There is truly a podcast on every topic today, whether you're seeking financial advice, a history lesson, or to catch up on your celebrity gossip. But with so much content available, it can be hard to pick which podcast to listen to. That's where we come in. We've compiled a list of some of the top podcasts in every major category, so you get the information, the advice, or the laughs you're looking for. Read on for the 46 best podcasts you need to add to your rotation.

Best True Crime Podcasts

Serial: Originally hosted by investigative journalist Sarah Koenig, Serial popularized true-crime podcasts in 2014. Koenig takes listeners on her journey investigating the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, with Seasons 2 and 3 covering the story of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl and analyzing the American criminal justice system, respectively. Season 4 debuted this year and focuses on the history of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

Crime Junkie: Another well-known favorite, Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. The show covers a different crime each week.

Scamanda: This standalone podcast is hosted by journalist Charlie Webster and covers the bizarre story of Amanda Riley, a young woman who conned friends and family out of over $100,000 by faking a cancer diagnosis.

and covers the bizarre story of , a young woman who conned friends and family out of over $100,000 by faking a cancer diagnosis. Criminal: Setting itself apart from other true crime podcasts, the description for Criminal says it's "the first of its kind," covering "people who've done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle."

Best Comedy Podcasts

Giggly Squad: Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, of Summer House fame, chat and "giggle" about life, love, style, entertainment, and more. As the synopsis points out, they "make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves."

Sibling Rivalry: Tune in to hear winners of RuPaul's Drag Race, Monét X Change and Bob The Drag Queen, go back and forth as an "intensely hilarious comedy duo" on this podcast.

Camp Counselors: Another podcast led by social media stars, this one is described as a "playful" option in a world that needs "a little more sparkle!" Zachariah Porter and Jonathan Carson discuss listener stories, share life advice, and make you laugh while they play their roles as fake camp counselors at Campy Shady Birch.

How Did This Get Made?: We all have a movie that's so bad it's good—at least in our personal opinion. But How Did This Get Made? discusses the movies that we have to agree are just… bad. Comedians and actors Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas will have you cackling over their analyses of the best of the worst films.

The Nikki Glaser Podcast: Tune in to comedian Nikki Glaser's podcast for fun and funny commentary on pop culture and her own personal life.

podcast for fun and funny commentary on pop culture and her own personal life. Normal Gossip: If you enjoy knowing secrets and hearing about drama you're not involved in, be sure to check out Normal Gossip. Host Kelsey McKinney dives into funny gossip from listeners, often inviting guests to share their opinions.

Best Celebrity Interview Podcasts

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend: If you've missed Conan O'Brien since he left late-night TV in 2021, check out his podcast to get your fix for his celebrity interview style.

SmartLess: Led by three of your favorite funny guys, SmartLess may be your new go-to celebrity interview podcast. Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett speak with different celebrities every week, giving you insight into your favorite stars—and a good laugh.

Call Her Daddy: Now a celebrity in her own right, Alex Cooper hosts the most popular podcast made by women, asking famous and infamous guests the questions you really want the answer to.

hosts the most popular podcast made by women, asking famous and infamous guests the questions you really want the answer to. Armchair Expert: Actor Dax Shepard says that he "loves talking to people," describing his podcast as an opportunity to explore his guests' life stories.

Best Lifestyle & Culture Podcasts

Las Culturistas: "Culture consultants" Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang host special guests and dissect the latest pop culture goings-on on the podcast fans fondly refer to as Las Cultch.

The Toast: If you like to tune into a fun daily podcast, look no further than The Toast, hosted by sisters and social media stars Jackie and Claudia Oshry. (This one will likely appeal to you if you identify as a millennial!)

. (This one will likely appeal to you if you identify as a millennial!) Stuff You Should Know: Want to learn something new—and interesting—every day? Stuff You Should Know covers a range of different topics. And their "Short Stuff" episodes are perfect for when you're short on time or if longer podcasts tend to lose your attention. Recent episodes include "How Dopamine Works," "Whistling!," and "A Brief History of Air Travel."

This American Life: As the name suggests, every week, this podcast shares true stories about real American life. Episodes feel like "little movies for radio" told in a journalistic style.

Am I Doing It Wrong?: Podcast hosts Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson discuss different topics each week, helping you figure out the best way to tackle aspects of life. Tune in to learn about everything from wine to shower mistakes to making your cat happy.

and discuss different topics each week, helping you figure out the best way to tackle aspects of life. Tune in to learn about everything from wine to shower mistakes to making your cat happy. Hysteria: Mixing comedy and politics, Hysteria shares women's opinions on various issues and topics. The show is hosted by political commentator and comedy writer Erin Ryan and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco.

