If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for This "Added Bonus," Starting Next Month

We all want to get the most out of our shopping experience, and retailers are quick to throw in coupons, sales, and other offers to entice customers. If you shop at Walmart, you probably enjoy the savings these stores offer, and maybe you even take advantage of the Walmart app or other online capabilities. Now, Walmart is offering a new "added bonus" for customers, which you'll definitely want to take advantage of. Read on to find out what the retailer is introducing in September.

Walmart has been working to simplify the shopping experience.

Throughout the summer, Walmart stepped up its game when it comes to ways to shop by introducing new features, capabilities, and partnerships. In July, the retailer rolled out new augmented reality (AR) features in the Walmart app, which let you see furniture and home décor items in your space before purchasing them. Walmart's online search features were also updated to better serve shoppers who speak Spanish, and the retailer announced a partnership with Roku, allowing customers to online shop through their TVs.

Also in July, Walmart announced an update for members of its Walmart+ subscription service, which you can now bundle with InHome Delivery for an additional $40 per year. But this isn't the only upgrade on the docket for Walmart+ members—and if you've been thinking about signing up, now may be the time.

A new partnership results in a new perk.

On Aug. 15, Walmart announced that it's "taking its membership offering to the next level" via a new partnership with Paramount Global. Starting in September, Walmart+ members will receive an "added bonus" in the form of a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

This amenity won't cost you extra—meaning your Walmart+ monthly fee will stay at $12.95—and you'll save the $4.99 monthly subscription fee that Paramount+ charges for its "Essential" tier.

"We know Walmart+ is providing members real value in their every day—from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more," Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said in a press release."With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too."

The move is intended to make Walmart more competitive.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the partnership between Walmart and Paramount was struck to "challenge" Amazon—whose Prime membership program currently has 200 million subscribers. The pairing with Paramount+ will introduce a streaming service, putting Walmart more in line with Amazon's Prime Video service, which is included with a Prime membership, the outlet reported.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Walmart agreed to the two-year deal and a "12-month exclusivity agreement" with Paramount after reportedly being in talks with Disney and Comcast as well, per The Wall Street Journal.

But thanks to the "range of consumer products" Paramount already sells in Walmart stores, the two companies have maintained a "close relationship," Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for Paramount Streaming, said in the press release. According to The Wall Street Journal, Paramount also had an office in Bentonville, Arkansas that was "dedicated to Walmart."

"Now, pairing Walmart's expansive reach across the country with Paramount+'s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership," Shultz said in the press release. "Together we will bring Walmart+ members the full breadth of Paramount+ programming."

Here's what you can take advantage of.

According to Walmart, 85 percent of households in the U.S. use streaming services, citing information from the data, insights, and consulting company Kantar. As such, Cracchiolo stated that adding Paramount+ offers that "premium content and broad appeal" Walmart+ members seek.

The Paramount+ Essential subscription is a step below the "Premium" tier, which is $9.99 a month. Unlike the Essential plan, Paramount+ Premium has no ads (except for those on live television and in some shows), as well as the ability to watch your local CBS station live and download content to watch later, according to the Paramount+ website.

But both memberships offer access to cool content, including the popular television series Yellowstone and Star Trek, and even the new blockbuster Top Gun Maverick—when it starts streaming later in 2022, The Verge reported.