Culture

He Played Bobby on "The Brady Bunch." See Mike Lookinland Now at 61.

The former child star left the entertainment industry behind.

By Lia Beck
April 9, 2022
By Lia Beck
April 9, 2022

If you haven't heard much from the youngest Brady brother in the time since the family sitcom ended, there's a good reason for that. Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby on The Brady Bunch, has stepped away from Hollywood and into a much different job. After working behind the camera in Hollywood for many years after his days as a child actor, he made another career change that was pretty unexpected—even for him. Read on to find out more about Lookinland's life today.

RELATED: He Played Peter on The Brady Bunch. See Christopher Knight Now at 64.

He stepped behind the camera for a while.

The "Brady Bunch" cast posing with a cake celebrating the show's 100th episode circa 1973
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After The Brady Bunch came to an end, Lookinland continued to appear in reunion specials, but otherwise, he mostly stopped acting. Instead, he spent his time behind the scenes, first as a production assistant and then as a cameraperson. Lookinland was a production assistant on Halloween 4 and worked the camera on the TV movie Roswell and the show Everwood, among other projects. But neither was the career he would stick with.

"I haven't really been in the film industry very much for quite a long time," he told The Salt Lake Tribune in 2019.

He runs his own business that doesn't have anything to do with Hollywood.

Mike Lookinland at the "A Very Brady Renovation" premiere in September 2019
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Lookinland moved to Utah when he was 17 and attended the University of Utah, where he met his wife. He's been living there with his family for years and runs an architectural concrete business—meaning countertops and other items used in homes—called Just Add Water.

"It's artistic, and it's rewarding, and it's permanent," Lookinland said on Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2013 (via HuffPost). "From the age of eight, I learned that nothing in the entertainment industry is real. It's all fake. Your face, your clothes, what you say—it's all a fake. I think I was drawn to something more real that I could do myself." He also shared that he suddenly fell into the career after his wife brought home a library book about concrete construction. "I said, 'Honey, I'm quitting my job. I'm going to make concrete countertops for a living.'"

He's married with two kids.

Mike Lookinland on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

Looklinland has been married to Kelly Wermuth since 1987, and the couple have two children together, Scott and Joseph Lookinland. Scott played his father in the 2000 movie Growing Up Brady, which is about the making of The Brady Bunch.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He's still involved in the Brady legacy.

Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, and Christopher Knight at the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lookinland took part in two recent projects involving all of his Brady Bunch siblings. First, in 2019, there was the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation, featuring the cast reuniting to renovate the Brady Bunch house. Fortunately, this coincided with Lookinland's new venture. "We were plugging my concrete business pretty hard," Lookinland told The Salt Lake Tribune of promoting the show. "And halfway through I was thinking, 'Man, I don't know about this, because what I really want do is retire.' Now it's going to boom."

Later, in 2021, Lookinland appeared in the Lifetime movie Blending Christmas with his co-stars. He also keeps the Brady love going by appearing at fan conventions.

Of fans coming up to him, including at his concrete business, Lookinland told Deseret News in 2019, "Nobody ever approaches me without a smile and something friendly to say when it comes to the Brady connection. Everybody thinks of it in a good light."

RELATED: Susan Olsen Played Cindy on The Brady Bunch. See Her Now at 60.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Sir Ian McKellen
    Sir Ian McKellen
    Health

    Sir Ian McKellen Says This Was His First Sign of Cancer

    Now 82, the "Hobbit" star is still going strong.

  • mature asian woman taking supplements
    mature asian woman taking supplements
    Health

    Too Much Zinc Leads to This Type of Deficiency

    You'll want to be careful with this supplement.

  • angioplasty first heart attack medical history
    angioplasty first heart attack medical history
    Health

    Drinking This Slashes Your Risk of Heart Failure

    It's a simple fix with a big payoff.

  • Shot of a young couple looking stressed while going over their finances at home
    Shot of a young couple looking stressed while going over their finances at home
    Smarter Living

    If You're Filing Last Minute, Watch for This

    Taxpayers are being targeted.

  • screenshot from the ultimatum
    screenshot from the ultimatum
    Culture

    7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

    This lineup includes something for everyone.

  • Doctor injecting Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for older man
    Doctor injecting Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for older man
    Health

    Virus Expert Issues Warning to People Over 65

    Read this even if you've gotten a booster.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group