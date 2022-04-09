He Played Bobby on "The Brady Bunch." See Mike Lookinland Now at 61.

If you haven't heard much from the youngest Brady brother in the time since the family sitcom ended, there's a good reason for that. Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby on The Brady Bunch, has stepped away from Hollywood and into a much different job. After working behind the camera in Hollywood for many years after his days as a child actor, he made another career change that was pretty unexpected—even for him. Read on to find out more about Lookinland's life today.

RELATED: He Played Peter on The Brady Bunch. See Christopher Knight Now at 64.

He stepped behind the camera for a while.

After The Brady Bunch came to an end, Lookinland continued to appear in reunion specials, but otherwise, he mostly stopped acting. Instead, he spent his time behind the scenes, first as a production assistant and then as a cameraperson. Lookinland was a production assistant on Halloween 4 and worked the camera on the TV movie Roswell and the show Everwood, among other projects. But neither was the career he would stick with.

"I haven't really been in the film industry very much for quite a long time," he told The Salt Lake Tribune in 2019.

He runs his own business that doesn't have anything to do with Hollywood.

Lookinland moved to Utah when he was 17 and attended the University of Utah, where he met his wife. He's been living there with his family for years and runs an architectural concrete business—meaning countertops and other items used in homes—called Just Add Water.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It's artistic, and it's rewarding, and it's permanent," Lookinland said on Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2013 (via HuffPost). "From the age of eight, I learned that nothing in the entertainment industry is real. It's all fake. Your face, your clothes, what you say—it's all a fake. I think I was drawn to something more real that I could do myself." He also shared that he suddenly fell into the career after his wife brought home a library book about concrete construction. "I said, 'Honey, I'm quitting my job. I'm going to make concrete countertops for a living.'"

He's married with two kids.

Looklinland has been married to Kelly Wermuth since 1987, and the couple have two children together, Scott and Joseph Lookinland. Scott played his father in the 2000 movie Growing Up Brady, which is about the making of The Brady Bunch.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He's still involved in the Brady legacy.

Lookinland took part in two recent projects involving all of his Brady Bunch siblings. First, in 2019, there was the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation, featuring the cast reuniting to renovate the Brady Bunch house. Fortunately, this coincided with Lookinland's new venture. "We were plugging my concrete business pretty hard," Lookinland told The Salt Lake Tribune of promoting the show. "And halfway through I was thinking, 'Man, I don't know about this, because what I really want do is retire.' Now it's going to boom."

Later, in 2021, Lookinland appeared in the Lifetime movie Blending Christmas with his co-stars. He also keeps the Brady love going by appearing at fan conventions.

Of fans coming up to him, including at his concrete business, Lookinland told Deseret News in 2019, "Nobody ever approaches me without a smile and something friendly to say when it comes to the Brady connection. Everybody thinks of it in a good light."

RELATED: Susan Olsen Played Cindy on The Brady Bunch. See Her Now at 60.