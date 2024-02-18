Style

The 7 Best Haircuts for Frizzy Hair, Stylists Say

These flattering cuts will finally tame your tresses.

By Lauren Gray
February 18, 2024
By Lauren Gray
February 18, 2024

If you have frizzy hair, you know all too well that the haircut you choose can make or break your styling. That's because frizz can obscure your hair's texture, preventing your curls, waves, or coils from having their moment in the spotlight.

"Frizzy hair, with its unique challenges, requires haircuts that not only manage the frizz but also embrace and enhance the hair's natural texture," says Krysta Biancone, co-owner of Amari Salon & Spa, and a hairstylist with Hair by Krysta. She says several haircuts are "particularly flattering for individuals with frizzy hair, aiming to reduce bulk, define shape, and boost the overall appearance of the hair."

Ready to tame the frizz? These are the seven best haircuts to get your frizzy hair looking fab.

7 Best Haircuts for Frizzy Hair

1. Layered cut with long bangs

Beautiful young woman getting her hair cut
iStock

A layered haircut with long bangs is a versatile look that can be adapted to suit various face shapes and hair lengths.

"Adding layers to frizzy hair helps distribute the hair's volume, making it more manageable and less prone to tangling," says Biancone. "Incorporating long, soft bangs can frame the face beautifully and add a touch of elegance to the overall look."

Lisa Abbey, founder and CEO of Flygirl Beauty Brands and Strength x Beauty, recommends going for an angled, layered cut, which she says will keep frizzy hair tips away from the face. "The longer layers give just enough weight to keep the hair smooth," she says, adding that a styling cream will also enhance the look.

2. Long bob

One senior woman with a grey bob in front of a dark grey background. Portrait of smart senior woman in her 60s, looking away from camera.
iStock

A long bob, also known as a lob, is another great option for women with frizzy hair.

"Its length is perfect for weighing down some of the frizz while still allowing for texture and movement," says Biancone. "A slightly asymmetrical lob can add an edge to the look, making it modern and chic."

3. Curly shag

okskukuruza / iStock

One of the most popular looks of the season, a shag haircut or wolf cut, can help play up your curls and natural texture.

"Inspired by the shag haircut but tailored for naturally curly or frizzy hair, the curly shag haircut introduces layers of varying lengths to create a balanced, textured look. This haircut embraces the natural volume and body of frizzy hair, offering a playful and low-maintenance style," Biancone tells Best Life.

Abbey recommends using a pomade or gel to help define your hair's texture for this look.

4. Deva cut

young black woman wearing hoops
iStock / CoffeeAndMilk

Frizzy hair often means you've got volume to spare—and a deva cut is a perfect way to play up that asset.

"Specifically designed for curly, wavy, and frizzy hair, the deva cut is performed on dry hair, allowing the stylist to sculpt the hair according to its natural curl pattern," Biancone explains. "This technique ensures that each curl is cut precisely to minimize frizz and enhance the hair's natural shape and volume."

5. Blunt cut with textured ends

Back close view of woman with naked shoulders and backpack short bob haircut walk down stairs
Shutterstock

A blunt cut can give a clean, sleek edge to frizzy hair, making it appear healthier and more polished, Biancone says. "Adding subtle texturing at the ends can prevent the haircut from looking too heavy or blocky, allowing for some lightness and movement in the hair," she notes.

Abbey agrees that this is one of the best haircuts for frizzy hair, and recommends finishing the look with a light leave-in conditioner to keep the hair "hydrated and silky."

6. Pixie cut for curly hair

Studio shot of attractive young lady of mixed-race posing with calm, peaceful face expression, gently smiling at camera, having trendy, natural look, wearing nose ring and short blonde haircut
Shutterstock

If you're tired of fighting against frizz, a pixie cut can all but eliminate your styling time.

"A pixie cut tailored for curly or frizzy hair can be a game-changer for those looking for a drastic change," says Biancone, who endorses the look. "By keeping the top and sides at varying lengths to accommodate the hair's natural texture, this haircut can dramatically reduce styling time and highlight the face's features."

7. U-shaped cut

Close up of a hairdresser cutting a woman's gray hair.
Vitaly Fedotov / Shutterstock

A U-shaped haircut is one in which the sides of the hair are shorter than the back center. Biancone says it's an ideal cut for those with frizzy tresses.

"This haircut is designed to give a uniform layering pattern around the head, which can help control frizz and give a harmonious shape to the hair," she notes. "The U-shape allows for length and layers, making it a great option for those who want to keep their hair long and manageable."

