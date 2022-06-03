13 Celebrities Who Swear They'll Never Have Cosmetic Surgery

In an industry where being youth is of the utmost importance, it makes total sense why so many celebrities turn to surgery and other cosmetic procedures to stay looking young—it could make the difference between having a good career and having a great career. And between injections, fillers, and straight-up surgery, there have never been so many options to erase the signs of aging. Still, plenty of stars have decided they're not going to buy into the ageism that exists in Hollywood and have been open about their decision to keep it real. Keep reading for 13 major celebrities who have spoken out against cosmetic surgery and to find out why they swear they'll never go under the knife.

1 Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson, now 63, described herself in a 2022 interview with The Wrap as a "card-carrying, kind of militant feminist about women's bodies" who doesn't understand why someone would want to alter their appearance with cosmetic surgery.

"I do honestly think the cutting of yourself off to put it in another place in order to avoid appearing to do what you're actually doing, which is aging, which is completely natural, is a form of collective psychosis," the Oscar-winner said. "I really do think it's a very strange thing to do."

2 Meryl Streep

After scoring 21 Oscar nominations (and three wins) plus starring in crowd-pleasing movies including Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada, it's clear that Meryl Streep, 72, has become a Hollywood legend without fundamentally changing the way she looks. And according to what she told Good Housekeeping in 2008, it's because she sees aging as a gift.

"I just don't get it. You have to embrace getting older," Streep said. "Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

3 Drew Barrymore

Fans have watched Drew Barrymore go from the precocious child star who appeared in E.T. to the 47-year-old mom and talk show host she is today. And in all those years, cosmetic surgery has never been something she considered.

"I've never done anything to my face, and I would like to try not to," the actor, who often goes makeup-free on Instagram, said during a 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. She added, "I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people.' I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me."

4 Salma Hayek

Though Salma Hayek has dealt with plastic surgery rumors and once considered getting fillers, she told InStyle that she chickened out at the last minute due to her fear of needles. And in a March 2019 interview with Town & Country, the now 55-year-old actress confirmed that she hasn't "done an-y-thing" to surgically change the way she looks.

5 Kevin Costner

While the standards may be different, it's not just women who grapple with the pressure to look young in Hollywood. Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, 67, has resisted falling into that trap, telling USA Today (via the Irish Examiner) in 2003 that going under the knife wasn't something he ever wanted to do.

"In this life you never say never but I never felt the need for plastic surgery," he said at the time. "People have certain feelings and mine don't run in how I look. I have my own demons, but they're not that."

6 Halle Berry

While Halle Berry, 55, admitted to Yahoo! Beauty in 2015 that the thought of having a cosmetic procedure did "cross [her] mind," she prefers to embrace the idea that "aging is natural."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I just want to always look like myself, even if that's an older version of myself," she said. "I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way."

7 Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is only 32, but she's already quite aware of the pressure to look a certain age in the industry. Back in 2015, she promised that she would "never" get plastic surgery, equating it with "vandalism."

"I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

8 Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster, who will turn 60 later this year, is another celebrity who fans have watched grow up on screen, and it sounds like she's not planning on turning back time with the help of a plastic surgeon—though she's made it clear that she doesn't judge anyone who does.

​​"I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing," she told More in 2007, via People. "Like, I'd rather have somebody go, 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose' than, 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

9 Kate Winslet

In 2011, Kate Winslet, now 46, told The Telegraph that she would not bow to the pressure to have a cosmetic procedure.

"It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty," she told the outlet. "I will never give in. I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

10 Julia Roberts

When she was still in her 40s, now 54-year-old Julia Roberts told Elle that she wasn't interested in cosmetic procedures because she wanted her kids to be able to see the expressions on her face.

"It's unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don't even give themselves a chance to see what they'll look like as older persons," she told the magazine in 2010. "I want to have some idea of what I'll look like before I start cleaning the slates. I want my kids to know when I'm pissed, when I'm happy, and when I'm confounded. Your face tells a story… and it shouldn't be a story about your drive to the doctor's office."

11 Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson, now 85, told The Daily Mail in 2011 that he found the results of some procedures his fellow celebrities had done were "horrifying."

"I haven't had surgery. I don't want to be judgmental, but some of the things you see these days in Hollywood are a bit horrifying," he explained. "I mean, I don't know what's going on here, but I don't want to scare people."

12 Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore, now 61, told Allure in 2010 that she simply doesn't like the way procedures like Botox make people look.

"I hate to condemn people for doing it, but I don't believe it makes people look better. I think it just makes them look like they had something done to their face," the Still Alice star said. "When you look at somebody who's had their face altered in some way, it just looks weird."

13 Diane Keaton

In 2012, Diane Keaton, who is now 76, told People that she's embracing all the aesthetic aspects of aging—from the color of her hair to the way she dresses—instead of trying to mask it with surgery.

"My feeling is that everybody has their hands and their hands are always at the face, so if the hands don't match the face it's a little weird," she said. "My hands are the hands of the age I am. They've been through a lot and they look like it!"

