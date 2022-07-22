Whether you favor the richness of chocolate chip cookies or you're partial to the softness of a snickerdoodle, if you love cookies, you're not alone. According to a recent Mashed survey of 40,000 people, the second-most popular dessert across the entire world is cookies—bested only by ice cream. But if you've bought cookies recently and have managed not to eat the entire box in one sitting already, you'll want to check your packaging. One popular cookie maker is now urging consumers to "please" not eat their product over safety concerns. Read on to find out what cookies are being recalled right now.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Have Any of These Ice Creams in Your Freezer, Don't Eat Them, FDA Warns.

There have been a number of cookie recalls in the last year.

Cookies are generally fine to enjoy in moderation, but they can be subject to recall like any other food. In the last year, there have been several recalls concerning different types and brands of cookies. Back in Oct. 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a major recall impacting 16 different cookies from California-based company Chocolate and the Chip. The dessert company issued an alert after discovering the cookies were potentially contaminated with multiple allergens, including undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts, including hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, and almonds.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

And just this month, the FDA announced that J&M Foods was issuing a voluntary recall on a select number of its Lavender Shortbread Cookies after some were "erroneously packed" with Chocolate Chip Cookies and therefore did not list possible allergens on the packaging.

Now, a popular grocery store chain has alerted consumers about a cookie recall of its own.

A major grocery chain has recalled one kind of cookie.

On July 20, Trader Joe's posted an alert on its website, warning customers about one of its store-brand cookies. The grocer said it has issued a recall on its Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles. The impacted cookies have a stock-keeping unit code of #94075 and a best by date of Feb. 2, 2023.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's said in its statement to shoppers.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The cookies could potentially be contaminated.

Trader Joe's said it issued the recall alert after the company was alerted by its supplier of a potential foreign material in the snickerdoodle cookies. The grocer said the impacted products "may contain hard plastic pieces." But the cookies from Trader Joe's look to be just one part of a larger recall.

According to Mashed, the grocer's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles are manufactured and supplied by Enjoy Life Natural Brands, a bakery company based in Chicago, Illinois. On June 30, Enjoy Life Natural Brands first notified consumers of a voluntary recall affecting a variety of its bakery products "due to the potential presence of foreign material." The initial recall included various flavors of Enjoy Life brand cookies, but on July 20, the company announced an expansion of its recall "out of an abundance of caution," which included notice of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles.

"This recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products. This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen and no other Enjoy Life products are affected by this voluntary recall," Enjoy Life Natural Brands said in its new statement. "The company became aware of the additional items as a result of its internal investigation."

Consumers are being urged not to eat the recalled product.

According to Trader Joe's, there have been no reported injuries connected to the consumption of its Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles. And on July 12, the FDA confirmed that Enjoy Life Natural Brands had not received any reports of injury or illness related to its cookies either. Still, consumers are being urged by Trader Joe's not to eat them.

"If you purchased any Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund," the grocer said in its statement, adding that all potentially affected products have been removed from sale at its stores.