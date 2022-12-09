The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has the important job of collecting and delivering our mail year-round. But this service becomes even more vital during the winter holiday season, as we're scrambling to ship Christmas cards and gifts to loved ones across the country. Unfortunately, some customers may have a more difficult time doing so this year. The USPS just revealed that it's suspending services at one facility, effective immediately. Read on to find out more about the latest closure.

The Postal Service is responsible for keeping employees and customers safe.

The USPS takes safety seriously. As a federal agency, the agency is legally obligated to provide regular mail service across the country—but not at the expense of anyone's welfare. "The Postal Service takes the safety of our employees as seriously as we take our commitment to delivering America's mail," Linda DeCarlo, the agency's senior director of Occupational Safety and Health, said in a June 2022 statement.

If a postal carrier feels unsafe, delivery service can be halted, according to DeCarlo. But the USPS can also suspend deliveries and temporarily close post offices for other safety issues that may affect workers and customers. That includes hazardous conditions and natural disasters.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort. We appreciate your understanding of our responsibility for the safety of our employees, as well as of our customers," the agency says.

Now, it seems the USPS has found enough of a reason to suspend services at another facility for safety reasons.

The agency is closing a post office due to "safety concerns."

The Postal Service notifies customers about post office closures and delivery suspensions on its Service Alerts webpage. In the most recent update posted Dec. 9, the agency warned customers about service disruptions in Wisconsin.

According to the alert, the USPS has temporarily closed its post office in Arcadia, Wisconsin. "All retail operations are suspended due to safety concerns," the agency announced.

Customers are being directed to nearby facilities.

The USPS did not provide any detail on what the "safety concerns" were that led to the Arcadia Post Office closure. Best Life has reached out to the agency to get more information on the service suspension, but has not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service has directed P.O. Box customers from the facility in Arcadia to "retrieve their mail" at the nearby post office in Independence, Wisconsin. There is roughly a nine-mile distance between the Arcadia Post Office and Independence Post Office.

According to the alert, the USPS has also indicated additional retail locations customers can access for other mailing operations. These include nearby Wisconsin facilities in Dodge, Whitehall, Ettrick, Fountain City, Galesville, and Blair.

This is not the only postal facility currently closed for safety issues.

At any given time, there are a handful of post offices closed with safety in mind.

Back in October, the USPS suspended services for the same reason at post offices in Pemberton, Ohio, and Stanley, New York. Then in November, the Magnolia Center Post Office in Riverside, California, was temporarily closed due to safety concerns as well. None of these locations appear to have yet reopened.

The Stanley Post Office will be "closed until further notice due to unforeseen roof repairs," the Postal Service explained in a news release.

And the Magnolia Center Post Office was closed after a fire occurred in the facility last month. According to a different news release, the USPS said the building was damaged by the fire and will only "reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Postal Service did not offer a further explanation of the safety problems impacting the Pemberton Post Office, but NBC-affiliate WDTN in Shelby County, Ohio, revealed that a fire had also broken out. "Smoke was seen coming from the USPS building," according to the news outlet. A Postal Service spokesperson told Dayton radio station WHIO that fire damage had forced mail services to be moved from the Pemberton facility "until further notice."