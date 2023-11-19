Relationships

The Top 5 Reasons People Fake Orgasms, New Study Says

Two out of five people reported faking it in bed.

By Ari Notis
November 19, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Ari Notis
November 19, 2023

The fake orgasm isn't just a rom-com plot device. In fact, more than two in five people have admitted to faking an orgasm in real life, according to a new study conducted by the health research firm Innerbody Research. To quote a certain Meg Ryan icon, "You do the math."

For its study, Innerbody surveyed more than 1,110 adults across generations (Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z) and relationship statuses (married, dating, and single). The results broadly affirmed the "orgasm gap": 45 percent of women said they have faked an orgasm, while 38 percent of men said they have. There was a generational split among respondents as well: 48 percent of Millennials said they've faked it in the bedroom, a figure that came in at just 27 percent and 20 percent for Gen X and Gen Z respectively.

People cited a wide range of reasons—all stuff you'd expect, like the bad breath of a partner, poor room lighting, uncomfortable room temperature, substance consumption, or the particular sex position—as to why they sometimes can't achieve an orgasm. But the rationale behind why people decided to fake it turned out to be a bit more varied. Here are the top five reasons why people fake orgasms.

RELATED: The Biggest Lie All Couples Say About Their Sex Lives, According to a Marriage Counselor.

1
"Wanted it to be over"

Someone puts on a shirt on the side of a bed.
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

Both men and women cited "wanted [sex] to be over" as the top reason for faking an orgasm. The percentage breakdown among genders was roughly at parity as well: 21 percent of men and 24 percent of women said it was their top reason.

This tracks with other reporting from the broader scientific community. A 2019 study published in Personality and Individual Differences concluded that "avoidance" was one of the most common general reasons people choose to fake orgasms.

2
"Didn't want to hurt the other person's feelings"

Young couple man and woman intimate relationship on bed feet
iStock

Men and women were aligned in citing the second-most common reason people fake orgasms, with both male and female respondents putting "Didn't want to hurt the other person's feelings" in the number-two slot.

Women were slightly more considerate of their partner's feelings than men, though; 21 percent of women cited this as the reason they faked an orgasm, while just 15 percent of men did.

RELATED: I Took Viagra Every Day for Two Weeks & These 9 Things Happened.

3
"Fake it till you make it"

woman gripping the sheets during orgasm
Shutterstock / Aloha Hawaii

After the top two reasons people fake orgasms, the justifications start to diverge among genders. The third-most common reason women have faked an orgasm ("Fake it till you make it") was the fourth-most common reason cited among men. That said, a higher percentage of men (14 percent) listed this as a reason compared to women (12 percent).

4
"It's a turn-on"

couple making out in bed
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

On the flip side of the coin, the fourth-most common reason women said they faked an orgasm ("It's a turn-on") is the third-most common reason men said they did. Roughly 10 percent of women said faking it was a turn-on. However, that figure is nearly 15 percent among men.

RELATED: 6 Tips for Ending a "Sex Drought," According to Therapists.

5
"Didn't want to explain why they couldn't orgasm"

couple having argument with each other in bedroom.
iStock

Lastly, as the fifth-most common justification for faking an orgasm, just over 9 percent of women cited "Didn't want to explain why they couldn't orgasm"—another answer that tracks with the 2019 study, indicating "avoidance" as a top reason people faked orgasms. Among men, though, the fifth-most common reason for faking an orgasm is a bit different: "Partner enjoys it."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Ari Notis
Ari is an editor specializing in news and lifestyle. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • A woman sits on a bed next to a sleeping man.
    A woman sits on a bed next to a sleeping man.
    Relationships

    Why People Fake Orgasms, New Study Says

    Two out of five people fake it in the bedroom.

  • Unidentified neat housewife puts container with socks and pantyhose on wardrobe drawer during general cleaning by modern storage system. Concept of beautiful and comfortable organization
    Unidentified neat housewife puts container with socks and pantyhose on wardrobe drawer during general cleaning by modern storage system. Concept of beautiful and comfortable organization
    Style

    A Stylist Shares 6 Clothing Items to Toss

    You can make room for something more flattering.

  • Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland on "The Judy Garland Show" in 1963
    Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland on "The Judy Garland Show" in 1963
    Entertainment

    Barbra Streisand Shares Judy Garland's Advice

    She writes about their friendship in her memoir.

  • Mount St. Helens, Washington State
    Mount St. Helens, Washington State
    Smarter Living

    Is Mount St. Helens at Risk of Eruption?

    There have been more earthquakes than usual.

  • Young beautiful woman looking into fridge at night
    Young beautiful woman looking into fridge at night
    Wellness

    The Only Foods You Should Eat at Night

    Others lead to weight gain and sleep problems.

  • Cruise Ship Pool Deck
    Cruise Ship Pool Deck
    Travel

    The Most Popular Cruise Lines in the U.S

    These boats have the best to offer.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.