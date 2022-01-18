Beth Toussaint Played Tracey Lawton on "Dallas." See Her Now at 59.

There were so many characters on Dallas during its 14 seasons on the air that it's no surprise if even the most ardent viewer has forgotten some of them by now. Take Tracey Lawton, who was played by Beth Toussaint. Tracey was the daughter of Carter McKay (George Kennedy) and briefly a love interest for Bobby Ewing (Patrick Duffy). Toussaint was on the series for 17 episodes in the 12th and 13th seasons of the show—a good chunk of time, but also a blip on the radar when you're talking about a show that was around for 13 years.

Following her time on the classic series, Toussaint went on to appear in several other popular shows before retiring from acting in the 2000s. Read on to learn more about her life after the drama of Dallas.

She kept acting for a while post-Dallas.

Toussaint didn't have many TV or movie credits before being cast on Dallas, but she had appeared in a number of music videos. Following her time on the show, she went on to appear on several other series, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, 21 Jump Street, Matlock, Cheers, Melrose Place, and Savannah. Prior to her retirement from acting, her most recent roles were in the 2005 movie Red Eye, which starred Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy, and a recurring role on the soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2006 as Hope Adams Wilson.

She's taken on new work and hobbies.

Toussaint doesn't live a very public life these days, but her Instagram bio does mention some of the activities she stays busy with. "Used to act. Gave it up for a kid," it reads. "Now photograph, flip, design, style, and mix." The former actor has shared some photos of interior design work she has done for others and in her own home on her Instagram.

She's married with one child.

As noted in her Instagram bio, Toussaint is a mom. Her daughter, Tess, is 22 years old. Toussaint shares Tess with her husband of 25 years, actor Jack Coleman. Coleman is also an actor, and he's known for roles on Dynasty, Heroes, Castle, and The Office.

In June 2021, Toussaint celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from their wedding on Instagram. "In sickness and in health. Thanks for holding up your end of the bargain, Mr Coleman," she wrote. "Happy 25th Anniversary! I love U forever."

She looks back fondly on Dallas.

Toussaint has posted about Dallas a couple of times on her Instagram. In 2020, she reposted a video of herself riding a horse in a scene from the show.

"Awwwww, youth #repost #TBT to the very beginning and simpler times," she wrote in the caption. "Young and healthy and getting paid to ride a horse at Southfork Ranch. Not a bad first series regular gig. And, believe me, I KNEW how fortunate I was! (especially as a brand new actor) Where do people find this stuff?!"

She also reflected on the show in another post alongside a cast picture. "Someone just sent me this and it is #tbt, so… Crazy thing is ~ of the twelve of us, five are no longer here," she wrote. "How is this possible? Life is precious and moves too fast. I'm so grateful for the memories."

