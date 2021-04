This Is the Worst State to Get Divorced in America, According to Data

In America, around 39 percent of marriages end in divorce—down from its heyday in the '80s, when half of couples tying the knot could expect a divorce in their future. Though it may be slightly less common now, ending a marriage is as expensive as ever, costing, on average, $15,000 per person, according to 2020 data. However it can be even more of a financial and emotional burden depending on where you live. That's why Best Life set out to determine the worst state to get divorced in America.

First, we looked at Divorce Writer's chart of the minimum amount of time it takes to finalize a divorce in every state. Then, we factored in the average filing fees in each state, as compiled by FindLaw. Next, we consulted Business Insider to determine the average divorce attorneys' fees in each state. Finally, we used World Population Review's research to determine each state's divorce rate, based on the number of women who were divorced in 2021 per 1,000. We then gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our 100-point scale Divorce Disaster Index.

Our results showed that wealthier states, on average, seem to be worse for divorces, as filing fees and attorney's fees can both be higher. The worst state to get divorced is the worst by a wide margin, having the most expensive filing fees and attorneys' fees, as well as the longest time it takes to finalize a divorce. Read on to discover the worst state to get divorced in America. And for more on a relationship problem that may lead to a split, These Are the Least Sexually Satisfied People in America, Survey Says.

