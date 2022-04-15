15 Celebrities Who've Clashed With Their Co-Stars

While fans tend to eat up the close friendships—and romances—that can form between co-stars, not everyone gets along during filming. Actors are people, too, and sometimes tensions can arise, especially working long hours on set. Personalities can and do clash, even in the making of some of your favorite shows and movies. And over the years, many stars haven't held back when it comes to the coworkers they didn't get along with, even if some of them patched things up later. Read on to hear about some very famous co-stars who didn't get along.

1 Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

As every fan of the Sex and the City franchise series knows, Kim Cattrall is the only star of the original series and two feature films who wasn't in the revival show, And Just Like That… And that development was not a surprising one, as Cattrall has gone public with her issues with the comedy and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in particular.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is," Cattrall said during a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan. Later, she'd double down on her claims, accusing Parker on Instagram of using the death of Cattrall's brother as an opportunity to "restore [her] 'nice girl' persona."

For her part, Parker told Variety that she wouldn't work with Cattrall on the show again because of the "public history" of her former co-star's feelings.

2 Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson

They've been playing a married couple on the ABC comedy black-ish for eight seasons, but there was a time that Tracee Ellis Ross wasn't co-star Anthony Anderson's biggest fan. Anderson told Parade that Ellis didn't think it was very funny when he made a joke that she had farted when they presented together at the 2005 Vibe Awards. When they worked together later on the short-lived sitcom Reed Between the Lines, Anderson learned that she'd leave every time he filmed to avoid him.

"Looking back on it, she didn't want to be around me!" he said. "She really didn't start liking me until we were midway through the first season of black-ish, and so we laugh about it now."

3 Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland

After Freddie Prinze Jr. (far right) joined the cast of 24 in 2010, he wasn't at all impressed by its star, Kiefer Sutherland (center). In fact, he told ABC News that the experience of working with him was so bad, it made him want to walk away from acting forever.

​​"I did 24, it was terrible," he said in the 2014 interview. "I hated every moment of it. Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That's not me talking trash, I'd say it to his face, I think everyone that's worked with him has said that."

Sutherland responded to Prinze's claims in a statement, saying that he "enjoyed working with Freddie and wishes him the best."

4 Joan Collins and John Forsythe

Joan Collins and her late Dynasty co-star, John Forsythe, were not fans of one another. Collins has claimed that he resented that she spoke out about how ageism in Hollywood impacted her, though he was over 20 years older. It made him angry enough, she told Graham Norton in 2021, that Forsythe didn't speak to her for an entire season of filming.

"I had to do a scene where he was supposed to try and strangle me," she said. "I insisted on having a stand-in!"

5 Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty

Avid watchers of Beverly Hills, 90210 are probably already aware that there was bad blood behind the scenes between Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty. In a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2019, Garth talked about one incident that turned physical, when Doherty supposedly pulled her skirt up while she was changing.

"I'm pretty sure I got in her face, but we're just both strong Aries women," she said. "We don't back down no matter what."

Today, the women get along much better, and looking back, Garth admitted the fight was "so stupid."

6 Jay Mohr and Jennifer Aniston

In 1997, Jay Mohr and Jennifer Aniston played love interests in the romantic comedy Picture Perfect, but there was no love lost between them in real life. In a 2010 interview with Elle, Mohr claimed that Aniston wasn't pleased that he'd ended up with the role, because she'd hoped then-boyfriend Tate Donovan would land it, and that she lashed out at Mohr because of it.

"I hadn't done that many movies, and even though they screen-tested some pretty famous guys, I somehow snaked into the leading role," he told the magazine. "The actress said, 'No way! You've got to be kidding me!' Loudly. Between takes. To other actors on set. I would literally go to my mom's house and cry."

7 Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was an iconic object of desire in the '50s, but not every male co-star counted himself lucky to work with her. In a 2008 interview with The Daily Mail, her Some Like It Hot co-star Tony Curtis said that kissing Monroe for the movie was "awful."

​​"She nearly choked me to death by deliberately sticking her tongue down my throat into my windpipe," he complained.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2001, Curtis also attacked Monroe's work ethic, claiming that she had been unprofessional on set. "Showing up late. Spending all morning on one or two lines of dialogue. There was nothing laid back or amusing about Marilyn on that movie," he said. "She was drinking a lot on the set. I know she was drinking champagne out of coffee mugs when we were doing that scene [on the train]. She spilled some on me and I knew it was champagne."

