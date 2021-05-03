Culture

See the Shirtless Photo Will Smith Is Calling "The Worst Shape of My Life"

The actor got candid about the current state of his body on social media.

By Allie Hogan
May 3, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
May 3, 2021

Will Smith has continued to keep us entertained both on and off the screen for decades. In between filming new projects, the star takes to social media to share hilarious videos of him dancing, recreating viral TikToks, and making his own original content. Recently the 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to bare it all in a candid post about his body alongside a shirtless pic. The actor shared a photo declaring that it depicted him in "the worst shape of [his] life." Read on to see what Smith is calling his physical low point, and for more celebrities being open about their bodies, Jonah Hill Gets Real About Body Shaming After Tabloid Prints Beach Photos.

Will Smith shared a shirtless photo of himself in "the worst shape of [his] life."

Will Smith Instagram post
©willsmith/Instagram

On May 2, Smith posted a photo of himself in tiny shorts, a zip-up hoodie, and slippers, with no shirt on. The photo of Smith letting it all hang out was paired with a surprisingly honest caption. "I'm gonna be real wit yall," Smith wrote. "I'm in the worst shape of my life." And if you're a Smith fan, discover The Worst Will Smith Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

The star's famous friends commented on the picture.

Will Smith at the London preimere of 'Aladdin' in 2019
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Smith's post garnered over 63,000 comments in under 12 hours, a handful of which were from the actor's fellow celebrity pals. Musician Questlove commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media." Smith's former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Nia Long sent over some encouragement writing, "you still got it baby!!!" Director Ava DuVernay sweetly said, "I see no 'worst' here." And for more honest celebrity moments, 89-Year-Old Rita Moreno Reveals Her Secret to Having Great Sex.

Smith has worked hard to get in shape for roles in the past.

Will Smith I am Legend
Warner Bros.

Throughout Smith's career, he's had to get in exceptional physical shape for various roles, from his iconic workout scene in I Am Legend to his embodiment of the titular boxer in Ali. During a 2016 interview ahead of his movie Suicide Squad, he told Men's Journal his workout routine was so rigorous that he injured himself early on.

Smith's personal trainer, Aaron Ferguson, told Men's Journal that the actor was taking in at least 3,500 calories a day to gain mass. The pair had a very specific five-days-a-week regimen. Ferguson said the goal was "trying to build up the shoulders and slim down the waist to give that real action-figure look, which I think we accomplished." And for more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Celebrities have been more open about their bodies on social media.

Jonah Hill at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

Being in the public eye all the time has its drawbacks, but also provides a platform. On Feb. 26, actor and director Jonah Hill took to Instagram to slam the Daily Mail for the tone of their article about him taking his shirt off at the beach. "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s, even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," he wrote. "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

More recently, Khloé Kardashian spoke out on Instagram about how media scrutiny has played a role in her body image after an un-retouched photo of her was posted by accident. "The photo that was posted this week was beautiful," she said in a statement on Instagram. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point—and then shares it to the world—you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared—no matter who you are." And for more on the stars you know and love, A Disney World Employee Is Rating Celebrities Based on How Rude They Are.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Beautiful woman taking break for short sleep in middle of day at home
    Beautiful woman taking break for short sleep in middle of day at home
    Health

    Napping This Much Can Lower Heart Attack Risk

    You should take this many mid-day snoozes a week.

  • people sitting in doctor's office waiting room wearing masks amid covid
    people sitting in doctor's office waiting room wearing masks amid covid
    Health

    If You See This at a Doctor's Office, Don't Go In

    Don't ignore these warning signs, experts say.

  • happy young woman giving present to grandmother
    happy young woman giving present to grandmother
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Mother's Day Gift May Be Missing

    A new shortage could make this gift hard to find.

  • woman in yellow blouse shopping for meat in supermarket holding cell phone
    woman in yellow blouse shopping for meat in supermarket holding cell phone
    Health

    Don't Eat This Pork Product, USDA Says

    This popular food could put your health at risk.

  • Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. Female doctor talking to a senior woman. Doctor with senior woman in nursing home. Helpful doctor taking care of senior woman in nursing home
    Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. Female doctor talking to a senior woman. Doctor with senior woman in nursing home. Helpful doctor taking care of senior woman in nursing home
    Health

    Doing This Can Reduce Dementia Risk, Study Finds

    Research found that this can help if you're over 65.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask with lab equipment depicted on it
    Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask with lab equipment depicted on it
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says This Is Now the Goal With COVID

    "Herd immunity" is no longer the first priority.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group