50 New Mexico

Minimum time to finalize a divorce:30 days

Filing fee: $137

Average legal fees: $6,600

Divorce rate: 13.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 0.00

49 North Dakota

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-90 days

Filing fee: $80

Average legal fees: $8,200

Divorce rate: 9.5 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 0.25

48 Montana

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 20-30 days

Filing fee: $170

Average legal fees: $6,600

Divorce rate: 12.4 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 0.27

47 Wyoming

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 20-30 days

Filing fee: $85, though cost varies by district

Average legal fees: $9,000

Divorce rate: 12.5 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 4.42

46 Vermont

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30 days

Filing fee: $90

Average legal fees: $8,900

Divorce rate: 12.6 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 5.86

45 West Virginia

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 20-30 days

Filing fee: $134

Average legal fees: $8,200

Divorce rate: 13.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 7.42

44 South Dakota

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-90 days

Filing fee: $95

Average legal fees: $8,600

Divorce rate: 10.6 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 10.45

43 North Carolina

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30 days

Filing fee: $75 for absolute divorce, $150 for civil cases in district court

Average legal fees: $10,300

Divorce rate: 10.8 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 11.09

42 Hawaii

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30 days

Filing fee: $215

Average legal fees: $9,200

Divorce rate: 9.2 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 13.06

41 Virginia

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 15-45 days

Filing fee: $86, though cost varies by county

Average legal fees: $11,500

Divorce rate: 10.1 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 13.73

40 Idaho

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $154

Average legal fees: $8,800

Divorce rate: 12.2 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 15.02

39 Nebraska

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 90 days

Filing fee: $158

Average legal fees: $8,200

Divorce rate: 10.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 18.07

38 Oklahoma

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 14 days

Filing fee: $183

Average legal fees: $9,800

Divorce rate: 13.2 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 18.97

37 Kentucky

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-90 days

Filing fee: $153

Average legal fees: $8,100

Divorce rate: 13.1 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 20.35

36 Missouri

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-45 days

Filing fee: $133.50, though cost varies by district

Average legal fees: $10,600

Divorce rate: 12.2 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 21.00

35 Maine

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-90 days

Filing fee: $120

Average legal fees: $8,800

Divorce rate: 13.9 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 22.56

34 Maryland

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $165

Average legal fees: $11,000

Divorce rate: 10.0 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 23.07

33 Indiana

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-90 days

Filing fee: $157

Average legal fees: $9,000

Divorce rate: 12.4 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 24.08

32 Arkansas

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $165

Average legal fees: $8,800

Divorce rate: 13.1 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 24.41

31 South Carolina

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-120 days

Filing fee: $150

Average legal fees: $10,000

Divorce rate: 10.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 24.67

30 Michigan

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60 days

Filing fee: $175

Average legal fees: $10,200

Divorce rate: 11.5 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 27.00

29 Tennessee

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60 days

Filing fee: $184.50

Average legal fees: $9,900

Divorce rate: 12.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 28.38

28 Utah

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30 days

Filing fee: $325

Average legal fees: $10,400

Divorce rate: 9.0 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 31.55

27 Nevada

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 14-28 days

Filing fee: $217

Average legal fees: $10,800

Divorce rate: 13.9 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 31.75

26 Iowa

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 90-120 days

Filing fee: $185

Average legal fees: $9,300

Divorce rate: 10.8 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 32.03

25 Alaska

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $250

Average legal fees: $10,300

Divorce rate: 11.6 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 32.63

24 Minnesota

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-45 days

Filing fee: $365

Average legal fees: $9,000

Divorce rate: 10.2 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 32.96

23 Wisconsin

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 120 days

Filing fee: $184.50

Average legal fees: $8,900

Divorce rate: 10.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 33.05

22 Delaware

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $165

Average legal fees: $12,800

Divorce rate: 11.1 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 35.86

21 Louisiana

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 20-180 days

Filing fee: $200

Average legal fees: $10,000

Divorce rate: 11.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 38.67

20 Illinois

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $334

Average legal fees: $10,900

Divorce rate: 9.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 40.65

19 Oregon

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 45-60 days

Filing fee: $301

Average legal fees: $10,000

Divorce rate: 12.8 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 41.41

18 Pennsylvania

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 90-120 days

Filing fee: $201.75

Average legal fees: $11,300

Divorce rate: 9.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 42.34

17 Arizona

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-80 days

Filing fee: $280

Average legal fees: $10,300

Divorce rate: 12.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 43.65

16 New Jersey

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60 days

Filing fee: $300

Average legal fees: $12,300

Divorce rate: 8.5 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 45.25

15 Kansas

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-90 days

Filing fee: $400

Average legal fees: $8,600

Divorce rate: 11.2 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 46.02

14 Ohio

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-90 days

Filing fee: $350, though cost varies by district

Average legal fees: $9,900

Divorce rate: 12.0 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 46.12

13 Mississippi

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60-90 days

Filing fee: $400

Average legal fees: $8,700

Divorce rate: 11.6 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 47.57

12 Alabama

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $400

Average legal fees: $9,900

Divorce rate: 12.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 48.89

11 New Hampshire

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 60 days

Filing fee: $400

Average legal fees: $9,700

Divorce rate: 11.9 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 50.34

10 New York

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-45 days

Filing fee: $335

Average legal fees: $13,500

Divorce rate: 8.8 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 51.27

9 Colorado

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 90-120 days

Filing fee: $230

Average legal fees: $11,400

Divorce rate: 11.9 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 51.52

8 Washington

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 90 days

Filing fee: $314

Average legal fees: $10,600

Divorce rate: 11.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 52.38

7 Texas

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 61-90 days

Filing fee: $300

Average legal fees: $12,400

Divorce rate: 10.6 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 54.70

6 Georgia

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $400

Average legal fees: $11,600

Divorce rate: 11.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 55.90

5 Florida

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 30-60 days

Filing fee: $409, though cost varies by county

Average legal fees: $10,700

Divorce rate: 13.0 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 56.10

4 Massachusetts

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 180 days

Filing fee: $200

Average legal fees: $12,600

Divorce rate: 10.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 66.71

3 Connecticut

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 90-120 days

Filing fee: $360

Average legal fees: $12,200

Divorce rate: 10.7 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 67.53

2 Rhode Island

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 150 days

Filing fee: $400

Average legal fees: $10,400

Divorce rate: 11.1 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 73.62

1 California

Minimum time to finalize a divorce: 183.5 days (6 months plus 1 day)

Filing fee: $435

Average legal fees: $13,800

Divorce rate: 9.3 percent

Divorce Disaster Index Score: 100.00

