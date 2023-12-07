Tim Allen Co-Star Says Working With Him Was "Single Worst Experience" She's Had on Set

The show is all about getting into the Christmas spirit, but the set was apparently not quite as joyous. During a recent episode of her podcast [Expletive] Sesh, actor Casey Wilson spoke out about appearing with Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses, the Disney+ TV series that serves as a sequel to the three Santa Clause movies, and accused him of making the production miserable. The Happy Endings star told listeners that working with the Home Improvement actor was the "single worst experience" she's ever had with a co-star.

RELATED: Oliver Stone Said Working With Richard Dreyfuss Was "The Single Worst Experience" of His Career.

Wilson has a role in the first episode of The Santa Clauses, which debuted in November 2022. She plays Sara, the adult version of a little girl who meets Santa (Allen) in the first movie. The second season of the family show recently premiered on Disney+.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Tim Allen was such a [expletive]," Wilson said on the podcast, as reported by Variety. "It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever."

The former Saturday Night Live cast member explained that she filmed a scene with the 70-year-old in which she had to throw things at him, because Sara believes Santa to be someone breaking into her home.

"I think he's a burglar. So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him," Wilson shared. It was during the filming of this scene that she overheard him making a complaint about her.

"[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,'" Wilson said. "The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

Wilson claimed that the star's behavior didn't improve over the course of the episode's production.

"It's the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving!,' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out," she said. "And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He's a [expletive]."

The 43-year-old actor recalled that "everybody was walking on egg shells" around Allen, adding, "When he was done, he was so [expletive] rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable." She also said that someone, "perhaps in the crew," said of the star, "You're seeing him on a good day."

Best Life has reached out to a representative for Allen and for the show for comment.

Wilson said on her podcast that she hasn't shared the story until now because she is good friends with one of the show's producers and because her kids "loved the movies."

This is not the first time this year that a co-star has complained about Allen's behavior on set. In her memoir, Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson claimed that Allen flashed her by opening his robe when she joined the cast of Home Improvement in the '90s. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," she wrote. (Anderson had posed for Playboy.)

Allen denied flashing Anderson. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he said in a statement to Variety.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.