Best News Podcasts

The Daily: Up at 6 a.m. every day, The Daily is published by The New York Times and hits on the biggest topics of the day. Even better, episodes are short and sweet, averaging about 20 to 25 minutes.

The Intelligence from The Economist: Another option for your daily news, The Intelligence from The Economist uses a network of correspondents to bring you the top stories of the day—as well as those that might not be making headlines.

The Journal: Prefer your news from The Wall Street Journal? Similar to the NYT, the outlet puts out a daily podcast episode covering money and business.

Up First: NPR offers a podcast option, which is available at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. The outlet also publishes longer episodes that are ready to listen to by 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Best Health, Wellness, and Beauty Podcasts

The Mel Robbins Podcast: Host and author Mel Robbins may provide the inspiration you need, advising listeners on creating a better life.

Huberman Lab: If you're curious about the brain, Huberman Lab should be queued up wherever you listen to podcasts. Andrew Huberman, PhD, hosts each episode and consults experts in the field of neuroscience to give you a better understanding of exactly how our minds work.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty: The world's No. 1 mental health podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty is focused on helping listeners feel "happier, healthier and more healed." Host Jay Shetty interviews experts on feeling drained, dating, social media, and more.

Eyewitness Beauty: You can keep up with the goings on in the beauty industry via Eyewitness Beauty. Annie Kreighbaum and Nick Axelrod-Welk share their expertise as "industry insiders," including the latest news and their favorite products.

and share their expertise as "industry insiders," including the latest news and their favorite products. New Mindset, Who Dis?: If you're looking to learn more about mindfulness and self-improvement, you might want to listen to New Mindset, Who Dis? While several self-help podcasts run long, Case Kenny's episodes are short, giving you the advice you need in just 15 to 30 minutes.

Best Sports Podcasts

Pardon My Take: Barstool Sports' podcast Pardon My Take covers what sports fans want to know while also satirizing the traditional sports media. Every episode includes recaps of recent events, news, and interviews with top sports personalities.

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce: Brothers and Super Bowl champions Jason and Travis Kelce provide insight into the NFL in this humorous podcast—perfect for Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fans. (If you're a Taylor Swift fan, you'll probably hear tidbits about her, too!)

provide insight into the NFL in this humorous podcast—perfect for Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fans. (If you're a fan, you'll probably hear tidbits about her, too!) ESPN Daily: If you want a comprehensive look at the world of sports, check out ESPN Daily. Every weekday, reporters and insiders share the "very best of ESPN."

Best Science Podcasts

Radiolab: If you like to listen to podcasts that focus more on science, try Radiolab. The show is described as being "on a curiosity bender," with investigative journalists looking into scientific and legal topics and integrating "innovative sound design."

The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week: Do you love fun, random, and weird facts? This podcast will likely have you addicted.

Ologies: If you just want "a pocket full of science knowledge," humorist and science correspondent Alie Ward has you covered. In each Ologies episode, she chats with experts from different scientific fields.

Best History Podcasts

Hardcore History: Journalist Dan Carlin offers a different kind of approach to history than you're probably used to, using his "Martian" way of thinking to delve into different subjects. Hardcore History doesn't take the typical academic approach and instead weaves more of a dramatic narrative.

offers a different kind of approach to history than you're probably used to, using his "Martian" way of thinking to delve into different subjects. Hardcore History doesn't take the typical academic approach and instead weaves more of a dramatic narrative. The Spy Who: Spies are undeniably fascinating, and who doesn't want to hear the stories we were "never meant to hear"? In The Spy Who, you'll learn a bit more about what spies throughout history risked and why.

American History Tellers: A must-listen for history buffs, American History Tellers paints a picture of the people and events that shaped the U.S.—without requiring you to open a textbook.

Noble Blood: Prefer to learn about famous royals? Noble Blood spills all the tea on some of the most fascinating monarchs throughout history.

Best Business & Finance Podcasts

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg: This podcast features four venture capitalists, also known as "industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties." Tune in for insight into the business and technology world.

My First Million: If you like to stay up to date on business trends and opportunities, My First Million is right up your alley. In each episode, hosts Sam Parr and Shaan Puri hash out ideas, often alongside special guests.

Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF: For financial advice that really speaks to your everyday life, give Networth and Chill a go. Host Vivian Tu centers each episode on a complex economic or business concept, breaking it down for you with the help of industry experts.

centers each episode on a complex economic or business concept, breaking it down for you with the help of industry experts. How I Built This with Guy Raz: Host Guy Raz sits down with successful founders and CEOs to discuss how they built their brands. Listen in for intel and their thoughts on the key to success.

Best Parenting Podcasts