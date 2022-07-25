If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for This Major Change to 28 Stores

When you walk into a Walmart store, you don't really expect to be surprised. In fact, one of the main draws of the retailer is its consistency—as well as its reliably low prices—and shopping at Walmart pretty much guarantees that you can get everything you need in one fell swoop. But now, the company has announced some major changes for 28 locations, and you might be in for a surprise on your next shopping trip. Read on to find out what Walmart has planned, and whether it'll affect a store near you.

There have been a number of changes announced by Walmart this year.

Walmart has been actively making changes to its business model in 2022, introducing more tech-savvy capabilities and streamlined delivery services. This month, the retailer rolled out new augmented reality features in the Walmart app, allowing you to see what different furniture items look like in your space before you buy them.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In an effort to simplify customers' shopping experience, Walmart now also allows you to bundle InHome Delivery Service with your Walmart+ membership. Previously, you needed individual subscriptions, but now you can reap the benefits of both for $138 annually, which is a $10 discount from the previous pricing model.

Now, the retailer will be making changes to 28 stores, and while they may look different, you'll likely be pleased with what you see.

If you live in this state, be prepared for new and improved Walmart stores.

Walmart shoppers in Wisconsin should be prepared for a new look at their local stores. The retailer announced that it's investing $150 million to remodel 28 of its stores statewide, the Post-Crescent reported, including those in Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan.

The changes are intended to "create an updated experience for customers, including expanding shopping options," the retailer said in a news release, per BizTimes Milwaukee.

Here's what you can expect to see at remodeled Walmart stores.

Changes to these Walmart locations include everything from refreshed interiors and exteriors to a larger number of self-checkout lanes and registers. When remodels are complete, Wisconsin residents can also expect to see either an added or remodeled "mother's room" for those who are nursing, remodeled bathrooms, department expansions, updated vision centers, and the introduction of Walmart Pay, a contactless payment method, the Post-Crescent reported.

In addition to aesthetic changes, the remodeled stores will also offer different shopping options, with both delivery and "express" delivery—meaning completed in under two hours—available at more locations.

"Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and in the future," Shane Bourk, Walmart regional general manager, said, per the Washington County Daily News, noting that almost 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart location and take advantage of different ways to shop.

"These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it," Bourk added.

Earlier this summer, Walmart announced plans for redesigned stores.

In June, CNBC reported that the company would be giving stores a makeover and had introduced new big-name brands, aimed at attracting shoppers to purchase more home products and apparel. Walmart is operating a "test drive" at a redesigned SuperCenter in Springdale, Arkansas, located near its corporate headquarters. The pilot store has less crowded aisles and fewer racks in the clothing section, and also avoids large "Everyday Low Price" and "Rollback" signage, which has become somewhat synonymous with the brand.

Instead of letting the low price be the selling point, Walmart is working to allow "the product to be hero," Alvis Washington, vice president of marketing, store design, innovation, and experience for Walmart, said (via CNBC).

According to the news outlet, Walmart had plans to implement this store design at 30 locations by the end of 2022. During the following fiscal year, hundreds more of these redesigned stores are set to open, but the retailer did not note whether the Wisconsin stores are part of this initiative. Walmart did not respond to Best Life's request for comment ahead of publication.