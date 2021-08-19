Culture

Tom Brady Shares Photos of Son Jack in "Summer Job" as NFL Ball Boy

13-year-old Jack helped out at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

August 19, 2021
For a young teen, a summer job might mean babysitting, being a lifeguard, or mowing the neighbor's lawn, but for Tom Brady's son, Jack, that's far from the case. Instead, the NFL quarterback's oldest son spent some time helping out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As reported by People, Brady shared photos of 13-year-old Jack at the team's training camp on his Instagram Story and noted that he took his job as ball boy seriously.

Brady shares Jack with actor Bridget Moynahan, who he dated from 2004 to 2006. After they broke up and Brady started dating his current wife Gisele Bündchen, Moynahan found out she was pregnant with Jack. Now, Brady also has two other children with Bündchen, 11-year-old Benjamin and eight-year-old Vivian.

All the kids have been seen at their dad's football games and wearing his team's gear over the years, and now, Jack has tried out a bigger role. Read on to see him in action and to find out more about his summer gig.

Jack was helping out in an unofficial capacity.

Tom Brady's son Jack at Buccaneers training camp
© Tom Brady / Instagram

Brady posted three photos of Jack on his Instagram Story and wrote, "@Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week… He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously… just like his dad!!"

But, while Jack did help out at training camp, his job wasn't totally official. A spokesperson for the Buccaneers told E! News, "Tom's son is not actually working for the team. He was a guest at practice and was able to help out with our equipment team, but is not a Buccaneers employee."

Still, Brady was happy to have Jack around.

Tom Brady's son Jack running with a ball at Buccaneers training camp
© Tom Brady / Instagram

Regardless of how official the gig is, Brady is glad to have his son around and spend time with him. "It's great," Brady told CBS Sports of Jack being at training camp. "He's at a good age. The more I get to do with him the better it is. We have a great time together and it's really a treat for me to have him. He thinks it's fun but it's probably way better for me having him out here. It's really, really cool." He added, "[He] probably hears a lot of words that he doesn't typically hear at his school but that's being on a football field." Coach Bruce Arians also told CBS Sports that Jack was doing "a heck of a job."

Jack doesn't play football, however. He chose another sport.

Tom Brady and his son Jack at Buccaneers training camp
© Tom Brady / Instagram

In an interview with Extra in March, Moynahan was asked if Jack wants to follow in his father's footsteps as a football player. "He doesn't actually play football," the Blue Bloods star responded. "He plays soccer."

Speaking about his kids in a 2019 interview with Men's Health, Brady also touched on Jack's interest in sports. "Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad," he said. "That was me. I'd wake up early on weekends to do stuff with my dad. That's why I didn't party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me."

His other son has totally different hobbies.

Tom Brady and son Benjamin during the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade in February 2019
Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

In the Men's Health interview, Brady explained that he was surprised at first that his younger son, Benjamin, wasn't sporty like Jack.

"When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack," Brady said. "So I was like, 'C'mon, let's do this.' And he was like, 'Nope.' And I was like, 'What? No, do this!' And Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?' It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should just do all these things that I do.' The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time."

The whole family has fun cheering Brady on.

Over the years, Bündchen has shared many photos of herself and the kids wearing jerseys and rooting for Brady during his games. In January, she posted an Instagram of herself, Vivian, and Benjamin all wearing Buccaneers gear and captioned it, "We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Bucs!!!"

