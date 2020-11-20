Anderson Cooper's Son Was Just Named the Cutest Baby Alive

Forget People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive—sorry, Michael B. Jordan—the magazine just announced another star in the making: People's 2020 Cutest Baby Alive. The title was bestowed upon Anderson Coopers's adorable son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who Cooper welcomed earlier this year. For more on the official cutest of cuties, read on, and to see who isn't exactly on Cooper's good side, check out The One Guest Anderson Cooper Banned From His Show.

Wyatt is the second annual winner of the Cutest Baby Alive title. The 2019 winner was none other than the son of Cooper's longtime friend Andy Cohen, Benjamin Allen Cohen. The tiny tots are destined to become the cutest pair of best friends.

When Cooper shared the news of his first son being born in April on his CNN show, the touching moment went viral. In a heartfelt Instagram post on April 30, Cooper shared photos of the baby he had welcomed three days earlier, along with a lengthy moving caption. "He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," wrote Cooper. "My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me."

Cooper was candid about his personal doubt that he would be able to have a child. "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he wrote. "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing."

While it was clear Cooper was overjoyed by the arrival of his son, he was also mourning the fact that his immediate family members couldn't be there to meet Wyatt. "I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," he wrote. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."

Although Cooper's family is no longer around to help him raise the child, that doesn't mean Cooper has been going it alone. He is co-parenting his now almost seven-month-old son with former partner Benjamin Maisani. "Even though it's maybe unconventional because he's my ex, he is my family," Cooper told People.

Since Cooper's dad passed away when he was young, he is thinking ahead for his own son. "I knew what it was like growing up without a dad. If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love," said Cooper.

The CNN anchor's bundle of joy has certainly earned the title of People's Cutest Baby Alive throughout his first seven months. Here are some of Wyatt's cutest moments so far.

1 When he enjoyed the great outdoors with his dad

In Cooper's first update following the baby's arrival announcement, he posed with his son outside and revealed Wyatt "likes naps and milk, bath time and being read to."

2 When he rocked his baby belly with confidence

Cooper's most recent update on his son was this adorable photo of the duo on Sept. 18. "He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething," wrote Cooper. "He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Ok, that's my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot." You can tell from this photo that he's already developing a big personality.

3 When he had a virtual introduction to his predecessor, Ben Cohen

On June 21, Cohen had Cooper and Wyatt on Watch What Happens Live virtually to celebrate Father's Day. It was the first time that the two stars' sons "met" before they eventually met in person at the end of September.

During his interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Cooper said Wyatt's wardrobe is made up almost entirely of Ben's hand-me-downs. That's not the only thing these two tiny charmers share. Cohen is graciously sharing his nanny with Cooper, something the two dads had in the works for a while.

4 When he was featured on CNN

Cooper appeared on CNN's New Day on Nov. 13 to promote the channel's annual "CNN Heroes," and he brought along a precious video of Wyatt to share. "It's important to recognize that there still has been joy," Cooper said before playing the video of his son sporting a "CNN Heroes" onesie. "Here's my example of joy for 2020," he said.

The off-screen anchors can be heard saying, "No baby is that cute, it's not real" and "those cheeks are supernatural." And that's how you become the Cutest Baby Alive.