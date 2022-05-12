Amanda Seyfried Was "Grossed Out" by Encounters With Male "Mean Girls" Fans

In the years since it came out in 2004, Mean Girls has become one of the most frequently quoted comedies of all time. But, there's one memorable moment in the movie that led to star Amanda Seyfried dealing with inappropriate comments from male fans. In a new interview with Marie Claire, the actor said that after Mean Girls was released, she was approached by people who wanted to reference one particular scene, which she found "gross." Seyfried also explained why she's sympathetic to today's teen stars and why she's chosen to live a private life away from Hollywood. Read on to learn more.

In the movie, Karen gives an untraditional weather report.

In Mean Girls, Seyfried plays a spacey character named Karen Smith. In one scene, she says, "I have a fifth sense. It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain … Well, they can tell when it's raining." At the end of the movie, Karen gives a weather report for her high school while standing in a downpour. "It's 68 degrees, and there's a 30 percent chance that it's already raining," she says.

Seyfried says male fans took the opportunity to harass her.

In her interview with Marie Claire, Seyfried spoke about her first brush with fame and said that, around the time Mean Girls came out, she was only recognized in public every once in a while. She explained that most of her fan encounters were with boys asking her if it was raining in reference to the scene.

"I always felt really grossed out by that," the actor said. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

She's handled fame in her own way.

Seyfried has only become more famous since Mean Girls. She went on to star in Les Misérables, the Mamma Mia! movies, and Mank, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. This year, she received acclaim for playing embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout.

"Fame is weird," she told Marie Claire. "I've never been super famous. I've always been somewhat recognizable. It's been the healthiest trajectory. [It's] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I'm going. I know what it means. It means that I'm getting to do what I love."

She also said that, looking at the young stars of today and what they deal with, it must be awful to become super famous at an early age. Seyfried explained that she bought a farm to avoid the spectacle of it all. "I was like, let's go in the opposite way," she added.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She otherwise had a great experience on Mean Girls.

Aside from some fans making uncomfortable comments to her, Seyfried seems to have had a positive experience with Mean Girls. In a 2021 interview for Variety, she reflected on her time making the movie.

"It felt like an extended [Saturday Night Live]. It felt like a two hour version of SNL," she explained. "I never had any expectations of anything. I was just glad to be working as an actor, getting paid to speak actual dialogue as opposed to being in the background. Everything was a miracle at that point. I was 17. God, what? … It just felt really daunting and exciting. I think I was too excited to be nervous. She added of her character, "To play somebody who is kind of out to lunch is so much more fun than I could've imagined."

