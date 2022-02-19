Whether you were first introduced to Mike and Carol Brady and their blended family on ABC or decades later on Nick at Nite, it's impossible to understate the impact that The Brady Bunch has had on TV history. In the show's ensemble cast, more than one of the child stars turned out to be teen heartthrobs, and Maureen McCormick was among them.

McCormick played Carol's oldest daughter, Marcia, and she became the epitome of what the teen fans of the show wanted to be. Who among us hasn't felt jealous of Marcia's wardrobe at least once? She was just a kid when she filmed the original Brady Bunch series, but today, McCormick is 65, and her life has changed considerably. Read on to see what she looks like now and find out what she's up to today.

Maureen McCormick played the role of Marcia after The Brady Bunch ended.

When The Brady Bunch ended in 1974, it wasn't the end for Marcia Brady. McCormick would go on to reprise her role in spin-offs and TV movies based on the series, like the short-lived 1981 series The Brady Brides that followed sisters Marcia and Jan (Eve Plumb) as they embarked on their lives as newlyweds after finding their husbands.

In the decades after the original series ended, McCormick also stretched her acting muscles in non-Brady roles, including playing Judy Beauchamp on Teen Angel and Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions. Over the years, McCormick has also dipped her toes into the world of music, releasing her country album, When You Get a Little Lonely, in 1995—though years later, she'd tell Entertainment Weekly that she felt it "wasn't done the right way" and wanted it to be more "organic."

In more recent years, McCormick has appeared on several different reality shows, from Dancing With The Stars to Gone Country to winning VH1's Celebrity Fit Club in 2007.

She's been open about her struggles over the years.

In her 2008 memoir, Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice, McCormick opened up about how after The Brady Bunch, she battled bulimia when she returned to a public high school setting, and then struggled with substance abuse and addiction. In an interview with Today, she described her "rock bottom" as happening during screen tests for The Brady Brides.

"My agent had to go to the sixth floor, climb into my place, tear off my clothes and get me in the shower. He said, 'You have to get to Paramount right now, and you have a problem.' I couldn't hide anymore," she recalled. "Everyone knew—the producers knew, everyone at Paramount knew, the guys testing to play my husband knew. It was the first time I had to face that I really had a problem."

Most recently, she's been working on home design.

Most recently, she's been working on home design.

In 2019, McCormick joined her Brady Bunch siblings on the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation. They teamed up with network designers Jonathan and Drew Scott, among others, to breathe new life into the iconic California home that was used in exterior shots on The Brady Bunch.

Then, in 2021, McCormick was back on HGTV with a show of her own: Frozen in Time, where she and interior designer Dan Vickery renovate houses that are out of date without taking away from the charm of the era they were built in.

"My biggest tip is to buy something you love that you can't live without," she said during a home design Q&A with The Washington Post. "Measure so that it will fit in the space that you want it to go. I always love to see if a piece has dovetailing on the sides of the drawers. Quality versus quantity is huge."

McCormick has made peace with her TV icon status.

Marcia Brady is all grown up. Now 65, McCormick has been married to actor Michael Cummings since 1985, and they have one child together, 32-year-old Natalie Cummings.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

When she was younger, trying to accept the gravity of how a character she portrayed became a part of so many people's lives was a struggle for her—in fact, at times, she said "it was awful to be her." But in the years since The Brady Bunch, she's come to embrace Marcia Brady.

"I'll always be struck by how much a part of people's lives Marcia is and always will be," she told CBS News. "But now I'm not bothered by the connection. It took most of my life, countless mistakes and decades of pain and suffering to reach this point of acceptance."

