These Are All the Walmart Locations Closing Forever by March 10

Last week, news broke that multiple Walmart stores across the U.S. would be closing their doors. The retailer previously said that there's no single reason for the closures, only that decisions were made following a "thorough review process," per a statement to Footwear News. According to Walmart, the stores on the chopping block are "underperforming."

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them," Felicia McCranie, director of global communications at Walmart, said in a statement to Best Life. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

But loyal shoppers are sad to see these stores go, with many expressing concerns about potential food deserts, as residents rely on Walmart for their weekly groceries. Ahead of the closures, we've compiled a list of all of the Walmart locations going out by March 10. Read on to see which locations are shuttering soon.

1 Lincolnwood, Illinois

Closing date: Feb. 17

The first Walmart set to close is a Walmart Pickup location at 6840 N. McCormick Boulevard in Lincolnwood, Illinois. A Walmart spokesperson told CBS Chicago that the location, which is in the Chicago suburbs, will be gone for good on Feb. 17.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," the spokesperson told CBS. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

2 Bentonville, Arkansas

Closing date: Feb. 17

Another Walmart Pickup location in Bentonville, Arkansas, is also closing on Feb. 17, McCranie confirmed to Insider. The location is situated near Walmart's headquarters, operating more like a warehouse facility since 2014. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the site has space for 19 customers to pick up their orders at the same time, without having to leave their cars.

But that will be no more next week—and the future of the Walmart Pickup store format remains unclear. The only other Pickup location, in Metairie, Louisiana, shut down in 2022, Insider reported.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Pickup and Delivery locations," McCranie told Insider. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

3 Homewood, Illinois

Closing date: By March 10ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The Chicago area is being hit the hardest in terms of Walmart closures. In addition to the Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location, a Walmart Supercenter in Homewood, at 17550 S. Halstead Street, is closing as well.

Customers were surprised that the store is closing, telling Fox 32 Chicago that the Homewood Walmart is "always busy."

The news even garnered a response from Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld. "The Village was surprised by this news and will work with the property owner to fill the space as soon as possible," he said in a statement, per Fox 32 Chicago.

Employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Walmart stores, Walmart told CBS Chicago.

4 Plainfield, Illinois

Closing date: By March 10

Rounding out the Chicago area Walmart closures is a Supercenter in Plainfield, Illinois, also closing by March 10.

The store is located at 12690 S. Route 59—with a Walmart spokesperson telling CBS Chicago that it's another "underperforming" store. As with those working at the Homewood location, employees at the Plainfield Walmart will be given the opportunity to transfer to another store.

5 Pinellas Park, Florida

Closing date: By March 10

Florida shoppers are losing a Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 6900 US Highway 19 N., in Pinellas Park, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Similar to the other closing stores, Walmart told the outlet that the location "did not meet our financial expectations," and it's also set to shutter before that March 10 date.

The spokesperson also told the Tampa Bay Times that no other closures are on the docket for the Tampa Bay area, and that employees can transfer.

6 Albuquerque, New Mexico

Closing date: By March 10

Yet another Walmart Supercenter is saying goodbye in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The store is located in the southeast region of the city, located at 301 San Mateo Boulevard SE. Once again, this location has an expiration date of March 10.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Albuquerque location," a spokesperson told KOB. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

No additional stores in the Albuquerque area are slated to close, the spokesperson later told KOB, but residents who rely on the San Mateo Walmart are concerned about a potential food desert.

It really takes away the last option for fresh food and grocery stores for a big stretch of East Central and essentially creates the food desert that we have been concerned about for years," Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis told the Albuquerque Journal.

7 Milwaukee, Wisconsin

A Walmart Supercenter on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee is shuttering before March 10, too. As is the case in Albuquerque and Chicago, news of the closure is already causing a stir in the local community.

The store is currently located in Timmerman Plaza, and when it departs, shoppers say they won't have a nearby grocery store to rely on, Fox6 News Milwaukee reported. The next closest grocery store is roughly 3.5 miles away, but shopper Tom Lukojo, who lives across the street from the Walmart, pointed out that this may create a food desert, as many people in the area don't have cars.

"Actually, it's going to impact the neighborhood," Lukoji told Fox6 News. "Most of the people around depend on the Walmart here."

Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. also noted his frustration with the closure. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open," he told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area."

Chambers told the outlet that he is working with the city to find a replacement, also telling Fox6 News that he would like to see another grocery store move into the space. "I know that when that Walmart came in, they pushed out Pick N Save," Chambers said. "I'd be very open to Pick N Save moving back over there."