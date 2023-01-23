In the '90s, Pamela Anderson was one of the most talked-about figures in pop culture, known for her acting roles, her modeling gigs, her marriages, and her infamous stolen sex tape. In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, the tabloid staple is finally sharing her own story. And in an excerpt published by Variety ahead of the book's release, Anderson makes a shocking claim about her Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen.

The 55-year-old star claims that Allen flashed her on the sitcom set when she was 23 and then made a joke about it. Read on to find out what Anderson remembers from this incident and how the Home Improvement star responded to the accusation.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: Loni Anderson Says This Host Manhandled Her: It Would "Never Happen Today."

Home Improvement was one of her first TV roles.

In 1991, Anderson began appearing on Home Improvement as Lisa, the "Tool Time" girl. It was her first regular TV role, having been working primarily as a model before that. She appeared in 22 episodes of the family sticom during the first two seasons. Soon after, she began starring on Baywatch as C.J. and remained on the action series for five seasons.

Anderson claims Allen purposely exposed himself to her.

In Love, Pamela, Anderson claims that Allen flashed her during her first day on the Home Improvement set. She was 23 years old at the time, while he was 37.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes in her memoir (via Variety). "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He made a joke about her body, she says.

Anderson writes that after Allen flashed her, "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably." As noted by Variety, at this point in her career, Anderson had famously posed for Playboy magazine.

"It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools out of themselves," the Baywatch actor says of the incident in her book (via Entertainment Weekly).

Allen issued a denial statement.

In a statement to Variety, Allen denied flashing Anderson. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," the Last Man Standing star told the publication.

Anderson also has thoughts about the size of her role.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Anderson writes about Home Improvement in terms of the size and significance of her part.

"Here you go, Tim, was my only line every episode, and when they decided to expand my part, it was, Here you go, Tim. Have a nice day," she says in her memoir. "It was the most popular show in North America."

Anderson's book will also cover other parts of her career, her relationships, and her side of the story regarding the theft and distribution of the private sex tape she had made with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The book will be released on Jan. 31, the same day that her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, premieres.