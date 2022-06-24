Shopping at Walmart is not only affordable, it's also just plain convenient. Whether you have a full grocery list, need a few closet staples, or are already stocking up on school supplies, these retailers are jam-packed with options for you. The beauty of this is reliability—you know what you're getting when you walk into any Walmart store. But now, the retailer has announced new changes for customers that you'll want to be aware of. Read on to find out what Walmart will be introducing, starting next month.

Hundreds of Walmart stores are getting a makeover, and thousands are getting a new brand.

Walmart recently announced several updates to its business model, including plans to open hundreds of remodeled stores during the next fiscal year. As reported by CNBC, new locations will be designed to entice customers to purchase more apparel and home décor products. A pilot store was opened in Springdale, Arkansas, near Walmart's corporate headquarters, which is serving as a "test run" before the redesign is rolled out on a larger scale.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Last week the company stated that it would be bringing Bubble Skin Care to 3,900 stores across the U.S., where the skincare brand will share shelf space with competitors like Neutrogena, CeraVe, and Cetaphil. Now the company has announced additional changes, which you'll be able to see in the palm of your hand.

The Walmart app will have new capabilities.

Shopping at Walmart is about to become a whole lot easier, according to a blog post by Brock McKeel, senior vice president of site experience for Walmart eCommerce, and Cheryl Ainoa, senior vice president of new businesses and emerging tech for Walmart Global Tech. Starting in early July, the company is rolling out a new augmented reality (AR) feature in the Walmart app that will allow you to see what furniture looks like in your home—before you purchase it.

Much like a virtual feature rolled out by Lowe's earlier this week, Walmart will make 300 furniture and home décor items available in the Walmart app. To see what a chair might look like in your living room, for example, you can select the AR-enabled item, click the "View in your space" banner, and the app will provide directions on how to connect your phone's camera.

Wondering if a couch will fit your space? The app has you covered there as well. Just toggle on the item dimensions, and even take a photo to reference later.

The "View in your space" feature will be available on the Walmart app for iOS come July, and there are plans to roll it out for Android and the mobile web, according to the blog post.

The app takes extra measures to ensure that it's inclusive.

The app is enabled with haptic feedback, so your phone will vibrate while you move the 3D models and prevent you from dragging virtual furniture past your room's boundaries.

"This adds a compelling level of realism to the experience," McKeel and Ainoa wrote.

The retailer also made a note to point out special features for customers with disabilities. For those with limited mobility, the app allows you to put an item in a room and "maneuver it with gesture controls," the blog post reads. Voice-based instructions and descriptions are available for customers who are blind, or who have limited vision.

This isn't the only AR change the company has planned.

According to the blog post, customers can also expect to see an AR feature go into effect in stores. Using the Walmart app, you'll be able to point your phone's camera at store shelves and filter Walmart's product assortment "based on your personal preferences," McKeel and Ainoa stated.

The retailer claims this will be particularly beneficial for shoppers with food allergies, who can use the AR in-store tool to read ingredients faster and ensure they meet their dietary restrictions. You can also use the feature to find out if items are on rollback, clearance, or are part of Walmart's rewards programs.

While the "View in your space" feature will be available next month, Walmart did not provide a date for when customers will have access to the in-store function, noting that it is in development.

"All of these AR-powered features are helping us deliver fast, engaging and personalized experiences that take the work out of shopping and underscore our commitment to using technology to save customers time and money," McKeel and Ainoa said.

