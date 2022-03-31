He Played Peter on "The Brady Bunch." See Christopher Knight Now at 64.

Back in the 1970s, when Christopher Knight was appearing in the middle square on the right in the Brady Bunch intro, there was no way of knowing where the young actor's life was going to take him. Knight began starring on the classic sitcom when he was 12 years old, and it concluded when he was 17, so he spent most of his adolescence on the series. Now 64, Knight's life has taken him in some surprising directions. Rather than stick to only acting, he has tried out other careers, in computer technology and home furnishings, and spent some time doing reality TV. Read on to find out about Knight's life today.

He takes on acting roles now and then.

Following The Brady Bunch, Knight continued to act regularly through the '70s and '80s, but slowed down as he took on other ventures. He still makes movie and TV appearances occasionally, though. In 2018, he was in the TV movie The Last Sharknado: It's About Time. That same year, he reprised a role he had previously played in 2010 in an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. In 2021, he appeared alongside his Brady Bunch co-stars in the Lifetime Christmas movie Blending Christmas.

"I say yes to projects that we're all in not just because of the project, but because it's an opportunity to catch up and have fun again," Knight told People of Blending Christmas. "Every time we get together, it's like no time has passed."

He's done quite a bit of reality TV.

Knight has been on several reality shows over the years. Most notably, he appeared on The Surreal Life in 2005, where he met his third wife, America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry. Curry and Knight then starred in their own show, My Fair Brady, from 2005 to 2008. Most recently, in 2019, Knight reunited with his Brady Bunch siblings for the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation.

He's tried out some unexpected careers.

In the late '80s, Knight began working with computers. "I got a job as a rep in the computer industry selling peripherals," he told PopEntertainment.com in 2008. "It was a great learning experience, and I became an expert on the video side of things. I took to it, like a duck to water. It sort of was a passion of mine. I mean, I'm sort of a geek, really."

Now, he's working in another area that's completely outside of the entertainment industry. Knight is a partner in the furniture brand Christopher Knight Home, which was started by one of his friends from high school and later given his name. Knight spoke about the brand when its chairs were used in Oprah Winfrey's widely watched interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It was a pleasant surprise, and shocking in the income that came our way just because of them sitting in the chairs," he told People. "You would've thought the importance of that interview would've overshadowed the chair!"

He hosts a podcast.

Knight hopped on the bandwagon of TV stars making podcasts about their shows along with his Brady Bunch co-star Barry Williams, who played Greg. The two started the podcast The Real Brady Bros earlier this year. On each episode, they recap an episode of The Brady Bunch and share behind-the-scenes info.

"We're experts in being Brady," Knight told ABC7 Los Angeles in February. "Our view of us over 50-some odd years is a little different than our audiences. They know us from the show. Our recollections of those episodes aren't what theirs are."

He's been married four times.

In addition to his marriage to Curry, Knight has been married three other times. Since 2016, he has been married to his current wife, Cara Kokenes.

Knight told Fox News that his TV mom, Florence Henderson, "blessed" his and Kokenes' wedding before she died, also in 2016.

"That was very special," he explained. "I had to hear jabs and certainly took joking, ribbing from her at the attempts I had made in the past that didn't stick. Didn't work. But she did. [Florence] met Cara. It wasn't asked for. She volunteered it. But that's the position she took in my life. My mom had passed away, but even before my mom did, I had two moms. At that point, I had one. And it was just a wonderful feeling."

