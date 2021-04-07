Smarter Living

While there are countless tests, studies, and terms used to identify the different personality types of human beings, the truth is that everyone is different—and rarely can our individual personalities be described as one term or type. We are complex and there are many aspects of what makes us all unique individuals. What's more, the way we see ourselves is often quite different than the way others perceive who we are or what makes us tick.

To take a deeper look into self-perception a new personality survey conducted by YouGov asked 2,242 U.S. adults to identify the words they would most likely use to describe themselves. Out of 10 options, only two percent of respondents said that they would use none of the words provided. Read on to discover how the rest of the 98 percent of people responded and find out the one word that most of them said best describes their personality.

10
Unfriendly

iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 5 percent

9
Carefree

Portrait of beautiful cheerful girl smiling and looking at camera. Happy african woman in casual standing on blue background. Brazilian stylish woman with crossed arms and curly hair isolated with copy space.
iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 14 percent

8
Impulsive

Portrait of wasteful rich girl in checkered shirt scattering dollars with arrogant grimace, boasting wealthy life, concept of careless money spending. indoor studio shot isolated on pink background
Khosrork / iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 19 percent

7
Emotional

Sad man looking out window
Shutterstock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 32 percent

6
Open

happy mother and daughter talking
Shutterstock/AmpYang Images

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 37 percent

5
Private

older man sitting forward on the couch while older black woman looks at home
iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 43 percent

4
Rational/logical

Shot of a unrecognizable woman writing in a book with a pen on a dinner table at home
iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 51 percent

3
Careful

Person carefully playing Jenga
Shutterstock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 57 percent

2
Thoughtful

couple exchanging gifts at home.
iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 67 percent

1
Friendly

Portrait of a friendly woman on the street waving at someone with a big smile on her face
iStock

Respondents who used this word to describe themselves: 79 percent