8 Selma Blair and Charlie Sheen

In 2013, Selma Blair was fired from Charlie Sheen's show Anger Management after she reportedly complained about Sheen's work ethic on set, according to TMZ. Sources close to the show told The Hollywood Reporter that Sheen had fired Blair via text message, calling her an offensive name in the process.

A year later, Sheen proved that matters hadn't improved between the former coworkers during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "Laura Bell Bundy, who has replaced Slima, I'm sorry, Selma Blair… has just elevated the show to a whole different level," he said, via the Toronto Sun.

9 Joan Crawford and Bette Davis

Joan Crawford and Bette Davis famously feuded for years, each believing the other had stolen her spotlight, but the heat was turned up when they worked together on Whatever Happened to Baby Jane in 1962—especially after Davis was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the film while Crawford was not.

Davis didn't even bother letting the little matter of Crawford passing in 1977 end their nonstop war of words. "You should never say bad things about the dead, only good. Joan Crawford is dead … Good!" she reportedly said.

10 Stacy London and Clinton Kelly

Style experts Clinton Kelly and Stacy London filmed over 300 episodes of the reality show What Not to Wear together, but even that couldn't solidify their friendship. In his 2017 memoir, I Hate Everyone Except You, Kelly wrote, "There's a part of me that will love Stacy London forever, and a part of me that would be just fine if I never saw her again for the rest of my life." Apparently, that was insult enough for London to block Kelly on social media, thus kicking off a feud that confused fans more than anything else. In 2018, Kelly revealed that she had "unblocked" some people but never clarified if Kelly was among them.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

11 Will Smith and Janet Hubert

Janet Hubert was famously replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid as Aunt Viv for Season 4 and beyond of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Hubert blamed Will Smith for it for years afterwards. For his part, Smith claimed at the time that Hubert was demanding and difficult to work with.

"I can say straight up that Janet Hubert wanted the show to be The Aunt Viv of Bel-Air Show," he told an Atlanta radio station in 1993, as reported by The Sun. "She's mad now but she's been mad all along. She said once, 'I've been in the business for 10 years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show.' No matter what, to her I'm just the Antichrist."

Hubert and Smith sat down and cleared the air—with fans watching—on HBO Max's 2020 Fresh Prince reunion, and it seems that all is well between them still now.

12 Lea Michele and the Glee Cast

In the years since Glee came to an end in 2015, more than one cast member has publicly asserted that Lea Michele was difficult to work with. This includes the late Naya Rivera, who wrote in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, that Michele didn't talk to her at all during the show's sixth season.

"If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she assumed I was [expletive] about her. Soon she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of season six," Rivera wrote.

In 2020, Glee alums Samantha Marie Ware, Alex Newell, and several background performers posted about Michele on social media, claiming that she was dismissive, abusive, and even racist towards them. Michele responded with an Instagram apology that was also met with criticism as it focused on how her actions were "perceived."

Glee actor Heather Morris said during a 2021 episode of the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino that she wishes that someone would have spoken to the powers that be about Michele's alleged behavior.

"I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn't my place, and I don't know why because I was a cast member," she said.

13 Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts didn't have anything nice to say about co-star Nick Nolte after they worked together on the 1994 movie, I Love Trouble. In an interview with The New York Times in 1993, when the movie was still filming, she said that Nolte could be "completely charming and very nice," but that's where her compliments came to an end.

"From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other's nerves," she said, adding, "He's also completely disgusting. He's going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people. He's a kick."

14 Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey

Despite their enduring onscreen love story, the late Patrick Swayze wrote in his 2009 memoir, The Time of My Life, that working with Dirty Dancing co-star Jennifer Grey often left him "exhausted."

"We did have a few moments of friction when we were tired or after a long day of shooting. [Grey] seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticized her," he wrote. "Other times, she slipped into silly moods, forcing us to do scenes over and over again when she'd start laughing."

As frustrated as he may have been, Swayze did admit, however, that Grey had done a "truly phenomenal job" in the film.

15 Lucy Liu and Bill Murray

Bill Murray was Bosley to the Charlie's Angels trio of Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu in the 2000 movie adaptation of the '70s series. But in July 2021, Liu shared with the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast that her real relationship with Murray wasn't as warm as it appeared onscreen, claiming that he used to "hurl insults" at her on set, which led to a major confrontation.

"It was unjust and it was uncalled for," she said. "Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it."

