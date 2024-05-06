If you're trying to lose weight, you don't want to feel hungry. And yet, as I've learned from my decades of experience helping clients lose weight and feel great, whether you need to curb your appetite or not is questionable. If you've gone for a long period of time since eating last, and you're hungry, chowing down on something between your meals might be beneficial and could prevent you from eating too much at the next dinnertime. However, there are other times when you might just be "noshy" and want to eat—when you really don't need to eat. with that in mind, I've compiled my list of the 20 best low-calorie foods so you'll never feel hungry. Choose your snacks accordingly since some of the ideas below are just speed bumps to curb your appetite while others are like mini meals, meant to help you feel satiated.

1 Fruit Dipped in Flavored Yogurt

Dipping fruits like apple slices or strawberry halves in flavored yogurt combines the natural sweetness of fruit with creamy, protein-rich yogurt. Plain yogurt will be lower in calories, but sweetened Greek yogurt might tantalize your taste buds.

2 Hummus and Veggies

Hummus, made from protein-rich chickpeas, combined with crunchy vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, or broccoli, makes for a nutritious, fiber-filled snack.

3 A Packet of Instant Oatmeal

Oats are a whole grain that provides slow-releasing energy due to their high fiber content, which helps keep you full longer. Using those in packets will help to insure portion control, but try to get those made without added sugar and add your own sprinkle of cinnamon and fruit.

4 Chia Seed Pudding

When mixed with water, chia seeds expand and form a gel-like consistency, which can keep you full for hours. They're great in smoothies or puddings.

5 Souper Snack

Broth-based soups are low in calories but can be very filling because of their high water content. You can load this comfort food up with veggies to bring warm comfort and lots of valuable nutrients.

6 Pick Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie snack that you can find in bags that are previously popped so you don't have to pop it yourself. Popcorn provides fiber and just the right crunch to make it satisfying.

7 DIY Trail Mix

Combine a medley of unsalted nuts, cold cereal and a few chocolate chips to check all the craving boxes. Portion it out into snack sized bags so you don't overdo portion sizes.

8 Go With Greek Yogurt

Whether you're adding it to a smoothie, using it as a base for dunking fruits or veggies or just dipping a spoon in and eating it as is, protein rich Greek yogurt will help curb hunger and keep you satisfied between meals. It's also the perfect foundation for both sweet and savory dishes.

9 Herbal Tea With Fruit

Herbal teas infused with fruit offer a flavorful, calorie-free alternative with a naturally sweet taste that's comforting and hydrating. I like to add a cut apple to a mug of apple cinnamon tea and when you're done sipping, you'll have a baked apple to munch on.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

10 Coffee With Cocoa

A dash of sweetened cocoa added to coffee will provide a late afternoon pick-me-up that saves you from choosing a higher calorie sweetened snack that also satisfies your sweet tooth.

11 Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is having it's day for a reason — it's an incredible food that has been hiding for too long. It's an excellent source of protein and even versions that are not low in fat are still relatively low in calories. You can pair it with sweet or savory dishes to keep you going for hours.

12 Almonds

Almonds provide the perfect crunch while supplying healthy fat that helps you feel full along with giving plant protein and a medley of other nutrients.

13 Leafy Greens

Although greens alone are not going to do the trick, the addition of spinach, kale, and other leafy greens to your pizza or as a side salad can help you feel fuller while also providing fiber and essential nutrients.

14 Pears

Pears provide fiber and they're naturally super sweet. Add them to salads or 'pear' them with a cube of cheese for a quick snack.

15 Fish

Not every protein is low in calories, but you can count on seafood to provide a powerhouse of protein, omega-3 fatty acids and heart healthy fats while also being lean.

16 Quinoa

Most people treat quinoa as a grain, but it's actually a seed that's a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It also provides fiber and helps you feel full when added to veggie dishes or salads.

17 Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are the most underrated foods int he supermarket. They are a great source of protein and fiber, to help deliciously fill you. Add some to your salad for plant protein plus.

18 Summer squash like Zucchini

This veggie is very low in calories and rich in versatility. You can spiralize it and combine it with your favorite pasta to slash calories and add value.

19 Apples

Apples provide tons of crunch that pair perfectly with a spoon of almond butter to provide protein and fiber.

20 Sorghum

Sorghum, a grain you can find in most natural food aisles at the grocery store, is rich in dietary fiber, and along with it's protein content, B vitamins and minerals, it can help you feel full and satisfied. Whether sweet or savory, sorghum can seamlessly be used at any meal from breakfasts to salads to stew.

Bonnie Taub-Dix, RD is the host of the Media Savvy Podcast, creator of BetterThanDieting.com, and author of Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You from Label to Table. You can find her @bonnietaubdix on Instagram.