Adele Just Gave a Rare Update on Her Son Angelo

Everyone is talking about Adele right now. The singer will be releasing a new song, "Easy on Me," on Oct. 15, and has an album on the way, too. And with new music comes new interviews, like a much-talked about feature for Vogue. In the wide-ranging article, she opens up about her divorce, her new relationship, and battling anxiety. Adele also offers some rare comments about her son, Angelo, including how her divorce affected him and his understanding of her fame. Read on to find out more about Adele and her son!

Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband.

Adele was in a relationship with Simon Konecki, a charity executive, from 2011 to 2019. They welcomed Angelo in 2012 and got married in 2016. The Vogue interview explains that the exes live across the street from each other and share custody of Angelo.

In a separate interview with British Vogue also published this week, the singer explains that thinking about how to separate their lives was difficult. "In the end I was like, 'We're not going to. You've bought the house opposite my house. Nothing changes for Angelo,'" she said.

She wants Angelo to see her happy.

Adele told Vogue that she and Konecki decided to divorce because she was no longer happy in the relationship. "I was just going through the motions," she said. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me. I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since." That journey has involved seeing a therapist and working out, which she says helps her anxiety.

"If I can reach the reason why I left," Adele continued, "which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy—if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."

She wrote a song inspired by her son for her new album.

In the Vogue interview, Adele told a story about Angelo telling her he couldn't "see" her when he was six-and-a-half. "He said to my face, Can you see me? And I was like, Uh, yeah. And he was like, Cause I can't see you. Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn't there." She said that's when she started sharing with him about what was happening in her life. She also wrote a song inspired by the conversation the next day.

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer, because I don't know the answer," Adele continued of her son. "Like, Why can't we still live together? That's just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I'm like, I don't f***ing know. That's not what society does. And: Why don't you love my dad anymore? And I'd be like, I do love your dad. I'm just not in love. I can't make that make sense to a nine-year-old."

Adele's son doesn't have a full understanding of her fame.

Adele told a story of taking Angelo to see a Taylor Swift concert, because she's his favorite singer. She said that "his jaw dropped" when he saw how many fans were in the stadium. "I got really annoyed! I was like, Excuse me! This is what I do, you know. He said, When we go on tour, should I have a seat next to me with Taylor Swift's name on it for Taylor to come?"

The 33-year-old singer said Angelo was only five years old when she last went on tour in 2017, but her son got a glimpse at her fame more recently because of a situation at school. "There were a few older girls who chased him around, asking if I was his mom," she said. "He was just like: I think her name's Adele, yeah. My mom. My mom. I'm not Adele to him. He felt like he was being bullied, because they were annoying him. I said: That's not bullying. Just say, Yeah, she's my mom. She wiped my a**."

Adele wants to make sure her son knows his privilege.

Adele told Vogue that even though she is famous, she wants to make sure Angelo is aware of his privilege and works hard despite it. "It's not only going to be because he's a white man. It's also going to be because I'm his mom," she said. "And I want him to notice that. He needs to earn his way through life."

