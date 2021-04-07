While there are countless tests, studies, and terms used to identify the different personality types of human beings, the truth is that everyone is different—and rarely can our individual personalities be described as one term or type. We are complex and there are many aspects of what makes us all unique individuals. What's more, the way we see ourselves is often quite different than the way others perceive who we are or what makes us tick.

To take a deeper look into self-perception a new personality survey conducted by YouGov asked 2,242 U.S. adults to identify the words they would most likely use to describe themselves. Out of 10 options, only two percent of respondents said that they would use none of the words provided. Read on to discover how the rest of the 98 percent of people responded and find out the one word that most of them said best describes their personality.

10 Unfriendly

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 5 percent

9 Carefree

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 14 percent

8 Impulsive

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 19 percent

7 Emotional

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 32 percent

6 Open

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 37 percent

5 Private

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 43 percent

4 Rational/logical

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 51 percent

3 Careful

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 57 percent

2 Thoughtful

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 67 percent

1 Friendly

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 79 percent

