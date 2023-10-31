67 Happy Birthday Wishes for Your Best Friend

We're used to celebrating birthdays. In fact, most of us do it multiple times a year. Friends, family, and co-workers all get that obligatory message when their special day rolls around, but the amount of effort we put into these blurbs varies widely depending on whose birthday it is. Acquaintances may not get more than a couple of words, while friends typically get something more thoughtful and enthusiastic. But birthday wishes for your best friend? Well, that's a different task entirely. Below, we've put together a list of messages to help you celebrate that super special person in your life. Scroll through and choose the one that's worthy of a spot on the card.

Funny Birthday Wishes for Best Friends

You're old, but you're not ugly. Let's celebrate our wins where we can get them today! Hey, you may be prehistoric, but let's just be thankful you're not already extinct. Remember, age is just a number. Yours just happens to be unlisted. Finally! [He/she] is one step closer to adulting. Happy birthday! You're not old, you're just seasoned. Don't ever let anyone try to tell you any different. We may need to call the fire department for help blowing out all those candles. Happy birthday! You can't stay forever young, friend. But you can stay forever stupid. I trust you to take it from here. Happy birthday to someone who never shows their age, or acts it either. Forever grateful that I have a friend who has helped me cut down my therapy costs. Appreciate all the free labor and happy birthday! I know you hate being the center of attention but you're just going to have to grin and bear it today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Good friends don't let you do stupid things alone. That's why I'm here to help celebrate today. What is the meaning of a true friend? One who remembers your birthday but not your age! Here's to many more! Happy birthday! By the way, If there's no birthday cake left by the time I show up to the party, I'm leaving. The good thing about getting old is that most of the stupid stuff you've done was never captured on social media. The bad news is that I'll be live-streaming this event. True friends are there for each other. Best friends are there for each other with wine in hand. Happy birthday and let's get this party going! Here's to hoping you end this birthday the same way you began your very first: naked, confused, and screaming for your mother. Congrats on reaching the age when your back goes out more than you do! For this birthday, I want to share with you one piece of wisdom: There's absolutely no shame in Botox.

Birthday Wishes for Long-Distance Friendships

Wishing you a very happy birthday! Extremely bummed that we can't celebrate together but know that I'll be planning something epic for when we finally get together in person. Happy birthday, BFF! I hope you have the best day ever. I'm sorry we're so far apart today but know that I always keep you close in my heart. Wishing you lots of love today! Happy birthday! You don't know what I would do to pop out of a cake and surprise you right now, but hey! There's always next year. We may be miles apart, but our friendship knows no bounds. I'm there in spirit, celebrating you every step of the way! I may not be there in person but know that I'm simply SCREAMING happy birthday to you at home and all alone over here. May our friendship stay as strong as ever, no matter the distance between us. Happy birthday from afar! I know I'm not there in person, but I'm sending all my love and warmest wishes for a fantastic birthday celebration. The best friendships are those that withstand the test of distance. Have a wonderful birthday, and I can't wait to catch up soon. Whenever you have a quiet moment today, know that I'm over here thinking of you. Hoping you have the happiest of days! So they can put a man on the moon but I can't even get over there for your birthday? Something is really wrong with this system. Here's to hoping they find a fix and we're never apart on your birthday again! Happy birthday to my very best friend. You're on my mind today, tomorrow, and always! Distance has nothing on us. Wishing my best friend an amazing birthday. You just let me know when it's time to toast and I'll be ready with a glass in hand! Sending love, love, love, and more love your way. Happy birthday, even from a distance! Wishing my wonderful best friend a very happy birthday. I'm sorry I can't be there today but trust that I'll make it up to you soon! Hoping this card finds you well. I sealed it with plenty of hugs and kisses. That should suffice until I can deliver them in person. Happy birthday, bestie! Happy birthday to my most wonderful friend. Wishing you the most amazing day possible. Just be sure to save a little something for when I'm there!

