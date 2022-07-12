See Stifler From "American Pie" Now at 45

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, raunchy comedies were all the rage, and Seann William Scott was one of the most popular actors in the genre. Scott starred in American Pie—and its three sequels—as Steve Stifler, a high school jock who causes plenty of problems for the main characters before becoming part of the friend group himself. Scott is also known for other over-the-top comedies, including Dude, Where My Car?, Road Trip, and the Dukes of Hazzard movie adaptation.

Now, it's been over 20 years since the first American Pie movie came out. Scott is 45 years old and has moved on to many other projects, including a new TV show that premiered earlier this year. Read on to find out more about the actor's life and why he thinks American Pie couldn't be made today.

READ THIS NEXT: See Former Teen Idol Joey Lawrence Now at 46.

He stars in a new sitcom.

Scott has continued to act regularly ever since kicking off his movie and TV career in the mid '90s. Some of his most recent roles include the 2018 horror movie Bloodline, the Lethal Weapon TV series from 2018 to 2019, and the 2019 drama Already Gone. In early 2022, he began starring in the Fox sitcom Welcome to Flatch, which is about the residents of a small Ohio town and was recently renewed for a second season. The actor has also voiced the character Crash in multiple Ice Age movies.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He's married.

In September 2019, Scott's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the actor had gotten married. Page Six then reported that his new wife was interior designer Olivia Korenberg.

Scott keeps his private life to himself, however. Not long before getting married, he had told Us Weekly that he was dating a "great girl" and was "super happy," but that he's a "pretty private" person.

In an October 2019 interview with People, Scott shared a little more about himself, but didn't talk about his marriage.

"I love to travel," he said. "I have a [yellow] lab named Dude, and I'm with him all the time. I'm hanging with my dog, I'm reading books, going for bike rides. I'm always outside. I'm really boring!" For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He reunited with his American Pie co-stars.

The cast of American Pie reunited for an interview with Entertainment Tonight in honor of the 20th anniversary of the movie in 2019. The seven main cast members said that the last time they had all been together was in 2012 for the fourth movie in the franchise, American Reunion.

"It was just a dream come true," Scott told ET of making the first movie. "Just to get an opportunity to be in a movie and then to have this amazing experience, it just changed my life."

READ THIS NEXT: Former Teen Idol Says She "Was Living a Double Life."

He doesn't think the movie would work today.

Play

American Pie was very explicit and exaggerated when it came to sex and jokes about the topic, and Scott thinks that sort of film could never get off the ground now.

"I was having a conversation with a friend the other day, I was like, 'You could never make American Pie these days,'" he said on Jake's Takes in March. "Some of the stuff in that movie, you would get arrested and probably go to jail for a long time if you did it. I think a lot of the kind of broader comedies, a lot of the stuff that gave me a career, I don't see there ever being an appetite for those sort of movies again. I mean, I could be wrong. I think some of the kind of broad comedies can be fun, but people are—it feels like, myself included—appreciating more of a witty, smart humor and good writing as opposed to just something kind of over-the-top. That's just my opinion."