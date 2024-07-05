The 7 Best Pants to Wear in the Summer If You Don't Like Shorts
These easy breezy, on-trend styles are flattering at any age, according to stylists.
Shorts may be synonymous with summer, but that doesn't mean we all like wearing them. Some of us don't feel comfortable baring our legs, while others might suffer from thigh chafing. Or, maybe shorts just don't fit with your summer wardrobe. Whatever the case may be, there's no rule that you can't wear pants once the warmer weather hits.
Pants can come in handy during the summer for lots of other reasons, too—for instance, if you're healing from a nasty sunburn, want to fend off mosquito bites, or are attending an event with a dress code. For all these reasons, we consulted stylists to get their picks for the best pants to wear in the summer if you don't like shorts.
1
Linen pants
Across the board, stylists named linen one of their favorite summer fabrics—and with good reason. Since it's loosely woven, it allows body heat to quickly escape so you can stay cool and dry. Not to mention, it epitomizes effortless elegance.
The beauty of linen pants is that they're easy to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. Wear them with strappy flat leather sandals and a basic T-shirt for a laid-back lunch with friends, or build a chic set with a matching blouse and block heel mules for an evening event.
As Abigail Valentine, a personal stylist and founder of Joy & the Valentine, points out, linen pants can also be found in sleek tailored styles, like these Reformation pants.
Similarly, transformational wardrobe stylist Chellie Carlson recommends this pair of high-waisted linen trousers from Aritzia.
For something a bit more casual, Miranda Schultz, a plus-size fashion and lifestyle blogger and personal stylist, loves the size-inclusive pull-on linen pants from Universal Standard, which are available up to a size 40 (4XL).
Or, Afi Maita, stylist and founder of Afi Like Taffy, is a fan of J.Crew's drawstring Soleil linen pants.
"It's a wonderful all-around light-weight linen summer pant that comes in all sizes from plus, petite, and tall, in a plethora of colors and patterns, as well as in different styles from wide-leg, slim-wide-leg, flare, straight, and relaxed," Maita shares.
2
Linen "jeans"
If you love your denim but find it too hot for the summer, Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling, is a big fan of linen "jeans." She explains these are "a natural denim blend of linen and cotton," with details like pockets and zippers.
"Linen jeans level-up summertime casual with unexpected polish," she says. "The fabric has drape, too, and is easy to care for, so simply machine wash, line dry, and repeat."
3
Joggers
The best summer pants in the athleisure space are joggers, says Kosich: "Perfect in a pinch, think of it as the classic black legging reimagined for summer in softer colors and a looser fit."
She recommends finding them in a lightweight, breathable knit with four-way stretch performance, ideally with a "mid-rise, cropped leg, and a drawstring waist."
To level this look up, "pair joggers with a scoop neck t-shirt half-tucked, suede mules, and a stack of beaded bracelets," suggests Kosich.
4
Palazzo pants
Think of this style as the pants equivalent of a maxi dress: Its flowy silhouette gives off major vacation vibes.
"While they're technically pants, they look like a skirt," explains Jaquelyn Wahidi, a personal stylist based in San Diego. "With all the extra room, you get nice airflow. And palazzo pants are easily dressed up with heels and jewelry, so they can be worn to work or a nice dinner."
Since palazzo pants are super flowy, Wahidi recommends wearing them with a structured, well-fitting shirt for visual balance and to accentuate your waistline.
"Opt for lightweight fabrics like silk or chiffon for a luxurious feel," adds Joe Manktelow-Pimm, a fashion expert and editor at 7Gents. "Pair them with a fitted tank top or a tucked-in lightweight sweater and heels for a beachside dinner."
This is also a great place to experiment with prints. Kosich suggests "banana leaves, palm fronds, or hibiscus flowers" paired with a "simple, clean white linen shirt" knotted at the waist.
5
Plissé pants
You've probably seen plissé pants everywhere but never knew their name. They're loose-fitting, stretchy pants with narrow all-over pleats, usually in a shiny or glossy material. And Ashley Full, stylist and co-founder of Amour781, points out they're a great summer option, especially for more dressy occasions.
She recommends these plissé pants from Good American, which she says "have an elasticized waistband and drape off of the body complimenting your curves perfectly."
"You can pair these pants with a matching plissé top for a versatile look," she adds.
6
White jeans
Kosich calls white jeans "summer's ultimate wardrobe hero," and we can't disagree.
"Ankle flare, wide leg, bootleg or boyfriend, white jeans can be dressed up or down and worn day or night," she says. "Pair with a white tank for a monochromatic color column that lengthens and strengthens, then style with a lifestyle statement sneaker by day or sparkly sandal by night."
Melony Huber, a stylist and co-founder of La Peony, recommends opting for lighter-weight, stretchy denim with ripped detailing in the summertime. Like Kosich, she suggests going the monochromatic route and pairing the outfit with "contrasting accessories like a brown belt, shoes, and bag."
And if you're looking for a stylist-loved pair of white jeans, consider Maeve's Colette pants at Anthropologie. These cropped, high-waist, wide-leg jeans "cater to all women sized standard, tall, and petite," notes Maita.
"[They have] perfectly placed pockets that are so flattering on every body type and their styles are inclusive and have been designed for universal wear with people with disabilities," she adds.
(Outside of denim, Maita's a fan of the Colette pants in linen, too. These come in 21 colors, including prints!)
7
Capris
"If you're a millennial, this could be a trend you don't want to get back into, but we all really should be embracing modern capris!" shares Full.
"Pick a solid color capri like white, pair it with an oversized button-down shirt and kitten heels, and you have a gorgeous European brunch look," she suggests. "If you want to stay away from something tight fitting, you can find palazzo pants in a capri length."