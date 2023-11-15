Wellness

8 Thanksgiving Day Health Hazards and How to Prevent Them

A Yale ER doctor reveals all the many ways she sees people get hurt over the holidays.

By Leah Groth
November 15, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 15, 2023

Fun fact: Emergency rooms are busier during the holidays – including Thanksgiving – than most other days. From having too many cooks in the kitchen to the stress of being surrounded by family, there are multiple reasons why injuries, illnesses, and other ailments occur on that one day of the year where the turkey is being passed around the table. Here are the most common Thanksgiving Day health hazards, according to a Yale ER Doctor. 

1
Heart Failure

Man Having a Heart Attack
Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Pooja Agrawal, MD, Yale Medicine emergency medicine specialist and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, reveals that heart failure is one of the most common Thanksgiving health hazards. "Holiday food is often quite salty and people tend to indulge more than they normally would," she says. "When we eat excess sodium, our body retains more fluid. People with heart problems can't deal with that extra fluid very well so it backs up into their lungs and they have trouble breathing." To avoid ending up in the ER with heart problems, consider preparing lower-sodium dishes, eating smaller portions, and monitoring your sodium intake over the course of the day, she suggests. 

2
Lacerations

a real professional chef in pain after cutting her finger slicing carrots. She is in a real commercial restaurant or food processing kitchen. A kitchen safety concept on cuts and abrasions in the food service industry.
iStock

Carve the turkey, not your finger off! While rushing to get a large meal prepared, and using sharp knives to cut meat, vegetables and other food items, it's not uncommon to get distracted or sloppy and accidentally cut fingertips or hands. "Consider slowing down or using a cut resistant knife glove to protect your skin," says Dr. Agrawal. 

3
Burns

iStock

Many people worry more about burning the turkey than themselves. "People are preparing multi-component meals using ovens, deep fryers, and other heating devices, often for larger groups of people. They are often rushing to get everything done in time. When we hurry, we can make little mistakes, which can lead to burns that bring people to the emergency department," Dr. Agrawal says. Keep a fire extinguisher handy and wear oven mitts or other protective gear when handling hot dishes.

4
Motor Vehicle Accidents

car crash in the middle of the highway with the busted front car
iStock

Motor vehicle accidents are common on holidays, including Thanksgiving. "There are more people on the road, driving long distances, sometimes late at night so visibility may not be great, and we may be drowsy. People may be rushing to get to their family or frustrated by crowded roads. This time of year, there's also a potential for poor weather," Dr. Agrawal points out. "Give yourself extra time, take breaks if you get tired, and consider driving at less busy times."

5
Food Stuck in the Esophagus

choking woman while drinking water;
iStock

Getting food stuck in the esophagus is another thing that people tend to experience on Turkey Day. "We eat too much, sometimes we don't chew meat thoroughly enough, and when we swallow, it can get stuck in the esophagus. Sometimes people can drink fluids like soda or carbonated water to push it down, but sometimes it just won't go down, and they have to come to the ED to have it removed," she says. 

6
Sprains and Strains

sprain
Shutterstock

Getting physical after the big turkey meal can result in sprains and strains. "Some families engage in a friendly game of post-dinner football or other physical family activity. Competitive streaks can kick in, which can lead to injuries," Dr. Agrawal says. She recommends stretching before playing, "and taking it slightly easy."

7
Foodborne Illnesses

woman vomiting into toilet unexpected signs your heart is unhealthy
Shutterstock

Foodborne illnesses are also common on Thanksgiving. "Eating undercooked meat can lead to foodborne illnesses that cause abdominal cramping, vomiting, and diarrhea," Dr. Agrawal says. "Consider using a meat thermometer to ensure items are prepared properly." 

8
Infections

woman sick checking temperature
Shutterstock

Dr. Agrawal maintains that infections are common, "the week or so after the holiday" so look out for symptoms. "We meet family and friends from different places during the time of the year when there are higher rates of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, among other spreadable diseases," she points out. "Consider getting the flu vaccine, an updated COVID-19 booster, and RSV vaccine for the very young and older family members. Perhaps postpone your visit if you're not feeling well or are meeting elderly or immunocompromised folks."

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Latest News
  • hobby lobby store
    hobby lobby store
    Smarter Living

    Hobby Lobby Shoppers Threaten to Boycott

    The retailer pulled holiday products.

  • sleeping beauty castle disneyland
    sleeping beauty castle disneyland
    Travel

    Disney Is Permanently Banning Certain Guests

    Third-party tour guides are no longer allowed.

  • A close up of a person putting a letter or check into an envelope
    A close up of a person putting a letter or check into an envelope
    Smarter Living

    USPS Says Take These Steps to Stop Mail Crime

    The agency warns there's been a spike.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019
    Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019
    Entertainment

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Rap Went Viral

    Fans are roasting him for the clip.

  • mauna loa volcano erupting
    mauna loa volcano erupting
    Smarter Living

    46 Volcanoes Are Erupting Right Now

    Scientists weigh in on the implications.

  • Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon 2023
    Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon 2023
    Entertainment

    Glen Powell Breaks Silence on Rumored Affair

    He finally addressed the Sydney Sweeney gossip.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.