Short Birthday Wishes for a Friend

Happy birthday, beautiful! Today will be one for the books. Happy birthday! Sending you a birthday wish, wrapped in love, topped in cake, and covered in kisses. Wishing you the best birthday yet! May today be full of love, laughter, and tons of cake. Happy birthday to a wonderful friend. May all your wishes come true! Wishing my best friend the most wonderful birthday. Today is all about you! Happy birthday! Now, let the cake games begin! Here's to yet another year full of laughs and even better adventures. Happy birthday to my favorite secret keeper! Cheers to another year of growth and happiness! It's my bestie's birthday! Enjoy and don't worry about a thing. I'll take care of anyone who misbehaves. Happy birthday to an amazing person. Forever grateful for our friendship! Another year older and just as fabulous! Happy birthday to my favorite person. Wishing you all the happiness in the world! Happy birthday and eat cake! Another trip around the sun and you're still shining bright. Happy birthday, friend! Wishing a very special birthday to a true friend. Happy birthday, bestie. Here's to getting in trouble and walking away with even more memories than before. Happy birthday! May the day be every bit as sweet as you are.

Thoughtful Birthday Wishes for Your Best Friend

To my dearest friend, happy birthday and well wishes for an amazing year. You've grown so much over the past 12 months, and I can't wait to see all you'll accomplish in the year to come. Happy birthday to a truly amazing friend. I want to take the opportunity to let you know you deserve all the joy the world has to offer and all the love a person can give. Happy birthday to someone who always has my back, helps me focus, and can always get me to crack a smile. There's only one of you in my life, and I cherish every moment we have together! I'm so grateful for your friendship and all the amazing times we've had. Wishing you a fantastic birthday! Wishing a very happy birthday to the most loyal friend I've ever had. It's an honor to spend the day by your side, and I can't wait to watch you grow into an even more amazing human being! Happy birthday to the most fabulous person I know. I'm thankful we have so many wonderful memories together and feel even more blessed that there are lots more to come! Happiest of birthdays to a very special person. I always have a blast watching you have fun, so let's make sure we both have a good time today! Wishing you a fantastic birthday. Thank you for all the years of friendship, and for all the happy moments we have ahead. Thank you for always being there for me. You're the best friend anyone could ask for. Happy birthday! To the only person who has ever really "gotten" me. Happy birthday. Here's to a lifetime of fun, friendship, and fine wine. You're not just a friend, you're family, so happiest birthday to you and may this bond remain forever unbroken! Wishing my dear friend a very happy birthday. I can't imagine life without you by my side. You're in all my favorite memories now and will be in all my favorite memories to come. Happy birthday! Today, we get to celebrate all your wonderful qualities and toast to a very bright future. Having a lifelong friend like you around is one of my life's greatest blessings. Wishing you nothing but a peaceful and serene birthday celebration. Happy birthday to the most incredible friend! I'm so thankful for the laughter, love, and support you've given me over the years.

Creative Ways to Share Birthday Wishes

Sometimes, a birthday card just doesn't suffice. Text messages can be even less personal. Below, we'll review a few other alternatives for wishing your friend a happy birthday.

Social Media Shoutouts

Social media has made it a whole lot easier to deliver birthday wishes, especially if you live far away from the birthday babe. Creating a specialized social media post to help celebrate someone's special day is always appreciated.

Here, you can include a few of the messages listed above, some photos of your favorite memories together, a funny meme, or even a more personalized story of birthdays past.

Of course, it's important to keep your friend's preferences in mind here. Some people may prefer a more private message, while others enjoy the public display of affection. Whichever approach you choose, your friend will surely appreciate the time and effort you put into their special day.

Customized Gifts

A personalized gift is a great way to make someone feel special on their special day. Thanks to Etsy and other online marketplaces, the options are unlimited. You can go with something classic, like a personalized mug, T-shirt, or a piece of engraved jewelry. If that's not their style, then you can always pick out a few specific items they would enjoy and create a customized gift basket.

Of course, it's important to consider your friend's interests and personalities here. It's easy to get excited while shopping, but it's important to keep in mind who you're shopping for. Think about tossing in a card and jotting down a few kind words, too.

Surprise Video Calls

If you know your friend will have some downtime during their special day, then you can always organize a surprise video call. You can even invite other friends and family to join in, making it feel like a proper birthday celebration.

To pull off the perfect surprise, send out invitations to anyone interested in hopping on the call. Set a date and time and make sure everyone knows not to say anything beforehand. Once everyone arrives, you can share memories, play games, sing "Happy Birthday," and do anything else that seems appropriate for a virtual birthday.

