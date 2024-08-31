The 10 Hottest ZIP Codes in the U.S. Right Now, New Report Finds

Everyone has their own criteria when it comes down to picking the perfect place to live. From access to good jobs and excellent schools to good value on home prices and high quality of life, plenty of variables can factor into the equation. Of course, this means that some places are more coveted than others for homebuyers on the hunt for their dream property. And now, a new report has outlined the 10 hottest ZIP codes in the U.S. right now.

The latest ranking comes from Realtor.com, which used data from its website spanning from January to June of 2024 to tabulate totals. The company calculated market demand—which was measured by unique viewers per property—as well as the pace of the market, which was measured by the number of days a listing remains active on the site. Each major metro area was also limited to just one ZIP code on the final list.

This year’s results show that not much has changed since 2023, with three locales and seven of the same metro areas pulling off back-to-back appearances from last year. And for the second year in a row, the list is entirely comprised of ZIP codes in the Northeast and Midwest.

"While we've seen big changes in the housing market, such as a growing number of homes for sale, this year's hottest ZIP codes in America show common factors are driving interest in these highly competitive areas," Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, said in a press release.

She continued, "Although mortgage rate relief is starting to materialize, this year's hottest ZIPs reflect the focus on affordability that home shoppers have had over the last few years in the face of high housing costs. Concentrated in larger metros across the Northeast and Midwest, these top 10 ZIPs attracted highly qualified home buyers seeking more space without relinquishing proximity to urban amenities."

One explanation for the regional concentration likely has to do with house prices in the South and West that have remained relatively high since the pandemic, the company said in its press release. It also noted that an increase in inventory in the South may have also decreased demand and slowed down the market.

So, did your neighborhood come out on top? Read on for the hottest ZIP codes in the U.S., according to a new report from Realtor.com.

RELATED: 10 U.S. Cities Facing Alarming heat Increases This Summer.

10. 18062: Macungie, Pennsylvania Shutterstock Home hunters appear to be flocking to this locale in the Easton, Pennsylvania metro area. Data shows that it had a median home listing price of $462,000 with a median of 16 days on the market.

9. 46322: Highland, Indiana Shutterstock This Chicagoland area town has long been sought-after by homebuyers, as evidenced by its repeat appearance on the top 10 list from last year. In 2024, Highland has seen an average of 3.3 more viewers per property than the U.S. average, with a median listing price of $250,000.

8. 01085: Westfield, Massachusetts Shutterstock This Springfield, Massachusetts, metro neighborhood made it into the nationwide top 10 with a median home listing price of $347,000 for the first half of 2024. They also saw a median of 20 days on the market with 5.2 more views than the U.S. average.

7. 01453: Leominster, Massachusetts Shutterstock The Bay State appears to be popular: This Worcester suburb had a median listing price of $462,000 with an average of 21 days on the market. RELATED: 39 Facts About Storms You Need to Know.

6. 08054: Mount Laurel, New Jersey Shutterstock Even though it’s across state lines, this Philadelphia metro suburb is one of two New Jersey appearances on the list. Data shows it had a median listing price of $385,000 that stayed up for a median of 18 days.

5. 14609: Rochester, New York Shutterstock Those planning to move to Rochester may want to act fast: This zip code saw the shortest median listing time in the top 10 at just eight days. It also had the lowest median listing price at $151,000.

4. 07920: Basking Ridge, New Jersey Shutterstock Trying to get into the New York Cty metro area? This New Jersey suburb is proving a popular choice, even with a median listing price of $967,000—the highest in the top 10 and the second highest nationwide.

3. 01970: Salem, Massachusetts Shutterstock People appear to be positively bewitched by this Boston suburb! Salem saw 3.6 more viewers per listing than the national average, with a brisk median of 16 days on the market. It also had a median listing price of $596,000. RELATED: 50 Summer Facts That Are So Fascinating.

2. 63021: Ballwin, Missouri Shuttterstock This St. Louis suburb is making its second consecutive appearance on the top 10 list in 2024. It posted a median listing price of $409,000 that spent a median of 16 days on the market.

1. 43230: Gahanna, Ohio Shutterstock For the second year in a row, this Columbus-area suburb has topped the list of the hottest ZIP codes in the U.S. According to the press release, homes here were priced 11.0 percent below the metro area's average and 19.4 percent below the national median in the first half of 2024.



