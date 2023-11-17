Model Adriana Lima Posts Makeup-Free Selfie After Fans Call Her "Unrecognizable"

The Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Tuesday was all about celebrating the latest film in the franchise. But red carpet photos from the event led to speculation about an attendee who isn't even in the movie. Social media users began criticizing the appearance model Adriana Lima, who was a guest at the premiere, after snaps of her showed up online. Some also speculated about cosmetic procedures that they believe the 42-year-old, who some called "unrecognizable," has undergone. It didn't take Lima long to address the hate she was receiving.

As reported by Page Six, Lima responded to her critics on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Nov. 15. She posted a makeup-free selfie looking straight into the camera and captioned it, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs…thanks for your concern."

Lima has two daughters, 14-year-old Valentina and 11-year-old Sienna, with her ex-husband, former NBA player Marko Jarić. In 2022, she welcomed a son, Cyan, with her current partner Andre Lemmers. As reported by People, Lemmers has two children, Miah and Lupo, from a previous relationship, who are likely the other children Lima refers to to in her Instagram post. Lemmers and all of the children, except for Cyan, attended the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere with the model.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

After photos from the premiere came out, many people took to social media to discuss Lima's appearance. "Adriana Lima… Baby, why did you do that?" wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another posted, "Oh no Adriana Lima got a really bad eye brow lift pulled her eyes back bad." Someone else posted, "Adriana lima, wtf did you do to your face."

After she posted the makeup-free selfie, someone wrote, "My thing about plastic surgery/fillers is that you ABSOLUTELY have the right to do whatever to your face/body but then to act indignant when people notice? It's wild. ESPECIALLY when you gotta whole new [expletive] face." Another person wrote, "It's the face of a tired mom with a lot of injections!!!"

Lima did not post images from the premiere on the main grid of her Instagram account, but the most recent photo she shared is also full of comments about how she looks.

"What did you do to your gorgeous face? It looks different?" someone wrote on a post from Nov. 8. Another commenter wrote, "She did something to her face, Botox, Fillers, She's not the same." One fan posted, "Oh no not you why! Your beauty was god given! I pray these were just fillers and they will dissolve…. You're still the most beautiful but it breaks my heart." Someone else said, "I would never say that this is Adriana .. unrecognizable. Don't know why though."

Lima previously addressed hangups about her appearance, regarding the changes her body went through when she welcomed Cyan. "Every day I have to remind myself that, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'" she told People in April. "It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy." She continued, "Every day, I have to remind myself, I'm human. I get insecure here and there. And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it's OK. I'm learning."

