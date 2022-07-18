Entertainment

See '00s Teen Star Tara Reid Now at 46

The American Pie actor is ready for a comeback.

By Lia Beck
July 18, 2022
By Lia Beck
July 18, 2022

In the early 2000s, Tara Reid was one of the queens of teen movies, especially thanks to her starring role in the first two American Pie movies. The actor also appeared in Cruel Intentions, The Big Lebowski, Van Wilder, Josie and the Pussycats, and My Boss's Daughter, all within the span of a few years. During the time, Reid was also a big hit with the paparazzi and the tabloids, which she now says negatively affected her career.

Today, Reid is still acting, but she's moved from teen movies to, well, shark movies. Six of them. Read on to find out more about Reid's life and work now at 46 years old.

READ THIS NEXT: See '90s Teen Idol Mark-Paul Gosselaar Now at 48.

She's still acting.

Tara Reid at the premiere of "Cruel Intentions" in 1999
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Though Reid isn't quite as famous as she was during the height of her teen movie days, she's been consistently putting out movies ever since. She found particular success with the Sharknado franchise, beginning with the first movie in 2013. The actor went on to appear in all five sequels, concluding with The Last Sharknado: It's About Time in 2018.

"'I'm not doing a movie called Sharknado. That sounds ridiculous,'" Reid said she told her agent in an interview with W magazine. "It was the worst movie I ever read … It became the biggest sensation, ever."

Reid has also appeared in 2012's American Reunion—the fourth American Pie movie—and in recent years, she was in the TV movie A Royal Christmas Ball, the horror movie Mummy Dearest, and the action movie Attraction to Paris. In fact, the former teen idol works a lot overall. In 2021, she was in four movies, and in 2020, she was in five.

She started her own production company.

Tara Reid at the premiere of "Titan A.E." in 2000
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Reid founded the production company Hi Happy Films.

"I finally decided, I'm not going to wait for people to cast me, I'm going to start casting myself," she told Variety of starting to produce in a March 2022 interview. "I'm going to make my own destiny, my own future."

She continued, "When it's in your control, you can make things happen because no one's going to work harder than you for yourself. And so I feel like I created my own narrative. I'm in a great space right now and it's a very exciting time in my career."

One of the upcoming films Reid is producing is Masha's Mushroom in which she stars alongside Vivica A. Fox. She also had producer credits on the last two Sharknado movies.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's reflected on her '00s stardom.

Tara Reid at a fundraiser for Boo2Bullying in 2021
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the '00s, Reid was photographed by paparazzi almost everywhere she went and often captured partying, earning her a reputation similar to that of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan at the time. Publications spread gossip about her and made fun of her.

"People don't realize by them bullying you, especially with magazines, that you lose jobs, you lose work, you lose money," she told W in 2021. She added that today's stars are able to share their side of the story more openly than she was. "That's the one good thing about social media, is that you get to speak your voice when you couldn't before," she said.

She also told Variety that people still think of her as being in her 20s.

"Being judged as being 21 when I'm 46, that's been the hardest part," she said. "To say, 'Hey, here I am. I'm a woman, I run businesses.' I think that you're gonna see really a lot this year, and it's exciting to feel it, to have everyone kind of rooting for you this time. And I really hope that will come through in every way."

READ THIS NEXT: See '90s Teen Idol Rider Strong Now at 42.

She's in touch with her American Pie co-stars.

Tara Reid at the launch of Derek Warburton's PRIDE makeup collection in June 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Reid reunited with her American Pie co-stars for the 20th anniversary of the movie in 2019 with Entertainment Tonight. It was the first time all of them had been together since 2012's American Reunion.

In 2021, Reid told ET that she stays connected with the cast. "We all stay in touch in different ways. Natasha [Lyonne]'s one of my closest friends." Reid added, "When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that."

Reid also said that there was an idea for another American Pie movie but that she had no idea when it would be made.

"I can't tell you when, because I don't really know when, because we have to get all the actors together at the same time to get our schedules together, but there is a script out there, I'll put it that way," she said. "It's one of the best ones. It's amazing … This will happen, I just don't know when."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • trees outside of residential homes
    trees outside of residential homes
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This Tree in Your Yard, Kill It

    You should also cut it down, experts warn.

  • woman at home looking worried getting bills in the mail - domestic life concepts
    woman at home looking worried getting bills in the mail - domestic life concepts
    Smarter Living

    If You Get This in the Mail, It's a Scam

    Police have issued an urgent new warning.

  • young woman watering a plant
    young woman watering a plant
    Smarter Living

    This Simple Trick Can Save Your Plants

    You already have this in your kitchen.

  • Roger Waters at a protest regarding Julian Assange in London in February 2020
    Roger Waters at a protest regarding Julian Assange in London in February 2020
    Entertainment

    Roger Waters Calls Out Fellow Musicians

    "I am far, far, far more important."

  • Susan May Pratt in 10 Things I Hate About You
    Susan May Pratt in 10 Things I Hate About You
    Entertainment

    See '90s Teen Star Susan May Pratt Now at 48

    The "10 Things" actor has moved on from Hollywood.

  • Two Black People Dancing and Listening to Music
    Two Black People Dancing and Listening to Music
    Relationships

    The Most Optimistic Zodiac Sign

    These people are full of positivity.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group