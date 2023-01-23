Entertainment

Pamela Anderson Accused Tim Allen of Flashing Her on "Home Improvement" Set—How He Responded

In her memoir, the actor claims her co-star exposed himself to her on her first day.

By Lia Beck
January 23, 2023
By Lia Beck
January 23, 2023

In the '90s, Pamela Anderson was one of the most talked-about figures in pop culture, known for her acting roles, her modeling gigs, her marriages, and her infamous stolen sex tape. In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, the tabloid staple is finally sharing her own story. And in an excerpt published by Variety ahead of the book's release, Anderson makes a shocking claim about her Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen.

The 55-year-old star claims that Allen flashed her on the sitcom set when she was 23 and then made a joke about it. Read on to find out what Anderson remembers from this incident and how the Home Improvement star responded to the accusation.

READ THIS NEXT: Loni Anderson Says This Host Manhandled Her: It Would "Never Happen Today."

Home Improvement was one of her first TV roles.

Tim Allen, Richard Karn, and Pamela Anderson on "Home Improvement"
Buena Vista Television

In 1991, Anderson began appearing on Home Improvement as Lisa, the "Tool Time" girl. It was her first regular TV role, having been working primarily as a model before that. She appeared in 22 episodes of the family sticom during the first two seasons. Soon after, she began starring on Baywatch as C.J. and remained on the action series for five seasons.

Anderson claims Allen purposely exposed himself to her.

Pamela Anderson at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019
Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock

In Love, Pamela, Anderson claims that Allen flashed her during her first day on the Home Improvement set. She was 23 years old at the time, while he was 37.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes in her memoir (via Variety). "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He made a joke about her body, she says.

Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Anderson writes that after Allen flashed her, "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably." As noted by Variety, at this point in her career, Anderson had famously posed for Playboy magazine.

"It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools out of themselves," the Baywatch actor says of the incident in her book (via Entertainment Weekly).

Allen issued a denial statement.

Tim Allen at the premiere of "Toy Story 4" in 2019
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

In a statement to Variety, Allen denied flashing Anderson. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," the Last Man Standing star told the publication.

Anderson also has thoughts about the size of her role.

Pamela Anderson at a Christian Siriano show in 2016
lev radin / Shutterstock

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Anderson writes about Home Improvement in terms of the size and significance of her part.

"Here you go, Tim, was my only line every episode, and when they decided to expand my part, it was, Here you go, Tim. Have a nice day," she says in her memoir. "It was the most popular show in North America."

Anderson's book will also cover other parts of her career, her relationships, and her side of the story regarding the theft and distribution of the private sex tape she had made with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The book will be released on Jan. 31, the same day that her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, premieres.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A storefront of a Chase bank location
    A storefront of a Chase bank location
    Smarter Living

    Chase Says It's Closing Its ATMs Early

    The bank blames "rising crime and vagrancy."

  • Brooke Shields at the premiere of "Spirited" in 2022
    Brooke Shields at the premiere of "Spirited" in 2022
    Entertainment

    Brooke Shields Opens Up About Michael Jackson

    She says he lied about their relationship.

  • Closeup portrait of gorgeous middle aged mature asian woman with gray hair
    Closeup portrait of gorgeous middle aged mature asian woman with gray hair
    Style

    7 Ways You're Ruining Your Gray Hair

    Silkier, smoother, and shinier strands await.

  • Old-time storefronts in Cooperstown, New York.
    Old-time storefronts in Cooperstown, New York.
    Travel

    Small Towns That Feel Like Stepping Back in Time

    Travel to a simpler time.

  • anne hathaway 2023 sundance film festival
    anne hathaway 2023 sundance film festival
    Entertainment

    Anne Hathaway Was Asked This Question at 16

    A journalist crossed a line.

  • Pamela Anderson at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
    Pamela Anderson at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
    Entertainment

    Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her

    On her first day on the "Home Improvement" set.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group