters they share, Evans routinely posts selfies with his furry friend, like this one, captioned "Big smiles!" from mid-October.

3 Panda—Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas aren't shy about sharing their beloved pooches with their social media followers. In addition to pups Diana and Gino, likely a Chihuahua mix and a German Shepherd, respectively, the couple recently brought home adorable puppy Panda, an Australian Shepherd/Husky mix with heterochromia iridis, or one blue eye and one brown. And for more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Birdie—Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has never been shy about sharing her love for her family on Instagram—including its furry members. The star regularly posts her admiration for her family's Golden Retriever, Birdie, even going as far as to dress up together to dig into a good book. And if you're thinking of getting a pup of your own, check out The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America.

5 Sunny—Chris Hemsworth

Thor (AKA Chris Hemsworth) sure does have a soft side, especially when it comes to his prized pup, Sunny. The Marvel star is no stranger to sharing pictures of the adorable Labradoodle with his fans on social media—Sunny even recently scored a spot on the cover of GQ Australia with her proud papa!