The 25 Best R&B Albums of All Time

Narrowing down the top R&B albums of all time is a difficult task—not only because there are so many musicians to choose from, but also because, by definition, R&B is a mix of various genres. And once it was defined as its own, R&B went on to overlap with still more styles of music, as artists continued to experiment. So, Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," belongs on the list just as much as Frank Ocean, who blends R&B with electronic music and hip-hop.

According to the Library of Congress, "The term 'rhythm and blues,' often called 'R&B,' originated in the 1940s when it replaced 'race music' as a general marketing term for all African American music, though it usually referred only to secular, not religious music … Early on the term 'rhythm and blues' was used for boogie woogie, African American swing, jazz, and blues. All of these styles influenced the development of what is called rhythm and blues today."

The genre then developed over time until it became more identifiably its own thing. R&B has a rich history, and many legendary artists have worked within it. Read on to see if your favorite record made our list of the best R&B albums of all time.

1 The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill's only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill—her other work was with the group The Fugees—is widely considered one of the best albums of all time. After its 1998 release, it won Grammys for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, among other awards. Popular songs include "Everything Is Everything" and "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

2 Baduizm by Erykah Badu

Baduizm, the first album from Erykah Badu, was released in 1997. It features the singles "Appletree" and "On & On." While Baduizm is R&B, it's also considered neo-soul and was one of the albums that popularized the genre in the '90s. For this collection of songs, Badu won the Grammy for Best R&B Album.

3 CrazySexyCool by TLC

Another winner of the Best R&B Album Grammy is CrazySexyCool by TLC, which was also a major commercial success. The 1994 record features one of their biggest hits, "Waterfalls," as well as the songs "Creep" and "Red Light Special."

4 Lemonade by Beyoncé

Lemonade by Beyoncé is not only considered one of the best bodies of work in the genre but also one of the greatest albums ever recorded. The 2016 record and its accompanying film explore the overall themes of generational trauma, being a Black American woman, and cheating. Popular songs from the album include "Formation" and "Hold Up."

5 What's Going On by Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye's 1971 album What's Going On is another classic that transcends genre barriers. The concept album is written from the perspective of an American solider who fought in the Vietnam War. The title song became one of Gaye's most well-known, as did the single "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)."

6 Whitney Houston by Whitney Houston

As one of the most renowned singers of all time—arguably the most renowned—Whitney Houston released a lot of hits during her life, so choosing just one album of hers for this list was a chore. But, the love for her 1985 self-titled debut album can't be denied—it remains the bestselling debut for a woman artist. Its singles include "Saving All My Love for You," "How Will I Know," and "Greatest Love of All."

7 Songs in A Minor by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys' debut album Songs in A Minor introduced her to listeners as a singer and pianist. With songs including "Fallin'" and "A Woman's Worth," the record earned her five Grammys in 2002, including Best R&B Album, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year for "Fallin'."

8 Daydream by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's 1995 album Daydream includes some of her biggest tracks, including "Fantasy" and "Always Be My Baby." The single "One Sweet Day," a collaboration with Boyz II Men, held the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for years before it was bested by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" in 2019.

9 The Writing's on the Wall by Destiny's Child

Before she was releasing albums on her own, Beyoncé was a member of the group Destiny's Child. The girl group found major success with their second album, 1999's The Writing's on the Wall. Singles include "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Jumpin' Jumpin'," and one of the group's biggest hits, "Say My Name," which won the Grammy for Best R&B Song.

10 Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder

The 1976 Stevie Wonder album Songs in the Key of Life—which includes "As," "I Wish," and "Isn't She Lovely"—is his 18th album and considered to be his best. As for awards: It won Album of the Year at the Grammys, along with three other trophies.

11 Voodoo by D'Angelo

Like Badu, D'Angelo is another important artist in neo-soul, as well as R&B. His second album Voodoo won the Grammy for Best R&B Album and is best known for its hit single "Untitled (How Does It Feel)"—and that song's video.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

12 Lady Soul by Aretha Franklin

How to choose just one Aretha Franklin record? Well, 1968's Lady Soul features two of her signature songs, "Chain of Fools" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman," and Rolling Stone ranked it in the top 100 of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

13 Confessions by Usher

Ten years after he released his self-titled debut album at the age of 16, Usher's Confessions came out in 2004. His best-selling album produced the singles "Burn," "My Boo" (which features Alicia Keys), and the mega club hit "Yeah!" with Lil Jon.

14 Ray Charles by Ray Charles

Ray Charles released many of his most popular songs in the '50s, and in 1957, they were compiled into his first album, Ray Charles. So, while the music pioneer recorded many records during his lifetime, it's easy—or at least convenient—we'll give credit to his first proper album, because it includes some of his most well-known songs, such as "I Got a Woman," "Mess Around," and "Drown in My Own Tears."

15 My Life by Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is one of the most celebrated R&B singers ever, and her 1994 album My Life is a big reason why. The album, which features "Be Happy" and her cover of "I'm Goin' Down," is notable for how personal it is, including songs about Blige's experience with depression and substance abuse.

16 Diana by Diana Ross

Diana Ross is one of the most prolific artists of all time with both her music with the Supremes and her solo career. Her 1980 album Diana is undeniable when it comes to her own legacy and its place in R&B history. It includes two of Ross' biggest solo songs: "I'm Coming Out" and "Upside Down."

17 II by Boyz II Men

A couple of Boyz II Men's most beloved songs, "On Bended Knee" and "I'll Make Love to You," both come from their 1994 release II, which was, yes, their second album if you don't count their Christmas album. It was the first winner of the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, since the category was established in 1995.

18 Control by Janet Jackson

One of Janet Jackson's most iconic albums is her third, 1986's Control. It produced enduring singles "Nasty," "Control," and "When I Think of You."

19 Rapture by Anita Baker

Another major R&B album from 1986 is Anita Baker's Rapture. She won two Grammys that year: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the album as a whole and Best R&B Song for "Sweet Love."

20 Live at the Apollo by James Brown

Like several of the artists listed here, James Brown had a lengthy career in which he released many albums—59 studio albums to be exact! His most acclaimed is the 1963's Live at the Apollo, which was recorded with his group the Famous Flames. Songs on the album include "Think," "I'll Go Crazy," and "I Don't Mind."

21 Aaliyah by Aaliyah

Prior to her death in a plane crash at the age of 22, Aaliyah recorded her third album, the self-titled Aaliyah. The 2001 album further established her as an influential artist and includes the singles "Rock the Boat," "More Than a Woman," and "We Need a Resolution."

22 Blond(e) by Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean continued to experiment with his avant-garde sound with his second and still most recent album, 2016's Blonde. Songs from the album include "Pink + White" and "Nikes." Unlike many of the other albums on this list, Blonde did not win any Grammys, but that is because Ocean chose not to submit it for consideration because of his opinion of the Recording Academy.

23 Back to Black by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse only released two albums during her too-short lifetime. The second, 2006's Back to Black includes her best known songs, such as "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," and "Tears Dry on Their Own." She won five Grammys for this work, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Rehab," as well as Best New Artist.

24 I Feel for You by Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan had already found success with her group Rufus and as a solo artist when she released her fifth solo album, 1984's I Feel for You. It contains two of her the songs most associated with her, "Through the Wire" and "I Feel for You." For the latter, she won a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.

25 Ain't That Good News by Sam Cooke

Sam Cooke's final album was Ain't That Good News. It was released in February 1964, and he died at age 33 in December of that same year. Cooke had already been popular as an R&B and soul singer since the '50s, but this album is notable for including what became his most important song, the Civil Rights anthem "A Change Is Gonna Come."